Boyesen Boyesen

RM250 K8 Pastrana 2001 inspired

1 of 4589
(6 people)
Smits#389
9/25/2024 6:56am
Bike of the Day 9/25/24
Bike of the Day 9/25/24
IMG 5498 %282%29
IMG 5485 %282%29
IMG 5509 %282%29.JPG?VersionId=Y.7h1V
IMG 5523 %282%29
IMG 5530 %282%29.JPG?VersionId=
IMG 5518 %282%29
Bike of the Day 9/25/24
Bike of the Day 9/25/24
Bike of the Day 9/25/24 IMG 5498 %282%29.JPG?VersionId=ZyQMS9N2zbbXc9Zhsm IMG 5485 %282%29 IMG 5509 %282%29 IMG 5523 %282%29 IMG 5530 %282%29 IMG 5518 %282%29
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2008
Model Year:
2008
Brand
Suzuki
Brand:
Suzuki
Model
RM
Model:
RM
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
The guys at moto-stylemx made this custom graphic kit for me, inspired by the Pastrana bike of 2001.
Graphics: Other. Misc: The guys at moto-stylemx made this custom graphic kit for me, inspired by the Pastrana bike of 2001.
Plastic
Other
Ufo, besides the rear numberplates and rear fender. The rear side number plates are the 01/02 ones, with the air scoop just behind the airbox instead of in front of the seatbolt
Plastic: Other. Misc: Ufo, besides the rear numberplates and rear fender. The rear side number plates are the 01/02 ones, with the air scoop just behind the airbox instead of in front of the seatbolt
Handlebar
Renthal
Twinwall 999
VHM handlebar stabilizer
Handlebar: Renthal Twinwall 999. Misc: VHM handlebar stabilizer
Grips
Renthal
Ultra Tacky, tapered
Grips: Renthal Ultra Tacky, tapered
Clutch Lever
Other
One industries perch with foldable lever
Clutch Lever: Other One industries perch with foldable lever
Footpegs
Scar
Titanium
ktm up to 2015
Footpegs: Scar Titanium. Misc: ktm up to 2015
Exhaust
Other
HGS exhaust and silencer
Exhaust: Other HGS exhaust and silencer
Clutch
Barnett
Clutch: Barnett
Piston
Wiseco
Piston: Wiseco
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
VForce 3
Air Intake: Moto Tassinari VForce 3
Fork
Showa
Fork: Showa
Rear Shock
Ohlins
TTX48 from RMZ
Rear Shock: Ohlins TTX48 from RMZ
Tires
Pirelli
Tires: Pirelli
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Hubs
Other
Haan Wheels
Hubs: Other Haan Wheels
Sprockets
Other
S-steel
Sprockets: Other S-steel
Chain
DID
ERT3
Chain: DID ERT3
Brakes
Nissin
Brakes: Nissin
Brake Pads
Other
Motomaster
Brake Pads: Other Motomaster
Brake Rotors
Motomaster
Flame rotors
Brake Rotors: Motomaster Flame rotors
Oils Lubes
Motul
I alway use Motul 800 offroad 2T oil 33:1
Oils Lubes: Motul. Misc: I alway use Motul 800 offroad 2T oil 33:1
Additional Info
Additional Info:
Smits#389
9/25/2024 6:56am
1 of 4589
0 comments

The Shop

See All »