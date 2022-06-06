2003 Kawasaki KX250 MXON Mike Brown Replica (@moto_envy)

- 2
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2003
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|'01 MXON
|'01 MXON
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Black w/ USA Barpad
|Black w/ USA Barpad
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Black w/ Red Adjusters
|Black w/ Red Adjusters
|Brake Lever
|Sunline
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Specbolt Nickelworx
|Specbolt Nickelworx
|Triple Clamps
|Pro Circuit
|Kawasaki Team Green Bronze
|Kawasaki Team Green Bronze
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Hubs
|Other
|Bronze
|Bronze
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Black Rear w/ Black BOLT kit
|Black Rear w/ Black BOLT kit
|Chain
|RK
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|270mm Fixed Rotor Front; Wave Rear
|270mm Fixed Rotor Front; Wave Rear
|Oils/Lubes
|Bel-Ray
|Additional Info
|https://www.instagram.com/moto_envy/