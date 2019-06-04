Forum Main Moto-Related Nashville SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Nashville SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 32 10 671 287 607 6776 89 6

Posts: 7383

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

4/6/2019 4:29 PM



Broadcast starts in 30 minutes. Who ya got for the wins tonight?

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 203 199 2781 1814 63470 1 837 59

Posts: 65285

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

4/6/2019 4:29 PM

Go KROC!!!

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

GuyWithABike

Vital MX member GuyWithABike 63609 GuyWithABike https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63609/avatar/c50_IMG_Thota_Vaikuntam_20180420_201909_processed_1525563445.jpg?1525562537 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyWithABike,63609/all 05/05/18 5 20

Posts: 25

Joined: 5/5/2018

Location: USA

4/6/2019 4:30 PM

Podium

|

brlatm

Vital MX member brlatm 14167 brlatm https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14167/avatar/c50_2013_06_24_16.19.23_1377877073.jpg?1377876821 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/brlatm,14167/all 02/14/09 1 53 1559 8 3

Posts: 1612

Joined: 2/14/2009

Location: Brock, TX USA

4/6/2019 4:31 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/6/2019 4:31 PM

3rd into the turn, I double clutched it.

|

Only 2 things that money can't buy, thats true love and homegrown tomatoes.

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 203 199 2781 1814 63470 1 837 59

Posts: 65285

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

4/6/2019 4:31 PM

I jumped the gate

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

craigathan404

Vital MX member craigathan404 57527 craigathan404 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57527/avatar/c50_IMG_7100_1494485803.jpg?1494485307 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/craigathan404,57527/all 05/02/17 42 544 20

Posts: 586

Joined: 5/2/2017

Location: Oregon City, OR USA

4/6/2019 4:32 PM

Forkner is OUT for tonight. Adjust your fantasy picks accordingly!

|

brlatm

Vital MX member brlatm 14167 brlatm https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14167/avatar/c50_2013_06_24_16.19.23_1377877073.jpg?1377876821 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/brlatm,14167/all 02/14/09 1 53 1559 8 3

Posts: 1612

Joined: 2/14/2009

Location: Brock, TX USA

4/6/2019 4:33 PM

Going DW15 and Sexton for the wins tonight. DW15 just looks like he is having way too much fun not to win.

|

Only 2 things that money can't buy, thats true love and homegrown tomatoes.

Camduhman212

Vital MX member Camduhman212 57441 Camduhman212 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57441/avatar/c50_unnamed_1493333130.jpg?1493332965 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Camduhman212,57441/all 04/27/17 1 15 135

Posts: 151

Joined: 4/27/2017

Location: Austin, TX USA

4/6/2019 4:36 PM

Made it to the main at least.
K roc is gonna close the deal tonight

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 154 9180 14

Posts: 9334

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/6/2019 4:38 PM

HOLESH.....................

Never Mind.
|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 203 199 2781 1814 63470 1 837 59

Posts: 65285

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

4/6/2019 4:39 PM

Bummed for Forkner, maybe he tweaked it during his morning "routine"

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Drtbykr

Vital MX member Drtbykr 881 Drtbykr https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/881/avatar/c50_335BBE45_AE92_42C8_9E38_DD70AF2346B1_1532617212.jpg?1532616404 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Drtbykr,881/all 10/29/06 106 1539 11 1

Posts: 1645

Joined: 10/29/2006

Location: Fredericton, CAN

4/6/2019 4:47 PM

I am shocked about Forkner, but shouldn’t be.

Sexton and Cooper be going”WHAT!?

|

JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Dirt biking from 11 to late 50’s, loves wood riding on the old 525.

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 154 9180 14

Posts: 9334

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/6/2019 4:52 PM

Thank you NBC Sports for NOT having a live stick or ball game on before the Supercross tonight that might have gone into OT.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

tcallahan707

Vital MX member tcallahan707 51749 tcallahan707 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/51749/avatar/c50_14425489_10105780107794527_3319157781305307567_o_1484332140.jpg?1484332057 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tcallahan707,51749/all 04/05/16 51 1373 4

Posts: 1424

Joined: 4/5/2016

Location: Morrison, CO USA

4/6/2019 4:54 PM

This is a sponsored segment now?

|

Sandwarrior752

Vital MX member Sandwarrior752 44379 Sandwarrior752 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44379/avatar/c50_DSC_1350_1497719515.jpg?1497719270 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sandwarrior752,44379/all 09/12/14 15 16 4 37 3871 14

Posts: 3908

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

4/6/2019 5:01 PM

Lets goooo!

|

Youtube Instagram

JRT812

Vital MX member JRT812 42356 JRT812 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42356/avatar/c50_jimmy_2_1393957256.jpg?1393957110 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JRT812,42356/all 03/04/14 1 80 2384 2 1

Posts: 2464

Joined: 3/4/2014

Location: Cottontown, TN USA

4/6/2019 5:08 PM

My view

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 25 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 219 13838 66 1

Posts: 14058

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

4/6/2019 5:08 PM

View this post on Instagram

THE KING 👑 @JeremyMcGrath #ThisRaceSavesLives #SupercrossLIVE

A post shared by Supercross LIVE! (@supercrosslive) on

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

DownSouth

Vital MX member DownSouth 10910 DownSouth https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10910/avatar/c50_craig_1503165176.jpg?1503164544 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DownSouth,10910/all 07/05/08 4 88 86 8971 15

