GASGAS EC 250 AS

|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2021
|Brand
|Gas Gas
|Model
|Other
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|ODI Throttle Tube
|ODI Throttle Tube
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Other
|Cam
|Other
|Ignition
|Other
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Xtrig
|Fork
|Kayaba
|KYB A KIT
|KYB A KIT
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|KYB A KIT, CLIPPITO LINKAGE
|KYB A KIT, CLIPPITO LINKAGE
|Tires
|Other
|CHAMP MX REIFEN
|CHAMP MX REIFEN
|Rims
|Excel
|HAAN WHEEL
|HAAN WHEEL
|Hubs
|Other
|HAAN WHEEL
|HAAN WHEEL
|Sprockets
|Other
|HAAN WHEEL
|HAAN WHEEL
|Chain
|Other
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Other
|NILS
|NILS
|Additional Info
|Basic motorcycle GASGAS EC 250 2021 converted for motocross with a small fuel tank from an MC 250F. Engine revised and optimized. All cables that are not required have been removed. Suspension adapted for motocross.Motocross factory wheels from Haan Wheels
onefiveight
2/17/2021 4:05 PM
Kowald#111
2/12/2021 1:03 AM
Thank you
Tomok
2/11/2021 9:32 PM