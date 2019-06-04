Nashville SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Broadcast starts in 30 minutes. Who ya got for the wins tonight?
Go KROC!!!
3rd into the turn, I double clutched it.
Only 2 things that money can't buy, thats true love and homegrown tomatoes.
I jumped the gate
Forkner is OUT for tonight. Adjust your fantasy picks accordingly!
Going DW15 and Sexton for the wins tonight. DW15 just looks like he is having way too much fun not to win.
Made it to the main at least.
K roc is gonna close the deal tonight
Bummed for Forkner, maybe he tweaked it during his morning "routine"
I am shocked about Forkner, but shouldn’t be.
Sexton and Cooper be going”WHAT!?
JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Dirt biking from 11 to late 50’s, loves wood riding on the old 525.
Thank you NBC Sports for NOT having a live stick or ball game on before the Supercross tonight that might have gone into OT.
This is a sponsored segment now?
My view
Am I the only one that thinks it is odd that they will let Forkner race the LCQ without even lining up for the heat?
Fucking great.. 1am here and Video Pass not working AGAIN..
Anyone recall ever seeing a rider purposely sit out the heats due to injury but plan to qualify in the LCQ??? I cant
Nashville not eastern time
NBC sports app is now forcing me to select a TV provider
. I don't have one.... Wtf is this
who can win the championship besides Forkner?
There's a button on the bottom to switch to gold in the NBC sport's app.
you have the gold subscription? you need to sign in to sports gold. do not use nbc sports.
Move over to the “NBC Gold” tab within the app and it won’t ask for the tv provider info anymore.
Are the whoops before the finish knocked down since practice?
Did you all hear that? RC said the rider like the track tonight. So none of you all are allowed to say the track sucks, the whoops suck, or the track is "one lined".
