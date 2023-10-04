Boyesen Boyesen

2002 CR125

IainB583
4/10/2023 6:15am
Bike of the Day 4/10/23
General Info
General Info

Graphics
Lime Nine
Graphics: Lime Nine
Plastic
Acerbis
TX Race update kit
Plastic: Acerbis TX Race update kit
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
Pro Taper
Grips: Pro Taper
Clutch Lever
Sunline
Clutch Lever: Sunline
Brake Lever
Sunline
Brake Lever: Sunline
Seat
Other
TX Race
Seat: Other TX Race
Footpegs
Raptor
Titanium
Footpegs: Raptor Titanium
Shifter
Other
Shifter: Other
Exhaust
FMF
Fatty 2-Stroke Pipe
Pro Circuit T4 Carbon shorty silencer
Exhaust: FMF Fatty 2-Stroke Pipe. Misc: Pro Circuit T4 Carbon shorty silencer
Clutch
Wiseco
Clutch: Wiseco
Piston
Wiseco
134cc
Piston: Wiseco 134cc
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
Air Intake: Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods
Other
Bondi Engines
Ported, shaved head on C12, 134cc 42hp spec built
Engine Mods: Other Bondi Engines. Misc: Ported, shaved head on C12, 134cc 42hp spec built
Triple Clamps
RG3
OEM Honda
Triple Clamps: RG3 OEM Honda
Fork
Kayaba
Factory Connection
Fork: Kayaba Factory Connection
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Factory Connection
Rear Shock: Kayaba Factory Connection
Suspension Mods
Factory Connection
Suspension Mods: Factory Connection
Tires
Michelin
Tires: Michelin
Rims
D.I.D
Rims: D.I.D
Chain
Renthal
Chain: Renthal
Brakes
Moto Stuff
Brakes: Moto Stuff
Brake Pads
Renthal
Brake Pads: Renthal
Brake Rotors
Moto Stuff
Brake Rotors: Moto Stuff
Oils Lubes
Hondaline
Oils Lubes: Hondaline
CMT carbon fiber throughout.
Just about every bolt is titanium.
Fat bike mountain bike tubes. All things put into lightening the bike as much as possible.

CMT carbon fiber throughout.
Just about every bolt is titanium.
Fat bike mountain bike tubes. All things put into lightening the bike as much as possible.
IainB583
2 hours ago

Thanks for posting my bike for bike of the day!   Greatly appreciated 🤟🏼

