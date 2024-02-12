2025 GASGAS EX250 BUILD
Bike of the Day 9/23/24
General Info
Additional Info
General Info
Model Year
Model Year
2025
Model Year:
Model Year
2025
Brand
Gas Gas
Brand:
Gas Gas
Model
Other
Model:
Other
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Parts
Graphics
Other
Scorpion Designs
Graphics: Other Scorpion Designs
Handlebar
Fasst
Handlebar: Fasst
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever
ARC
Clutch Lever: ARC
Brake Lever
ARC
Brake Lever: ARC
Seat
Other
Seat Concepts
Seat: Other Seat Concepts
Footpegs
Raptor
10 Down 5 Back
Footpegs: Raptor 10 Down 5 Back
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Ti-2 Silencer
Exhaust: Pro Circuit Ti-2 Silencer
Clutch
Hinson
Clutch: Hinson
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Triple Clamps
Other
GASGAS FACTORY
Triple Clamps: Other GASGAS FACTORY
Tires
Dunlop
Front MX34 Rear AT82
Tires: Dunlop Front MX34 Rear AT82
Rims
D.I.D
Rims: D.I.D
Hubs
Other
WP Red
Hubs: Other WP Red
Sprockets
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain
DID
Chain: DID
Oils Lubes
Maxima
Oils Lubes: Maxima
Additional Info
Additional Info:
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.
More Bike Checks
18 Photos
Updated: 12/02/2024
70
18 Photos
Updated: 03/06/2024
4
398
18 Photos
Updated: 04/12/2023
29
859
2023 GasGas 350FE Winter build
RF145
18 Photos
Updated: 20/05/2024
5
619
2022 Gas Gas Big Bore 270
WFO Dave
18 Photos
Updated: 08/04/2024
2
709
3
18 Photos
Updated: 02/01/2024
17
865
1
18 Photos
Updated: 13/06/2024
6
607
11
18 Photos
Updated: 24/04/2024
38
1981 Husqvarna 430 XC
DoberKeet
18 Photos
Updated: 27/01/2024
2
87
1
18 Photos
Updated: 26/08/2024
15
1
18 Photos
Updated: 15/02/2024
52
18 Photos
Updated: 05/08/2024
45
18 Photos
Updated: 19/08/2024
2
67