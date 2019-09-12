- 3
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2002
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Handlebar
|Other
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Barnett
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Brakes
|Moto Stuff
|Brake Rotors
|Moto Stuff
|Additional Info
|Lectron Carb, Oversized radiators
Jay Moto
11/4/2019 1:01 PM
Awesome job! That 10th pic is one that I could stare at for an hour.