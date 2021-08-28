Ironman National - Main Races Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Race Links
Edited Date/Time:
Hole?
podium!
am I 3rd or 4th? did I podium?
I'm not a person who likes to sit around when it's nice outside, so I'm going to DNS this one and watch the races later. Good luck to all the racers; stay safe and have fun. Get well Max and Marvin.
PSA: Any vaccine/COVID discussions will be deleted. This is your warning. You wanna bring it up? Cool, you might get clipped as a result.
Brace yourselves, bike color commentary is coming…
Track is going to make for good racing today I think
Damn looks like a ton of people are there.
I like GL but Fro is a great replacement. JT$ or Blair woulda been great too.
Let’s go FRO!!!!! Highlight of my moto life was being passed by Fro at Mammoth practice when he was #1.
Oh its Fro, cool! 250 points are tight, this should be good!
Let's go Jett.
ohhh here we gooo! Jett vs Coop it's a battle!
I like GL, but nice to hear Emig.
Man, this is gonna be good, just what we needed!
1 & 2 in the series going head to head for spot 1 & 2 here, thats good stuff!
Made that look easy.
Jett will not be denied today
Coop better tag onto Jett and watch his lines. If he falls back that's going to kill his confidence.
That's a 6 point swing right there.
Scharer putting in a good ride.
Jett like a boss, looks at rival mid pass, and pulls tear off..
Shimoda with a pass for 4th.. looking good today!
Let's see if he can keep the second spot even. I don't think Jmart goes for any kind of team tactics.
That's a 6 point swing right there.
That's a 6 point swing right there.
They'd be tied going into moto 2.
Cooper just can't seem to pull the pin and let it all hang out.
Nice pass jmart! Need a replay!!
Cooper just can't seem to pull the pin and let it all hang out.
Cooper just can't seem to pull the pin and let it all hang out.
Neither did Dungey and it worked out very well for him.
Edited Date/Time:
Cooper better hope JMart can get Jett