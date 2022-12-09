2022 12 Days of MXmas - FMF Vision, Goggles and Casual Bundle

ML512
ML512 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page (in this one, please add the year and model of your bike). That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

We're at the end with this bundle of FMF casual wear, goggles, and vision products capping off this year's 12 Days of MXmas! Two long sleeves, a short sleeve shirt, a hoodie, two pairs of goggles, some sunglasses, four hats and a beanie are up for grabs. Winner's will be announced tomorrow, on Christmas Day!

Also, don't forget to check out day one through eleven as well. 2022 12 Days of MXmas Link

 

mb60
mb60 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Merry Christmas ML 512. 

1

mx12boy
mx12boy 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Feel the Power 

thartwig
thartwig 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

What a haul! Are FMF goggles legit? Merry Christmas 

fogmoto
fogmoto 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Bundle up! 

Elbows
Elbows 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Love some FMF! 

honda58
honda58 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

Love my FMF exhaust

KTMsc
KTMsc 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Christmas miracle

UGOTBIT
UGOTBIT 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Thanks Vital and FMF!!!

Merry Christmas!!!

bh
bh 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

FMF!

Andy7
Andy7 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Let's mix some gas!

 

OleTex
OleTex 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

I love FMF!

JWACK
JWACK 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Fat Man Flying!  

Jarid332
Jarid332 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

I'm in!

dsmith
dsmith 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Elwood: What kind of music do you usually have here?

Claire: Oh, we got both kinds. We got country *and* western.

langhammx
langhammx 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Ok, now we are talking 

mxnut23
mxnut23 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

It could tidy up my wardrobe!!!!

Moto167
Moto167 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Totally dig their vision line

