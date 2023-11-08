Boyesen Boyesen

2021 TC250 Heritage edition 1

atrdrvr7
8/11/2023 8:15am
Bike of the Day 8/11/23
Bike of the Day 8/11/23
Bike of the Day 8/11/23
Bike of the Day 8/11/23
Model Year
2021
Brand
Husqvarna
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
SKDA
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Evo
Seat
Guts
Footpegs
Raptor
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Fork
WP
Xact pro 6500
Rear Shock
WP
Supertrax
Tires
Dunlop
Mx34
Rims
Excel
Takasago
Gold
Additional Info
atrdrvr7
8/11/2023 8:15am
motohose logo 400x400
lumpy790
2 hours ago

Looks just like what I did to my FC450 Rockstar Edition …. 100% approved 

