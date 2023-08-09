2023 GasGas 350FE Winter build

I wanted to get another 350 to replace my 2019 Husqvarna 350FC. I had finally found the comfort and engine tune in 2022 using a Twisted Vortex and FC suspension mods. I tried my friends 23 KTM (I wanted another 350 and my new shop sold KTM's) and hated the feel of the chassis and could not get motivated enough to go through a year or more of getting the bike to feel comfortable to me.

I found a brand new 2023 GasGas 350MC rolling chassis on eBay fairly close to NJ in Pa. So, this past winter I swapped out my 2019 engine (89 hours and I updated to metal oil pump drive gears), wiring harness, exhaust, fuel pump to my roller. I had Wheel Works in Nj build me a killer set of wheels using their red hubs, HD spokes with red nipples and Excel silver rims as I hate black rims. Installed a custom set of graphics, Guts seat and some Ti.

I love the Ohlin forks, I have not tried the Ohlin shock yet. I did not test my FC linkage yet as I am going to wait on testing the shock.

I did test some of the Twisted ECU settings and I found an even better one than the one I thought couldn't be beat. BTW, I was going to sell my Husky at one point as I couldn't stand the "jetting" of the stock ECU and did not think an ECU could make such a radical difference. Well, I was so wrong.

Not sure if I will upgrade to a new bike in 2026 or 2027