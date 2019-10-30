|Additional Info
|Forks rebuilt, skf seals, race tech springs, Fox billet clicker caps, kyb 01M fork oil
Yz250 tusk wheel, 280mm front brake rotor, Honda CRF450 caliper, titanium rotor bolts
Powder coated frame, swing arm, triple clamps
OEM ktm handlebars, ARC clutch, brake, works brake cap, EMIG ODI V2 pro grips, new kill switch, new bar pad, new steering stem bearings.
Eric gorr 300cc big bore ,Engine top end rebuild, new gaskets, clutch kit, new/ Chad watts modded VFORCE 3 reeds, chad Watts modded Reed boot, WAtts perfection modded CARB/modded #7 slide, breather hose airbox filter, bills cone pipe, MX2 carbon silencer, new breather hoses, new clutch and stator cover, powder coated power valve covers, boyesen supercool oversized water pump, new radiators, works radiator braces, works oil filter cap, phathead racing billet head. New transmission (seals, bearings, 98 drive shaft and gears, thrust washers, c clips, etc, pushrod, pushrod bearing, shift stop mechanisms all oem Suzuki) new air filter and air filter screw.
Rear shock, new spring, pro circuit linkage arm, new shock bearing, linkage bearings, swing arm bearings
Rear wheel 06 kx250f tusk rear wheel, dirt tricks zirconium rear sprocket, titanium sprocket bolts, braking wave rotor, brake caliper rebuilt, titanium axle adjusters, mxbonz billet axle blocks, renthal o- ring chain, dirt tricks front sprocket,
New plastics, split design graphics, xfun aluminum gas tank, 16 RMZ 450 shrouds, front fender, Cycra stadium number plate, , factory effex B4 gripped seat, raptor titanium foot pegs,titanium footpeg pins ,hammer head brake and shifter fast return spring on master cylinder kit , hammer head brake Clevis, works brake cap. Pipe springs, pipe mount, silencer to head pipe rubber seal, rear brake cable clamps. New MX33 tires
Light speed carbon fiber frame gaurds, skid plate, rotor guard, caliper guard
Runs on VP C12u
John_Stone
10/30/2019 8:21 PM
Where and what piston did you use to get the 72mm bore? Looking to go to a 300 in my RM.
mikebrownsound
10/30/2019 5:38 PM
Chad Watts reeds? IS he making reeds aswell, i was expecting Vfoorce or Boyesen on there.
Did he match the cases and tune the engine aswell? And i am very curious were do you land on the dyno in regards of HP?
Awsome build! Cheers!
40ozhero
10/30/2019 6:01 PM
They are modded VF3 by him my bad
40ozhero
10/30/2019 6:02 PM
I’ve never ran it on the dyno because no one around me has one and chad only did my carb reeds and reed boot
tyfortynine
10/22/2019 9:49 AM
Nice build mate!
40ozhero
10/22/2019 10:24 AM
Oi thanks m8
40ozhero
10/21/2019 2:24 PM
braaap707
10/15/2019 5:41 AM
Holy craaap. Awesome job!
40ozhero
10/15/2019 7:37 AM
Thank you