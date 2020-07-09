Forum Main Moto-Related RedBud 2 - Main Races Bench Racing

RedBud 2 - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 210 16 671 191 736 7746 104 6

Posts: 8482

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/7/2020 9:24 AM

Photo

35 minutes until the motos!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Dimblewambie

Vital MX member Dimblewambie 56011 Dimblewambie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56011/avatar/c50_289BD422_2F18_4DE8_82CD_D7CDC95D439E_1549498048.jpg?1549498030 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dimblewambie,56011/all 01/28/17 11 747 1

Posts: 758

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

9/7/2020 9:25 AM

Braaaaaap!

|

Mantis Toboggan, M.D

crowe660

Vital MX member crowe660 82236 crowe660 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crowe660,82236/all 08/15/20 1 96

Posts: 97

Joined: 8/15/2020

Location: USA

9/7/2020 9:26 AM

REEEEEDDDDDDD BUUUUDDDDDDDDD!

|

Sandwarrior752

Vital MX member Sandwarrior752 44379 Sandwarrior752 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44379/avatar/c50_752_1582910229.jpg?1582909548 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sandwarrior752,44379/all 09/12/14 21 16 4 37 4143 14

Posts: 4180

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

9/7/2020 9:27 AM

Really cool we got some live racing here on a monday evening in eu cool

|

Spudinki45

Vital MX member Spudinki45 69482 Spudinki45 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69482/avatar/c50_20190222_224443_1550900753.jpg?1550900705 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Spudinki45,69482/all 02/16/19 8 75

Posts: 83

Joined: 2/16/2019

Location: Chandler, AZ USA

9/7/2020 9:56 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/7/2020 9:56 AM

Expecting to see some redemption rides out of Eli and Ferrandis!

|

Jaybird67k

Vital MX member Jaybird67k 40793 Jaybird67k https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40793/avatar/c50_DSC_6049_1382903702.jpg?1382902994 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jaybird67k,40793/all 10/27/13 2 19 393 1 1

Posts: 412

Joined: 10/27/2013

Location: Vidor, TX USA

9/7/2020 9:56 AM

Let's go !!!

|

MXPawPaw on Facebook

@mxpawpaw on instagram

Jaybird67k

Vital MX member Jaybird67k 40793 Jaybird67k https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40793/avatar/c50_DSC_6049_1382903702.jpg?1382902994 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jaybird67k,40793/all 10/27/13 2 19 393 1 1

Posts: 412

Joined: 10/27/2013

Location: Vidor, TX USA

9/7/2020 9:57 AM

I think Moosecan is ready.

|

MXPawPaw on Facebook

@mxpawpaw on instagram

JeremyK

Vital MX member JeremyK 78195 JeremyK https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/78195/avatar/c50_20180901_084849_1580178895.jpg?1580178254 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JeremyK,78195/all 12/19/19 1 4 348

Posts: 352

Joined: 12/19/2019

Location: North Tonawanda, NY USA

9/7/2020 9:58 AM

Did NBC stream start yet ? Mine says shortly

|

Dimblewambie

Vital MX member Dimblewambie 56011 Dimblewambie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56011/avatar/c50_289BD422_2F18_4DE8_82CD_D7CDC95D439E_1549498048.jpg?1549498030 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dimblewambie,56011/all 01/28/17 11 747 1

Posts: 758

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

9/7/2020 10:00 AM

Jaybird67k wrote:

I think Moosecan is ready.

I see another 2nd moto slight fade, hope he keeps getting better though.

|

Mantis Toboggan, M.D

Badd127

Vital MX member Badd127 55084 Badd127 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/55084/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1486981234830_1_1486982220.jpg?1486981543 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Badd127,55084/all 12/02/16 9 453 1

Posts: 462

Joined: 12/2/2016

Location: SWE

9/7/2020 10:00 AM

JeremyK wrote:

Did NBC stream start yet ? Mine says shortly

Not yet

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10404 19 1

Posts: 10562

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

9/7/2020 10:00 AM

Photo

"Ra right ream ris rime"
|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 93 5789 22

Posts: 5884

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

9/7/2020 10:06 AM

Oh yeah...a hundred chores to do but IT'S MOTO TIME. She's always mad at me anyway.silly devil

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

jeffro503

Vital MX member jeffro503 1897 jeffro503 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1897/avatar/c50_Jeffro_RM2_1468475135.jpg?1468474511 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jeffro503,1897/all 07/22/07 57 46 612 24260 58 19

Posts: 24872

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

9/7/2020 10:09 AM

The track looks great. Hope it gets rough as heck so everyone isn't going the same speeds. Beautiful day for racing.

|

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

Dimblewambie

Vital MX member Dimblewambie 56011 Dimblewambie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56011/avatar/c50_289BD422_2F18_4DE8_82CD_D7CDC95D439E_1549498048.jpg?1549498030 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dimblewambie,56011/all 01/28/17 11 747 1

Posts: 758

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

9/7/2020 10:10 AM

Will we see a 1-1 finish in either the 250s or 450s today? I hope Not.

|

Mantis Toboggan, M.D

charge

Vital MX member charge 81314 charge /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/charge,81314/all 06/21/20 1 210

Posts: 211

Joined: 6/21/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

9/7/2020 10:12 AM

Dimblewambie wrote:

Will we see a 1-1 finish in either the 250s or 450s today? I hope Not.

