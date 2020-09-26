Forum Main Moto-Related WW Ranch - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

GD2

Posts: 8522

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/26/2020 9:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/26/2020 9:30 AM

The motos start in 30 minutes!

LePaass

LePaass

Posts: 71

Joined: 1/7/2016

Location: Riga, LVA

9/26/2020 9:31 AM

Holeshot!

str8line

str8line

Posts: 1163

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

9/26/2020 9:31 AM

hoooollllllllshhhhoootttzzz!

str8line

str8line

Posts: 1163

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

9/26/2020 9:32 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/26/2020 9:32 AM

LePaass wrote:

Holeshot!

Oh, you got the scoop on.

bvm111

bvm111

Posts: 7424

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

9/26/2020 9:40 AM

cool... you got the hole shot ... amazing!

Reese95w

Reese95w

Posts: 10709

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

9/26/2020 9:42 AM

LePaass wrote:

Holeshot!

Photo
coastlinecascot

coastlinecascot

Posts: 1032

Joined: 7/10/2016

Location: CA, USA

9/26/2020 9:43 AM

When does moto 1 start.

wildbill

wildbill

Posts: 3842

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

9/26/2020 9:43 AM

I used to holeshot most races (a 500 certainly helped), here, I get pulled by 125s.

Sandwarrior752

Sandwarrior752

Posts: 4219

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

9/26/2020 9:43 AM

Hyped for 4 hours of live racing!!

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 23428

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/26/2020 9:44 AM

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 23428

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/26/2020 9:46 AM

coastlinecascot wrote:

When does moto 1 start.

Broadcast starts in 15 minutes.

GD2

GD2

Posts: 8522

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/26/2020 9:47 AM

Not sure if it has been posted anywhere, but GuyB sent me a text saying Marvin is all good.

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 23428

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/26/2020 9:48 AM

GD2 wrote:

Not sure if it has been posted anywhere, but GuyB sent me a text saying Marvin is all good.

That's great news.

PintoMx

PintoMx

Posts: 119

Joined: 11/6/2009

Location: Largo, FL USA

9/26/2020 9:48 AM

coastlinecascot wrote:

When does moto 1 start.

1 PM EST

mica.lagross

mica.lagross

Posts: 22

Joined: 11/8/2015

Location: Skowhegan, ME USA

9/26/2020 9:48 AM

GD2 wrote:

Not sure if it has been posted anywhere, but GuyB sent me a text saying Marvin is all good.

Wow! I'm surprised to hear that, tough sob!

LePaass

LePaass

Posts: 71

Joined: 1/7/2016

Location: Riga, LVA

9/26/2020 9:49 AM

Predictions who will take the overall today? And how will Cooper do, showed some speed today.

coastlinecascot

coastlinecascot

Posts: 1032

Joined: 7/10/2016

Location: CA, USA

9/26/2020 9:52 AM

coastlinecascot wrote:

When does moto 1 start.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Broadcast starts in 15 minutes.

Thanks,

Philly215

Philly215

Posts: 220

Joined: 2/20/2012

Location: Ithaca, NY USA

9/26/2020 9:53 AM

LePaass wrote:

Predictions who will take the overall today? And how will Cooper do, showed some speed today.

Probably AC. But I’m rooting for Baggett. Would like to see Eli go beast mode but doubting that.

Pakoyz250f

Pakoyz250f

Posts: 363

Joined: 8/27/2015

Location: MEX

9/26/2020 9:53 AM

In!! Excited for antoher great weekend of motorsports!!

charge

charge

Posts: 362

Joined: 6/21/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

9/26/2020 9:57 AM

good news guys we get roczen in the second motos this time. Because we watch the races for the announcers.

This Bond character is a terrible producer.

avidchimp

avidchimp

Posts: 3499

Joined: 7/9/2008

Location: Studio City, CA USA

9/26/2020 9:58 AM

Perfect excuse to crack open a beer at 10am!!

Reese95w

Reese95w

Posts: 10709

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

9/26/2020 10:00 AM

Photo
Question

Question

Posts: 2476

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

9/26/2020 10:04 AM

Sandwarrior752 wrote:

Hyped for 4 hours of live racing!!

While this year has been weird or tough for everyone, the racing has been amazing everywhere (sx, nationals, gp, emx, etc).

plowboy

plowboy

Posts: 5968

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

9/26/2020 10:04 AM

Had to go to town...an hour away...but I'm here now. Let's rock.

str8line

str8line

Posts: 1163

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

9/26/2020 10:07 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/26/2020 10:07 AM

LePaass wrote:

Predictions who will take the overall today? And how will Cooper do, showed some speed today.

Sexton and Ferrandis. But Jett is my wildcard.

Reese95w

Reese95w

Posts: 10709

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

9/26/2020 10:07 AM

I like when we can hear the track announcers when the NBC Gold coverage is on a static shot. They should set it up to be that way all the time.

str8line

str8line

Posts: 1163

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

9/26/2020 10:10 AM

If Marvin can take that hit to the head and still race that Airoh helmet must be pretty good.

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 23428

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/26/2020 10:12 AM

Let's go...

charge

charge

Posts: 362

Joined: 6/21/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

9/26/2020 10:12 AM

Ferrandis is going to play this smart and dominate today. Some of these guys will blow themselves up.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp

Posts: 4894

Joined: 10/16/2014

Location: Buda, TX USA

9/26/2020 10:12 AM

You guys got a stream?

