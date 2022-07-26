1987 Husqvarna XC 250
Bike of the Day 7/26/234
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
1987
Model Year:
Model Year
1987
Brand
Husqvarna
Brand:
Husqvarna
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Fork
Showa
Fork: Showa
Rear Shock
Ohlins
Rear Shock: Ohlins
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Additional Info
Additional Info:
0 comments
