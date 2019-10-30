+ Add Your Bike
2007 RM250 9

2 of 3064

Model Year 2007
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Other Split designs Split designs
Plastic Cycra 2016 RMZ fender, stadium plate, and shrouds with acerbis rm250 rear fender and number plates 2016 RMZ fender, stadium plate, and shrouds with acerbis rm250 rear fender and number plates
Handlebar Other 2016+ Oem ktm Neken handlebars 2016+ Oem ktm Neken handlebars
Grips ODI Emig V2 pro Emig V2 pro
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other B4 gripper B4 gripper
Footpegs Raptor Titanium Titanium
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Bill's Pipes Cone pipe look Cone pipe look
Clutch Barnett Dirt digger Dirt digger
Piston Wiseco 72 mm racers choice 72 mm racers choice
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other Chad watts carb, reeds, reed boot, phathead, Eric gorr 300cc big bore Chad watts carb, reeds, reed boot, phathead, Eric gorr 300cc big bore
Triple Clamps Other Sunline billet top clamp, oem bottom Sunline billet top clamp, oem bottom
Fork Showa Fox V2 billet clicker caps Fox V2 billet clicker caps
Rear Shock Showa Race tech spring Race tech spring
Tires Dunlop Mx33 Mx33
Rims Other Tusk impact Tusk impact
Hubs Other Tusk impact Tusk impact
Sprockets Other Dirt tricks Zirconium Dirt tricks Zirconium
Chain DID O ring O ring
Brakes Nissin 14+ CRF450 front master cylinder and caliper 14+ CRF450 front master cylinder and caliper
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Braking Braking wave rotor rear Braking wave rotor rear
Oils/Lubes Castrol 927 927
Additional Info Forks rebuilt, skf seals, race tech springs, Fox billet clicker caps, kyb 01M fork oil Yz250 tusk wheel, 280mm front brake rotor, Honda CRF450 caliper, titanium rotor bolts Powder coated frame, swing arm, triple clamps OEM ktm handlebars, ARC clutch, brake, works brake cap, EMIG ODI V2 pro grips, new kill switch, new bar pad, new steering stem bearings. Eric gorr 300cc big bore ,Engine top end rebuild, new gaskets, clutch kit, new/ Chad watts modded VFORCE 3 reeds, chad Watts modded Reed boot, WAtts perfection modded CARB/modded #7 slide, breather hose airbox filter, bills cone pipe, MX2 carbon silencer, new breather hoses, new clutch and stator cover, powder coated power valve covers, boyesen supercool oversized water pump, new radiators, works radiator braces, works oil filter cap, phathead racing billet head. New transmission (seals, bearings, 98 drive shaft and gears, thrust washers, c clips, etc, pushrod, pushrod bearing, shift stop mechanisms all oem Suzuki) new air filter and air filter screw. Rear shock, new spring, pro circuit linkage arm, new shock bearing, linkage bearings, swing arm bearings Rear wheel 06 kx250f tusk rear wheel, dirt tricks zirconium rear sprocket, titanium sprocket bolts, braking wave rotor, brake caliper rebuilt, titanium axle adjusters, mxbonz billet axle blocks, renthal o- ring chain, dirt tricks front sprocket, New plastics, split design graphics, xfun aluminum gas tank, 16 RMZ 450 shrouds, front fender, Cycra stadium number plate, , factory effex B4 gripped seat, raptor titanium foot pegs,titanium footpeg pins ,hammer head brake and shifter fast return spring on master cylinder kit , hammer head brake Clevis, works brake cap. Pipe springs, pipe mount, silencer to head pipe rubber seal, rear brake cable clamps. New MX33 tires Light speed carbon fiber frame gaurds, skid plate, rotor guard, caliper guard Runs on VP C12u
