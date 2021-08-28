Forum Main Moto-Related Ironman National - Main Races Bench Racing

Ironman National - Main Races Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 270 16 671 163 841 8158 110 6

Posts: 8999

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/28/2021 9:31 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/28/2021 9:31 AM

Photo

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

loftyair

Vital MX member loftyair 15882 loftyair https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/15882/avatar/c50_109192760_1246654999.jpg?1294191424 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/loftyair,15882/all 07/03/09 8 60 2386 246

Posts: 2446

Joined: 7/3/2009

Location: riverside, CA USA

8/28/2021 9:31 AM

Hole?

|

levimx22

Vital MX member levimx22 27426 levimx22 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/27426/avatar/c50_98B27D9B_A1C2_40AF_822B_AE43D59670D6_1604168064.jpg?1604167361 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/levimx22,27426/all 04/25/11 3 13 546 8 1

Posts: 559

Joined: 4/25/2011

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

8/28/2021 9:35 AM

podium!

|

motomike137

Vital MX member motomike137 20053 motomike137 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20053/avatar/c50_mikees_1443200024.jpg?1443199461 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motomike137,20053/all 04/22/10 3 151 5169 60

Posts: 5320

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

8/28/2021 9:38 AM

am I 3rd or 4th? did I podium?

|

Suicidal_Tendencies

Vital MX member Suicidal_Tendencies 77736 Suicidal_Tendencies https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77736/avatar/c50_dsc_8663_1575514558.jpg?1575513865 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Suicidal-Tendencies,77736/all 12/04/19 1 42 911 4

Posts: 953

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Addison, TX USA

8/28/2021 9:40 AM

I'm not a person who likes to sit around when it's nice outside, so I'm going to DNS this one and watch the races later. Good luck to all the racers; stay safe and have fun. Get well Max and Marvin.

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 270 16 671 163 841 8158 110 6

Posts: 8999

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/28/2021 9:46 AM

PSA: Any vaccine/COVID discussions will be deleted. This is your warning. You wanna bring it up? Cool, you might get clipped as a result.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 155 5843 25

Posts: 6002

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

8/28/2021 9:53 AM

Brace yourselves, bike color commentary is coming…

|

soggy

Vital MX member soggy 67382 soggy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67382/avatar/c50_8cb6834fae43b668f76977516e18a7d4_cartoon_dog_cartoon_characters_1590025414.jpg?1590025145 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/soggy,67382/all 12/03/18 37 1892

Posts: 1930

Joined: 12/3/2018

Location: UT, USA

8/28/2021 10:02 AM

Track is going to make for good racing today I think

|

ProKawi24

Vital MX member ProKawi24 62218 ProKawi24 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62218/avatar/c50_NEWmeWITHbike_1519963622.jpg?1519962689 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ProKawi24,62218/all 02/20/18 6 9 801 4

Posts: 810

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

8/28/2021 10:03 AM

Damn looks like a ton of people are there.

I like GL but Fro is a great replacement. JT$ or Blair woulda been great too.

|

MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 46 12 480 28693 129

Posts: 29181

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/28/2021 10:04 AM

Renzland. BRAAAP!

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

LittleDragon

Vital MX member LittleDragon 43622 LittleDragon https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43622/avatar/c50_image_1456276330.jpg?1456275922 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/LittleDragon,43622/all 06/25/14 1 119

Posts: 120

Joined: 6/25/2014

Location: Sacramento, CA USA

8/28/2021 10:04 AM

Let’s go FRO!!!!! Highlight of my moto life was being passed by Fro at Mammoth practice when he was #1.

|

Sandwarrior752

Vital MX member Sandwarrior752 44379 Sandwarrior752 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44379/avatar/c50_752_1582910229.jpg?1582909548 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sandwarrior752,44379/all 09/12/14 21 16 4 37 4455 14

Posts: 4492

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

8/28/2021 10:11 AM

Oh its Fro, cool! 250 points are tight, this should be good!

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 46 12 480 28693 129

Posts: 29181

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/28/2021 10:12 AM

Let's go Jett.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

ProKawi24

Vital MX member ProKawi24 62218 ProKawi24 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62218/avatar/c50_NEWmeWITHbike_1519963622.jpg?1519962689 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ProKawi24,62218/all 02/20/18 6 9 801 4

Posts: 810

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

8/28/2021 10:13 AM

ohhh here we gooo! Jett vs Coop it's a battle!

|

MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)

1911

Vital MX member 1911 9600 1911 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9600/avatar/c50_9ADE9978_E8FB_490A_8E84_E61EF220E7F8_1612656094.jpg?1612655830 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/1911,9600/all 04/02/08 3 22 1971 2

Posts: 1993

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: NV, USA

8/28/2021 10:13 AM

I like GL, but nice to hear Emig.

|

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 1 4 706

Posts: 710

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

8/28/2021 10:14 AM

Man, this is gonna be good, just what we needed!

|

Sandwarrior752

Vital MX member Sandwarrior752 44379 Sandwarrior752 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44379/avatar/c50_752_1582910229.jpg?1582909548 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sandwarrior752,44379/all 09/12/14 21 16 4 37 4455 14

Posts: 4492

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

8/28/2021 10:16 AM

1 & 2 in the series going head to head for spot 1 & 2 here, thats good stuff!

