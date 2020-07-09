RedBud 2 - Main Races Bench Racing

35 minutes until the motos!
Race Links
Braaaaaap!
Mantis Toboggan, M.D
REEEEEDDDDDDD BUUUUDDDDDDDDD!
Really cool we got some live racing here on a monday evening in eu
Expecting to see some redemption rides out of Eli and Ferrandis!
Let's go !!!
I think Moosecan is ready.
Did NBC stream start yet ? Mine says shortly
Jaybird67k wrote:
I think Moosecan is ready.
I see another 2nd moto slight fade, hope he keeps getting better though.
Oh yeah...a hundred chores to do but IT'S MOTO TIME. She's always mad at me anyway.
The track looks great. Hope it gets rough as heck so everyone isn't going the same speeds. Beautiful day for racing.
Will we see a 1-1 finish in either the 250s or 450s today? I hope Not.
Dimblewambie wrote:
Will we see a 1-1 finish in either the 250s or 450s today? I hope Not.
Ferrandis 1-1. All he needs to do is start in the top 15 both motos.
Hang on to it until the finish line Ty!
Dimblewambie wrote:
Hang on to it until the finish line Ty!
first lap leader baby!
Dimblewambie wrote:
Hang on to it until the finish line Ty!
charge wrote:
first lap leader baby!
I picked him too, lol.
Holeshot!!
At least the racing is awesome when Ferrandis gets these terrible starts. He's still winning this race btw
Mcadoo's Kaw looked like it was hard to kick over?
Is there really any reason to show anything else when Ferrandis and JMart are battling through the pack together?
Finally a battle between JMart and Ferrandis!
my problem with this track. Ferrandis is running 207s. Get's caught behind JMart. 209 because he's trying alternate lines.
Masterpool only one to jump laroccos leap so far. He's done it every lap
JMart has kicked it up a notch!
Weege and Langston are so much better than Ralph and Ricky lol
Impressed with Harrison so far this season, able to run the pace early.
