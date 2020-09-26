WW Ranch - Main Races Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The motos start in 30 minutes!
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot!
hoooollllllllshhhhoootttzzz!
cool... you got the hole shot ... amazing!
Never try to argue with idiots; they will only bring you down to their level.....and being more experienced, they will beat you at their own game!
2020.5 KTM 450 SXF FE
2006 KX250
When does moto 1 start.
I used to holeshot most races (a 500 certainly helped), here, I get pulled by 125s.
Hyped for 4 hours of live racing!!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
coastlinecascot wrote:
Broadcast starts in 15 minutes.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Not sure if it has been posted anywhere, but GuyB sent me a text saying Marvin is all good.
coastlinecascot wrote:
1 PM EST
Predictions who will take the overall today? And how will Cooper do, showed some speed today.
coastlinecascot wrote:
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Broadcast starts in 15 minutes.
Thanks,
In!! Excited for antoher great weekend of motorsports!!
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
good news guys we get roczen in the second motos this time. Because we watch the races for the announcers.
This Bond character is a terrible producer.
Perfect excuse to crack open a beer at 10am!!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Sandwarrior752 wrote:
Hyped for 4 hours of live racing!!
While this year has been weird or tough for everyone, the racing has been amazing everywhere (sx, nationals, gp, emx, etc).
Had to go to town...an hour away...but I'm here now. Let's rock.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
I like when we can hear the track announcers when the NBC Gold coverage is on a static shot. They should set it up to be that way all the time.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
If Marvin can take that hit to the head and still race that Airoh helmet must be pretty good.
Let's go...
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Ferrandis is going to play this smart and dominate today. Some of these guys will blow themselves up.
You guys got a stream?
2015 Beta 500 RS, history: 99 KTM 300, 87 CR250, 84 KLR 600, 82 GPZ 550, 81 KX 250, 80 KX 250, 79 Montesa 414 VE, 78 250 VB, 77 360 VB, 76 360 VA, 75 YZ 125, 74 TM 125, 72 TS 125, 60's West Bend Go Boy Kart