Ferrandis 1-1. All he needs to do is start in the top 15 both motos.

|

Dimblewambie

Vital MX member Dimblewambie 56011 Dimblewambie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56011/avatar/c50_289BD422_2F18_4DE8_82CD_D7CDC95D439E_1549498048.jpg?1549498030 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dimblewambie,56011/all 01/28/17 11 747 1

Posts: 758

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

9/7/2020 10:13 AM

Hang on to it until the finish line Ty!

|

Mantis Toboggan, M.D

charge

Vital MX member charge 81314 charge /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/charge,81314/all 06/21/20 1 210

Posts: 211

Joined: 6/21/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

9/7/2020 10:14 AM

Dimblewambie wrote:

Hang on to it until the finish line Ty!

first lap leader baby!

|

Dimblewambie

Vital MX member Dimblewambie 56011 Dimblewambie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56011/avatar/c50_289BD422_2F18_4DE8_82CD_D7CDC95D439E_1549498048.jpg?1549498030 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dimblewambie,56011/all 01/28/17 11 747 1

Posts: 758

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

9/7/2020 10:15 AM

Dimblewambie wrote:

Hang on to it until the finish line Ty!

charge wrote:

first lap leader baby!

I picked him too, lol.

|

Mantis Toboggan, M.D

eric513anderson

Vital MX member eric513anderson 48056 eric513anderson https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48056/avatar/c50_E116C49D_88A0_4D61_9673_BB3E85F88DEB_1592784805.jpg?1592784551 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/eric513anderson,48056/all 07/09/15 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/eric513anderson,48056/setup 46 1662 13

Posts: 1708

Joined: 7/9/2015

Location: Saint Marys, OH USA

9/7/2020 10:15 AM

Holeshot!! Photo

|

2011 Yamaha YZ 250 -MX
1996 Yamaha Banshee 350 -Trails
1982 Chevy S10
2005 Pontiac GTO -451rwhp

charge

Vital MX member charge 81314 charge /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/charge,81314/all 06/21/20 1 210

Posts: 211

Joined: 6/21/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

9/7/2020 10:15 AM

At least the racing is awesome when Ferrandis gets these terrible starts. He's still winning this race btw

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 385 22652 100

Posts: 23045

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/7/2020 10:18 AM

charge wrote:

At least the racing is awesome when Ferrandis gets these terrible starts. He's still winning this race btw

I hope he does.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10404 19 1

Posts: 10562

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

9/7/2020 10:18 AM

Mcadoo's Kaw looked like it was hard to kick over?

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

charge

Vital MX member charge 81314 charge /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/charge,81314/all 06/21/20 1 210

Posts: 211

Joined: 6/21/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

9/7/2020 10:21 AM

Is there really any reason to show anything else when Ferrandis and JMart are battling through the pack together?

|

Brad460

Vital MX member Brad460 33992 Brad460 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33992/avatar/c50_image_1450059601.jpg?1450058903 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brad460,33992/all 05/15/12 2 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brad460,33992/setup 42 2558 79

Posts: 2600

Joined: 5/15/2012

Location: Richfield, WI USA

9/7/2020 10:25 AM

Finally a battle between JMart and Ferrandis!

|

charge

Vital MX member charge 81314 charge /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/charge,81314/all 06/21/20 1 210

Posts: 211

Joined: 6/21/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

9/7/2020 10:25 AM

my problem with this track. Ferrandis is running 207s. Get's caught behind JMart. 209 because he's trying alternate lines.

|

mimafia

Vital MX member mimafia 38952 mimafia /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mimafia,38952/all 05/17/13 5 158

Posts: 163

Joined: 5/17/2013

Location: Grand Rapids, MI USA

9/7/2020 10:25 AM

Masterpool only one to jump laroccos leap so far. He's done it every lap

|

Brad460

Vital MX member Brad460 33992 Brad460 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33992/avatar/c50_image_1450059601.jpg?1450058903 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brad460,33992/all 05/15/12 2 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brad460,33992/setup 42 2558 79

Posts: 2600

Joined: 5/15/2012

Location: Richfield, WI USA

9/7/2020 10:26 AM

JMart has kicked it up a notch!

|

Hcallz5

Vital MX member Hcallz5 40143 Hcallz5 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40143/avatar/c50_unnamed_1472013346.jpg?1472012471 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hcallz5,40143/all 08/20/13 6 1486

Posts: 1492

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

9/7/2020 10:26 AM

Weege and Langston are so much better than Ralph and Ricky lol

|

2019 TX300
'10 200 XC-w

charge

Vital MX member charge 81314 charge /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/charge,81314/all 06/21/20 1 210

Posts: 211

Joined: 6/21/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

9/7/2020 10:26 AM

Brad460 wrote:

JMart has kicked it up a notch!

Not accrding to laptimes.

|

Dimblewambie

Vital MX member Dimblewambie 56011 Dimblewambie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56011/avatar/c50_289BD422_2F18_4DE8_82CD_D7CDC95D439E_1549498048.jpg?1549498030 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dimblewambie,56011/all 01/28/17 11 747 1

Posts: 758

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

9/7/2020 10:27 AM

Impressed with Harrison so far this season, able to run the pace early.

|

Mantis Toboggan, M.D

Forum Main Moto-Related RedBud 2 - Main Races Bench Racing

The Latest