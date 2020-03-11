SoBe Suzuki Factory Replica

- 18
- 2,338
- 4
1 of 3341
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2006
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Renthal
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Triple Clamps
|RG3
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Tires
|Michelin
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|2020 RMZ 450 front brake assembly with Factory Suzuki 280mm front rotor
Baton Rouge
11/4/2020 12:33 AM
quiknic
11/3/2020 7:48 PM
Markopolo400
11/3/2020 4:36 PM