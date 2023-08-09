2023 GasGas 350FE Winter build

Boyesen Boyesen

General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2023
Model Year:
2023
Brand
Gas Gas
Brand:
Gas Gas
Model
Other
Model:
Other
Engine Size
350
Engine Size:
350
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Parts

Parts

Graphics
Other
Redbull Factory
Graphics: Other Redbull Factory
Plastic
Other
Stock
Plastic: Other. Misc: Stock
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Handlebar: Pro Taper
Grips
ODI
Emig Pro V2 Lock-On MX
Grips: ODI Emig Pro V2 Lock-On MX
Clutch Lever
Other
Stock
Clutch Lever: Other. Misc: Stock
Seat
Guts
Tall Soft Wings
Love it
Seat: Guts Tall Soft Wings. Misc: Love it
Footpegs
Other
Footpegs: Other
Shifter
Other
Shifter: Other
Exhaust
FMF
Slip On
Exhaust: FMF. Misc: Slip On
Clutch
Other
Stock
Clutch: Other. Misc: Stock
Piston
Other
Stock
Piston: Other. Misc: Stock
Cam
Other
Stock
Cam: Other. Misc: Stock
Ignition
Vortex
Twisted
Kept me from selling the bike
Ignition: Vortex Twisted. Misc: Kept me from selling the bike
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Other
Earlier model for more low end
Air Intake: Other Earlier model for more low end
Triple Clamps
Other
GasGas FE
Ebay special
Triple Clamps: Other GasGas FE. Misc: Ebay special
Fork
Ohlins
Love these
Fork: Ohlins. Misc: Love these
Rear Shock
Ohlins
Not installed in these PICS
Rear Shock: Ohlins. Misc: Not installed in these PICS
Suspension Mods
Ohlins
Suspension Mods: Ohlins
Tires
Dunlop
MX 3S & MX12
Tires: Dunlop MX 3S & MX12
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Hubs
Other
Wheel Works
Awesome wheels built by Wheel Works in NJ
Hubs: Other Wheel Works. Misc: Awesome wheels built by Wheel Works in NJ
Sprockets
Supersprox
Sprockets: Supersprox
Chain
DID
D.I.D 520 Ert2 Racing Chain
Chain: DID D.I.D 520 Ert2 Racing Chain
Brakes
Brembo
The best
Brakes: Brembo. Misc: The best
Brake Pads
Other
Stock
Brake Pads: Other. Misc: Stock
Brake Rotors
Other
Wheel Works
Brake Rotors: Other Wheel Works
Oils Lubes
Shell Rotella
Oils Lubes: Shell Rotella
Additional Info

I wanted to get another 350 to replace my 2019 Husqvarna 350FC. I had finally found the comfort and engine tune in 2022 using a Twisted Vortex and FC suspension mods. I tried my friends 23 KTM (I wanted another 350 and my new shop sold KTM's) and hated the feel of the chassis and could not get motivated enough to go through a year or more of getting the bike to feel comfortable to me.

I found a brand new 2023 GasGas 350MC rolling chassis on eBay fairly close to NJ in Pa. So, this past winter I swapped out my 2019 engine (89 hours and I updated to metal oil pump drive gears), wiring harness, exhaust, fuel pump to my roller. I had Wheel Works in Nj build me a killer set of wheels using their red hubs, HD spokes with red nipples and Excel silver rims as I hate black rims. Installed a custom set of graphics, Guts seat and some Ti.

I love the Ohlin forks, I have not tried the Ohlin shock yet. I did not test my FC linkage yet as I am going to wait on testing the shock. 

I did test some of the Twisted ECU settings and I found an even better one than the one I thought couldn't be beat. BTW, I was going to sell my Husky at one point as I couldn't stand the "jetting" of the stock ECU and did not think an ECU could make such a radical difference. Well, I was so wrong. 

Not sure if I will upgrade to a new bike in 2026 or 2027 Smile  

