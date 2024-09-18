Boyesen Boyesen

Bike of the Day 9/18/24
1983 Honda CR250r
Bike of the Day 9/18/24 1983 Honda CR250r
General Info

Model Year
1983
Brand
Honda
Model
CR
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
Plastic
Other
Original
Handlebar
Moose
Grips
Scott
Clutch Lever
Motion Pro
Brake Lever
Motion Pro
Seat
Other
Original
Footpegs
Other
Original
Shifter
MSR
Exhaust
DG Performance
DG Silencer
Clutch
Tusk
Piston
Other
Ignition
Other
Air Filter
Other
K&N
Fork
Showa
Race Tech Mod
Rear Shock
Showa
Race Tech Mod
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Tires
Other
Sedona MX880 ST
Hubs
Other
Original
Chain
DID
Oils Lubes
Hondaline
Additional Info

CH Racing aluminum radiator, Helix fuel line, VForce3 reeds, P Fuhlman adjustable brake stay, Phil Denton Handlebar Top Clamp RC & exhaust flange, Russels aluminum clutch cover, Motion Pro throttle housing. This CR is one of the best !

Johnny55
9/18/2024 5:40am
c50 grammar police to serve and correct funny grammar tshirt large 1604528419
Falcon
4 hours ago

The steel handlebar is a nice touch. I had forgotten those had such Euro stylings: left-hand kickstart, chain on the right-hand side, drum brake shared with the sprocket...

1

