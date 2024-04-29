RM250 K8 Pastrana 2001 inspired
The guys at moto-stylemx made this custom graphic kit for me, inspired by the Pastrana bike of 2001.
Misc: The guys at moto-stylemx made this custom graphic kit for me, inspired by the Pastrana bike of 2001.
Ufo, besides the rear numberplates and rear fender. The rear side number plates are the 01/02 ones, with the air scoop just behind the airbox instead of in front of the seatbolt
Misc: Ufo, besides the rear numberplates and rear fender. The rear side number plates are the 01/02 ones, with the air scoop just behind the airbox instead of in front of the seatbolt
Twinwall 999
VHM handlebar stabilizer
Renthal Twinwall 999.
Misc: VHM handlebar stabilizer
Ultra Tacky, tapered
Renthal Ultra Tacky, tapered
One industries perch with foldable lever
Other One industries perch with foldable lever
Titanium
ktm up to 2015
Scar Titanium.
Misc: ktm up to 2015
HGS exhaust and silencer
Other HGS exhaust and silencer
Moto Tassinari VForce 3
TTX48 from RMZ
Ohlins TTX48 from RMZ
Other Motomaster
Flame rotors
Motomaster Flame rotors
I alway use Motul 800 offroad 2T oil 33:1
Motul.
Misc: I alway use Motul 800 offroad 2T oil 33:1