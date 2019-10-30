Additional Info

Forks rebuilt, skf seals, race tech springs, Fox billet clicker caps, kyb 01M fork oil Yz250 tusk wheel, 280mm front brake rotor, Honda CRF450 caliper, titanium rotor bolts Powder coated frame, swing arm, triple clamps OEM ktm handlebars, ARC clutch, brake, works brake cap, EMIG ODI V2 pro grips, new kill switch, new bar pad, new steering stem bearings. Eric gorr 300cc big bore ,Engine top end rebuild, new gaskets, clutch kit, new/ Chad watts modded VFORCE 3 reeds, chad Watts modded Reed boot, WAtts perfection modded CARB/modded #7 slide, breather hose airbox filter, bills cone pipe, MX2 carbon silencer, new breather hoses, new clutch and stator cover, powder coated power valve covers, boyesen supercool oversized water pump, new radiators, works radiator braces, works oil filter cap, phathead racing billet head. New transmission (seals, bearings, 98 drive shaft and gears, thrust washers, c clips, etc, pushrod, pushrod bearing, shift stop mechanisms all oem Suzuki) new air filter and air filter screw. Rear shock, new spring, pro circuit linkage arm, new shock bearing, linkage bearings, swing arm bearings Rear wheel 06 kx250f tusk rear wheel, dirt tricks zirconium rear sprocket, titanium sprocket bolts, braking wave rotor, brake caliper rebuilt, titanium axle adjusters, mxbonz billet axle blocks, renthal o- ring chain, dirt tricks front sprocket, New plastics, split design graphics, xfun aluminum gas tank, 16 RMZ 450 shrouds, front fender, Cycra stadium number plate, , factory effex B4 gripped seat, raptor titanium foot pegs,titanium footpeg pins ,hammer head brake and shifter fast return spring on master cylinder kit , hammer head brake Clevis, works brake cap. Pipe springs, pipe mount, silencer to head pipe rubber seal, rear brake cable clamps. New MX33 tires Light speed carbon fiber frame gaurds, skid plate, rotor guard, caliper guard Runs on VP C12u