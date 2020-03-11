+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

SoBe Suzuki Factory Replica 3

SoBe Suzuki Factory Replica
Model Year 2006
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Renthal
Footpegs Raptor
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps RG3
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Michelin
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin 2020 RMZ 450 front brake assembly with Factory Suzuki 280mm front rotor
