Parts
Plastic
TX Race update kit
Plastic:
Acerbis TX Race update kit
Footpegs:
Raptor Titanium
Exhaust
Fatty 2-Stroke Pipe
Pro Circuit T4 Carbon shorty silencer
Exhaust:
FMF Fatty 2-Stroke Pipe.
Misc: Pro Circuit T4 Carbon shorty silencer
Air Intake:
Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods
Bondi Engines
Ported, shaved head on C12, 134cc 42hp spec built
Engine Mods:
Other Bondi Engines.
Misc: Ported, shaved head on C12, 134cc 42hp spec built
Triple Clamps:
RG3 OEM Honda
Fork:
Kayaba Factory Connection
Rear Shock
Factory Connection
Rear Shock:
Kayaba Factory Connection
Suspension Mods:
Factory Connection
CMT carbon fiber throughout.
Just about every bolt is titanium.
Fat bike mountain bike tubes. All things put into lightening the bike as much as possible.
Additional Info:
CMT carbon fiber throughout.
Just about every bolt is titanium.
Fat bike mountain bike tubes. All things put into lightening the bike as much as possible.
View replies to: 2002 CR125
Comments