Posts: 9057

Joined: 7/5/2008

Location: Tallapoosa, GA USA

4/6/2019 5:08 PM

Am I the only one that thinks it is odd that they will let Forkner race the LCQ without even lining up for the heat?

|

philG

Vital MX member philG 33942 philG https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33942/avatar/c50_44573185_2296477990425217_8338346742219014144_n_1541454700.jpg?1541454217 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/philG,33942/all 05/12/12 1 54 5089 15

Posts: 5143

Joined: 5/12/2012

Location: GBR

4/6/2019 5:09 PM

Fucking great.. 1am here and Video Pass not working AGAIN..

|

Moto Obsessed

Vital MX member Moto Obsessed 68037 Moto Obsessed https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68037/avatar/c50_s600_big_nac_1548986423.jpg?1548985474 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Moto-Obsessed,68037/all 12/27/18 1 11 281

Posts: 292

Joined: 12/27/2018

Location: NC, USA

4/6/2019 5:10 PM

Anyone recall ever seeing a rider purposely sit out the heats due to injury but plan to qualify in the LCQ??? I cant

|

RexEasely

Vital MX member RexEasely 69134 RexEasely /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RexEasely,69134/all 02/04/19 14 233

Posts: 247

Joined: 2/4/2019

Location: Pomona, CA USA

4/6/2019 5:10 PM

Nashville not eastern time

|

Moto Obsessed

Vital MX member Moto Obsessed 68037 Moto Obsessed https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68037/avatar/c50_s600_big_nac_1548986423.jpg?1548985474 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Moto-Obsessed,68037/all 12/27/18 1 11 281

Posts: 292

Joined: 12/27/2018

Location: NC, USA

4/6/2019 5:11 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/6/2019 5:12 PM

DownSouth wrote:

Am I the only one that thinks it is odd that they will let Forkner race the LCQ without even lining up for the heat?

Kinda... but when you think about it, he could just line up for the heat, let the gate drop, then pull off.. so, pretty much the same thing

|

theycallmeebryan

Vital MX member theycallmeebryan 24334 theycallmeebryan https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/24334/avatar/c50_IMG_3261_edit_small_1540413603.jpg?1540413560 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/theycallmeebryan,24334/all 12/14/10 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/theycallmeebryan,24334/setup 116 1103 103

Posts: 1219

Joined: 12/14/2010

Location: San Diego, CA USA

4/6/2019 5:11 PM

NBC sports app is now forcing me to select a TV provider
. I don't have one.... Wtf is this

|

2018 Alta Redshift MXR
2015 Kawasaki KX450f
2004 Kawasaki KX125

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 82 4819 16

Posts: 4902

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

4/6/2019 5:12 PM

JRT812 wrote:

My view

Those are pretty tasty seats. Worth the price of admission for sure.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

RexEasely

Vital MX member RexEasely 69134 RexEasely /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RexEasely,69134/all 02/04/19 14 233

Posts: 247

Joined: 2/4/2019

Location: Pomona, CA USA

4/6/2019 5:12 PM

who can win the championship besides Forkner?

|

DKON

Vital MX member DKON 69717 DKON https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69717/avatar/c50_imagejpeg_0_1551287591.jpg?1551286930 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DKON,69717/all 02/27/19 67

Posts: 67

Joined: 2/27/2019

Location: San Diego, CA USA

4/6/2019 5:13 PM

theycallmeebryan wrote:

NBC sports app is now forcing me to select a TV provider
. I don't have one.... Wtf is this

There's a button on the bottom to switch to gold in the NBC sport's app.

|

drenmaster

Vital MX member drenmaster 45179 drenmaster /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/drenmaster,45179/all 12/06/14 7 671 19

Posts: 678

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

4/6/2019 5:13 PM

theycallmeebryan wrote:

NBC sports app is now forcing me to select a TV provider
. I don't have one.... Wtf is this

you have the gold subscription? you need to sign in to sports gold. do not use nbc sports.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 25 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 219 13838 66 1

Posts: 14058

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

4/6/2019 5:14 PM

RexEasely wrote:

who can win the championship besides Forkner?

Sexton.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

StellARrr

Vital MX member StellARrr 61345 StellARrr /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/StellARrr,61345/all 01/04/18 1 34

Posts: 35

Joined: 1/4/2018

Location: Austin, TX USA

4/6/2019 5:14 PM

theycallmeebryan wrote:

NBC sports app is now forcing me to select a TV provider
. I don't have one.... Wtf is this

Move over to the “NBC Gold” tab within the app and it won’t ask for the tv provider info anymore.

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 203 199 2781 1814 63470 1 837 59

Posts: 65285

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

4/6/2019 5:14 PM

Are the whoops before the finish knocked down since practice?

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 154 9180 14

Posts: 9334

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/6/2019 5:14 PM

Did you all hear that? RC said the rider like the track tonight. So none of you all are allowed to say the track sucks, the whoops suck, or the track is "one lined".

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Forum Main Moto-Related Nashville SX - Night Show Bench Racing

The Latest