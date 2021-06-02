Indianapolis 3 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
The holeshot is going to go to...
SMOOTHWAKEY!!!
Edited Date/Time:
Got cleaned out.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Holeshot!
Dag nab it!
Forgot to put it in gear! Damn!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Mosiman out with a broken hand
2011 Yamaha YZ 250 -MX
1996 Yamaha Banshee 350 -Trails
1982 Chevy S10
2005 Pontiac GTO -451rwhp
eric513anderson wrote:
Mosiman out with a broken hand
Damn what a bummer, he was riding so well!
Holeshot!! Wait, what, No, this is not a new frame. Pulled off the gate!
Damn Yamabog again !! 😭 Nooooooooo
Came in like a wrecking , all cleaned everyone, out. Pick it , and go.
eric513anderson wrote:
Mosiman out with a broken hand
Wow. What a bummer Mosiman.
I hope Craig or Lawrence can bounce back and would enjoy a Webb win.
MXPawPaw on Facebook
@mxpawpaw on instagram
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Here we go boys! Crazy how i caught all 6 rounds live from eu timezone so far, love it
WOW Mosiman didnt even crash.
Sandwarrior752 wrote:
Here we go boys! Crazy how i caught all 6 rounds live from eu timezone so far, love it
Because you're a warrior!!
NO NO, show the fucking race!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
And here we gooooooooo
Man this is such a tight track
We are live! Sorry, Windows decided now was the time to update. 🤦♂️
Do we really need a minute of Oldenburgs problems in the middle of a 6 minute race?
Did Honda sit Jett down and talk to him, or is he riding slower bc the shoulder? Combo of Both?
Lets just leave a live race for 60sec of last weeks review. There will be plenty of dead time later.
Is the ANY WAY to get a message to the production crew. You keep hoping but It just never gets better.
Edited Date/Time:
I never heard why but why is Todd Harris filling in for Leigh Diffey?
2011 Yamaha YZ 250 -MX
1996 Yamaha Banshee 350 -Trails
1982 Chevy S10
2005 Pontiac GTO -451rwhp
I still almost do a spit take when I hear them say "muc off" quickly
Shimoda went for it!
Shimoda sendin it!