190lb 1974 Husqvarna 250CR 3
A tribute build to Marty Howell (RIP)
Vintage Husky Mods - Complete Engine Refresh, Cut Frame, Lowered Motor, Billet Triple Clamps w/10mm less offset, Big Bearing Kit, 6-Speed Gearbox, Later Rubber Mount Clutch, Custom Length Cables
Ace Racing Exhaust - Modified 1981 Thru-The-Frame Pro Circuit Pipe, FMF 304 Shorty Silencer
Lone Star Metal Werks - Frame Updates, Foot peg mods,
Husky Junk - Aluminum Brake Arm, Mikuni Conversion Kit
RaceTech - Titanium Fasteners throughout
Weight - 190.5lbs (dry)
