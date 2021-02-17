+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

GASGAS EC 250 AS 3

GASGAS EC 250 AS
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2021
Brand Gas Gas
Model Other
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal ODI Throttle Tube ODI Throttle Tube
Clutch Lever Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Other
Piston Other
Cam Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Kayaba KYB A KIT KYB A KIT
Rear Shock Kayaba KYB A KIT, CLIPPITO LINKAGE KYB A KIT, CLIPPITO LINKAGE
Tires Other CHAMP MX REIFEN CHAMP MX REIFEN
Rims Excel HAAN WHEEL HAAN WHEEL
Hubs Other HAAN WHEEL HAAN WHEEL
Sprockets Other HAAN WHEEL HAAN WHEEL
Chain Other
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Other NILS NILS
Additional Info Basic motorcycle GASGAS EC 250 2021 converted for motocross with a small fuel tank from an MC 250F. Engine revised and optimized. All cables that are not required have been removed. Suspension adapted for motocross.Motocross factory wheels from Haan Wheels