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 46 12 480 28693 129

Posts: 29181

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/28/2021 10:19 AM

Made that look easy.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

EnvyXx

Vital MX member EnvyXx 59497 EnvyXx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59497/avatar/c50_not_your_waifu_by_lllannah_d9rm4n2_1539480369.jpg?1539479788 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/EnvyXx,59497/all 09/08/17 215

Posts: 215

Joined: 9/8/2017

Location: Sulphur, LA USA

8/28/2021 10:19 AM

Jett will not be denied today

|

ProKawi24

Vital MX member ProKawi24 62218 ProKawi24 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62218/avatar/c50_NEWmeWITHbike_1519963622.jpg?1519962689 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ProKawi24,62218/all 02/20/18 6 9 801 4

Posts: 810

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

8/28/2021 10:19 AM

Coop better tag onto Jett and watch his lines. If he falls back that's going to kill his confidence.

|

MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)

TropicPilot

Vital MX member TropicPilot 42158 TropicPilot https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42158/avatar/c50_pourcelbike1_1495753557.jpg?1495752621 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TropicPilot,42158/all 02/15/14 10 300

Posts: 311

Joined: 2/15/2014

Location: PAN

8/28/2021 10:20 AM

That's a 6 point swing right there.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 46 12 480 28693 129

Posts: 29181

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/28/2021 10:20 AM

Scharer putting in a good ride.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Fox88

Vital MX member Fox88 32537 Fox88 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/32537/avatar/c50_rio_bravo_holeshot_avi_1491066172.jpg?1491065991 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Fox88,32537/all 02/11/12 460

Posts: 460

Joined: 2/11/2012

Location: Galveston Island, TX USA

8/28/2021 10:21 AM

Jett like a boss, looks at rival mid pass, and pulls tear off..

|

drenmaster

Vital MX member drenmaster 45179 drenmaster /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/drenmaster,45179/all 12/06/14 11 938 23

Posts: 949

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

8/28/2021 10:21 AM

Shimoda with a pass for 4th.. looking good today!

|

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 1 4 706

Posts: 710

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

8/28/2021 10:22 AM

ProKawi24 wrote:

Coop better tag onto Jett and watch his lines. If he falls back that's going to kill his confidence.

...more

Let's see if he can keep the second spot even. I don't think Jmart goes for any kind of team tactics.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 46 12 480 28693 129

Posts: 29181

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/28/2021 10:22 AM

TropicPilot wrote:

That's a 6 point swing right there.

...more

They'd be tied going into moto 2.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

motomike137

Vital MX member motomike137 20053 motomike137 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20053/avatar/c50_mikees_1443200024.jpg?1443199461 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motomike137,20053/all 04/22/10 3 151 5169 60

Posts: 5320

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

8/28/2021 10:23 AM

Cooper just can't seem to pull the pin and let it all hang out.

|

drenmaster

Vital MX member drenmaster 45179 drenmaster /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/drenmaster,45179/all 12/06/14 11 938 23

Posts: 949

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

8/28/2021 10:23 AM

Nice pass jmart! Need a replay!!

|

Rickyisms

Vital MX member Rickyisms 59905 Rickyisms https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59905/avatar/c50_IMG_3842_1526499446.jpg?1526498999 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Rickyisms,59905/all 10/05/17 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Rickyisms,59905/setup 144 2239 44

Posts: 2383

Joined: 10/5/2017

Location: Bradenton, FL USA

8/28/2021 10:24 AM

motomike137 wrote:

Cooper just can't seem to pull the pin and let it all hang out.

...more

Neither did Dungey and it worked out very well for him.

|

Unleaded tastes a little tangy. Supreme is kinda sour, and diesel tastes pretty good.

motomike137

Vital MX member motomike137 20053 motomike137 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20053/avatar/c50_mikees_1443200024.jpg?1443199461 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motomike137,20053/all 04/22/10 3 151 5169 60

Posts: 5320

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

8/28/2021 10:24 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/28/2021 10:26 AM

Cooper better hope JMart can get Jett

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Ironman National - Main Races Bench Racing

The Latest