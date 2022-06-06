+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

2003 Kawasaki KX250 MXON Mike Brown Replica (@moto_envy)

1 of 3725

Vital MX member Christopher Allen Rucker 76648 Christopher Allen Rucker https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/76648/avatar/c50_VINTAGE_EDIT_1651804720.jpg?1651804146 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Christopher-Allen-Rucker,76648/all 11/03/19 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Christopher-Allen-Rucker,76648/setup 8
Bike of the Day! 6-6-22
Bike of the Day! 6-6-22 2003 Kawasaki KX250 MXON Mike Brown Replica (@moto_envy) 2003 Kawasaki KX250 MXON Mike Brown Replica (@moto_envy) 2003 Kawasaki KX250 MXON Mike Brown Replica (@moto_envy) 2003 Kawasaki KX250 MXON Mike Brown Replica (@moto_envy) Mike Brown signed plate 2003 Kawasaki KX250 MXON Mike Brown Replica (@moto_envy) 2003 Kawasaki KX250 MXON Mike Brown Replica (@moto_envy) 2003 Kawasaki KX250 MXON Mike Brown Replica (@moto_envy) 2003 Kawasaki KX250 MXON Mike Brown Replica (@moto_envy) 2003 Kawasaki KX250 MXON Mike Brown Replica (@moto_envy) 2003 Kawasaki KX250 MXON Mike Brown Replica (@moto_envy) 2003 Kawasaki KX250 MXON Mike Brown Replica (@moto_envy)
Related: Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2003
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other '01 MXON '01 MXON
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal Black w/ USA Barpad Black w/ USA Barpad
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection Black w/ Red Adjusters Black w/ Red Adjusters
Brake Lever Sunline
Seat Other
Footpegs IMS
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other Specbolt Nickelworx Specbolt Nickelworx
Triple Clamps Pro Circuit Kawasaki Team Green Bronze Kawasaki Team Green Bronze
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Pro Circuit
Tires Bridgestone
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other Bronze Bronze
Sprockets Renthal Black Rear w/ Black BOLT kit Black Rear w/ Black BOLT kit
Chain RK
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Galfer 270mm Fixed Rotor Front; Wave Rear 270mm Fixed Rotor Front; Wave Rear
Oils/Lubes Bel-Ray
Additional Info https://www.instagram.com/moto_envy/
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest