Injury Update | Chad Reed - WSX Cardiff

CPR wrote: Damn that’s gotta hurt, both physically and mentally disappointing.

He picked it up in the final practice and was moving up through the field before the crash. Bummed he won’t be at the Aussie round.

Is there any footage of the crash, other than the onboard?

Chad posted an IG story of him watching and rewinding footage on a computer, but it didn't really show anything other than him coming up short (or maybe over jumping) on something and hitting his front wheel on a take off.



To take a hard enough hit to cause all of those injuries at 40, then go back out and watch the race before hitting the hospital shows how tough these guys are...even after "retirement."