DDunn86's Suzuki

Vital MX member DDunn86
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2019
Brand Suzuki
Model RM-Z
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other eramotoco.com eramotoco.com
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Guts
Footpegs Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Air Filter Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Pro Taper
Oils/Lubes Shell Rotella
