Boyesen Boyesen

2023 GasGas MC366 5

1 of 4507
(0 people)
UGOTBIT
6/12/2024 6:53am
Bike of the Day 6/12/24
Bike of the Day 6/12/24
IMG 1750.jpeg?VersionId=LTLUXKZavXaF
IMG 1755
IMG 1752.jpeg?VersionId=t7wLnAjaZ22ICBripjyt89
IMG 1753.jpeg?VersionId=n1OwGx8xoa6H
IMG 1754.jpeg?VersionId=qtbSb1jE sHSyuWhY2rRVOxHlfYBPmL
Bike of the Day 6/12/24
Bike of the Day 6/12/24
Bike of the Day 6/12/24 IMG 1750.jpeg?VersionId=XUlHqV IMG 1755.jpeg?VersionId=Rbbg8w0K9fier1fTB IMG 1752.jpeg?VersionId=d5g4LpMOa0inLmc0.N.vfaBhwc IMG 1753 IMG 1754
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2023
Model Year:
2023
Brand
Gas Gas
Brand:
Gas Gas
Model
Other
Model:
Other
Engine Size
350
Engine Size:
350
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
OMX Graphics
Graphics: Other. Misc: OMX Graphics
Plastic
Acerbis
Plastic: Acerbis
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Evo
RC
Handlebar: Pro Taper Evo. Misc: RC
Grips
Renthal
Half Waffle
Soft
Grips: Renthal Half Waffle. Misc: Soft
Clutch Lever
ASV
Clutch Lever: ASV
Brake Lever
ASV
Brake Lever: ASV
Seat
Guts
Seat: Guts
Footpegs
Other
Pro SRS
Footpegs: Other. Misc: Pro SRS
Exhaust
Akrapovic
Evolution Line (Titanium)
Exhaust: Akrapovic Evolution Line (Titanium)
Clutch
Rekluse
Radius CX
Clutch: Rekluse Radius CX
Piston
Vertex
Big bore 366
Piston: Vertex. Misc: Big bore 366
Ignition
Vortex
Ignition: Vortex
Air Filter
DT1
Air Filter: DT1
Engine Mods
Other
Cylinder Works
366 Big Bore
Engine Mods: Other Cylinder Works. Misc: 366 Big Bore
Triple Clamps
Other
Power Parts Split Clamps
PHDS bar mounts
Triple Clamps: Other Power Parts Split Clamps. Misc: PHDS bar mounts
Fork
WP
6500 Spring Conversion
Fork: WP 6500 Spring Conversion
Rear Shock
WP
KTech Bladder Conversion
Rear Shock: WP KTech Bladder Conversion
Tires
Dunlop
MX34
Tires: Dunlop MX34
Rims
D.I.D
Complete Front Wheel Kit With Talon Billet Hub & Did Dirtstar Stx Wheel
Rims: D.I.D Complete Front Wheel Kit With Talon Billet Hub & Did Dirtstar Stx Wheel
Hubs
Other
KSR Enzo
Hubs: Other KSR Enzo
Sprockets
Other
Dirt tricks
Sprockets: Other Dirt tricks
Chain
RK
520MXU UW-Ring
Chain: RK 520MXU UW-Ring
Brakes
Other
Motomaster
MXC front caliper
Brakes: Other Motomaster. Misc: MXC front caliper
Brake Pads
Other
Motomaster
Brake Pads: Other Motomaster
Brake Rotors
Motomaster
Oversize 270 front
Brake Rotors: Motomaster. Misc: Oversize 270 front
Oils Lubes
Maxima
Oils Lubes: Maxima
Additional Info

Powerparts carbon front rotor guard, P3 carbon rear rotor guard, Powerparts rear caliper hanger, FCP engine mounts, SpecBolts nickel wurks hardware, TM Designs chain slide kit, Brembo rear brake system, Powerparts skid plate 

Additional Info:

Powerparts carbon front rotor guard, P3 carbon rear rotor guard, Powerparts rear caliper hanger, FCP engine mounts, SpecBolts nickel wurks hardware, TM Designs chain slide kit, Brembo rear brake system, Powerparts skid plate 
UGOTBIT
6/12/2024 6:53am
1 of 4507
5 comments

View replies to: 2023 GasGas MC366

More Bike Checks

The Shop

See All »