Hump17
4/26/2024 5:06am
Bike of the Day 4/26/24
Bike of the Day 4/26/24
Model Year
1974
Model Year:
1974
Brand
Husqvarna
Brand:
Husqvarna
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
250CR
MXGurl
Graphics: Other 250CR. Misc: MXGurl
Plastic
Other
OEM
Vintage Husky
Plastic: Other OEM. Misc: Vintage Husky
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Honda CR HIgh
Handlebar: Pro Taper Honda CR HIgh
Grips
Pro Taper
Pillow Top
Grips: Pro Taper Pillow Top
Clutch Lever
Pro Taper
Profile Pro
Clutch Lever: Pro Taper Profile Pro
Brake Lever
Pro Taper
Profile Pro
Brake Lever: Pro Taper Profile Pro
Seat
Other
250CR
Evo-MX
Seat: Other 250CR. Misc: Evo-MX
Footpegs
Works Connection
250CR
OEM w/Weld-ons
Footpegs: Works Connection 250CR. Misc: OEM w/Weld-ons
Shifter
Other
1983 500CR
Shifter: Other 1983 500CR
Exhaust
Other
1981 250CR
Ace Racing Exhausts
Exhaust: Other 1981 250CR. Misc: Ace Racing Exhausts
Clutch
Other
250CR
OEM
Clutch: Other 250CR. Misc: OEM
Piston
Wiseco
250CR
Piston: Wiseco 250CR
Ignition
Other
250CR
Vape
Ignition: Other 250CR. Misc: Vape
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Boysesen
Power Reeds
Air Intake: Boysesen. Misc: Power Reeds
Engine Mods
Other
250CR
Updated 6-speed and clutch
Engine Mods: Other 250CR. Misc: Updated 6-speed and clutch
Triple Clamps
Other
250CR
Vintage Husky
Triple Clamps: Other 250CR. Misc: Vintage Husky
Fork
Other
250CR
OEM w/updated dampers
Fork: Other 250CR. Misc: OEM w/updated dampers
Rear Shock
Ohlins
250CR
13.5"
Rear Shock: Ohlins 250CR. Misc: 13.5"
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX3S/MX33
100x100x18, 80x100x21
Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX3S/MX33. Misc: 100x100x18, 80x100x21
Rims
Excel
250CR
1.65, 2.15
Rims: Excel 250CR. Misc: 1.65, 2.15
Hubs
Other
250CR
Vintage Husky
Hubs: Other 250CR. Misc: Vintage Husky
Sprockets
Other
250CR
Vintage Husky
Sprockets: Other 250CR. Misc: Vintage Husky
Chain
DID
D.I.D 520 Ert3 Racing Chain
Chain: DID D.I.D 520 Ert3 Racing Chain
Brakes
Other
250CR
Brakes: Other 250CR
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Pads: EBC
Oils Lubes
Bel-Ray
Oils Lubes: Bel-Ray
Additional Info

A tribute build to Marty Howell (RIP)

Vintage Husky Mods - Complete Engine Refresh, Cut Frame, Lowered Motor, Billet Triple Clamps w/10mm less offset, Big Bearing Kit, 6-Speed Gearbox, Later Rubber Mount Clutch, Custom Length Cables

Ace Racing Exhaust - Modified 1981 Thru-The-Frame Pro Circuit Pipe, FMF 304 Shorty Silencer

Lone Star Metal Werks - Frame Updates, Foot peg mods, 

Husky Junk - Aluminum Brake Arm, Mikuni Conversion Kit

RaceTech - Titanium Fasteners throughout

Weight - 190.5lbs (dry)

Hump17
4/26/2024 5:06am
1 of 4468
3 comments

View replies to: 190lb 1974 Husqvarna 250CR

avatar
Old School Fool
4 hours ago

      WoW…this was my teen dream bike ! Too bad that financially I was still in the Yamaha / Suzuki league. Beautiful !

