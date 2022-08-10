Forum Main Moto-Related Injury Update | Chad Reed - WSX Cardiff

Related: Cardiff Chad Reed FIM World Supercross Championship Injury Report
Posts: 13085

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

10/8/2022 4:20 PM
Ellie Reed has posted an update on her social media regarding Chad's condition after his massive get off at Cardiff. CR22 has picked up quite the injury list at the opening round of World Supercross. At this point, it's pretty easy to say we won't be seeing Chad Reed for his home country round, a real bummer. Get well soon Chad.

Posts: 2499

Joined: 10/4/2018

Location: AUS

10/8/2022 4:32 PM

Damn that’s gotta hurt, both physically and mentally disappointing.
He picked it up in the final practice and was moving up through the field before the crash. Bummed he won’t be at the Aussie round.
Is there any footage of the crash, other than the onboard?

|

Posts: 176

Joined: 4/13/2021

Location: Xenia, OH USA

10/8/2022 4:33 PM
he(Chad) looked like...sry (to the kid's) dad yes i did wrong not listing to you

and i like to see...a real man goes to the ER in his MX pants and boots

Posts: 13085

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

10/8/2022 4:47 PM

Front242 wrote:

he(Chad) looked like...sry (to the kid's) dad yes i did wrong not listing to you

and i like to see...a real man goes to the ...more

According to Ellie's IG stories, him and Grant both went back to the track to watch after going through the medical on site. Then went back to the medical station after the races were over. Damn tough guys.

Posts: 176

Joined: 4/13/2021

Location: Xenia, OH USA

10/8/2022 5:14 PM

Front242 wrote:

he(Chad) looked like...sry (to the kid's) dad yes i did wrong not listing to you

and i like to see...a real man goes to the ...more

ML512 wrote:

According to Ellie's IG stories, him and Grant both went back to the track to watch after going through the medical on site. ...more

like old school

Posts: 5476

Joined: 8/24/2006

Location: JPN

10/8/2022 5:21 PM
CPR wrote:

Damn that’s gotta hurt, both physically and mentally disappointing.
He picked it up in the final practice and was moving up ...more

Chad posted an IG story of him watching and rewinding footage on a computer, but it didn't really show anything other than him coming up short (or maybe over jumping) on something and hitting his front wheel on a take off.

To take a hard enough hit to cause all of those injuries at 40, then go back out and watch the race before hitting the hospital shows how tough these guys are...even after "retirement."

Posts: 19986

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: AZ, USA

10/8/2022 5:23 PM

Who does he think he is... Ryan Dungey?
Big bummer for Reed and the family. Tough recovery. The older the tougher.

Posts: 1120

Joined: 6/23/2008

Location: Crystal River, FL USA

10/8/2022 6:02 PM

the misery on his little daughter's face says a lot.

Posts: 3618

Joined: 3/7/2010

Location: GRAPEVINE, TX USA

10/8/2022 6:09 PM

Tough break for Reed. You could really tell he was putting the effort in. 40 years old and still getting it.

Posts: 1373

Joined: 5/4/2021

Location: Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA USA

10/8/2022 6:13 PM

Reeds days racing at SX levels are over. Today, that is painfully obvious.

Mad respect to the guy. Hope he heals up quick.

