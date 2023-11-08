2021 TC250 Heritage edition 1
Bike of the Day 8/11/23
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
2021
2021
Brand
Husqvarna
Husqvarna
Engine Size
250
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
SKDA
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Evo
Seat
Guts
Footpegs
Raptor
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Fork
WP
Xact pro 6500
Rear Shock
WP
Supertrax
Tires
Dunlop
Mx34
Rims
Excel
Takasago
Gold
Additional Info
