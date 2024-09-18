Johnny55's Honda 3
General Info
Parts
CH Racing aluminum radiator, Helix fuel line, VForce3 reeds, P Fuhlman adjustable brake stay, Phil Denton Handlebar Top Clamp RC & exhaust flange, Russels aluminum clutch cover, Motion Pro throttle housing. This CR is one of the best !
