Indianapolis 3 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

2021 Monster Energy Supercross Bench Racing Indianapolis Supercross 2021
Posts: 8714

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/6/2021 4:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/6/2021 4:30 PM

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

smoothwakey

Posts: 491

Joined: 6/27/2011

Location: AUS

2/6/2021 4:30 PM

The holeshot is going to go to...

SMOOTHWAKEY!!!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 24988

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/6/2021 4:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/6/2021 4:31 PM

Got cleaned out.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

420Racing

Posts: 134

Joined: 4/9/2014

Location: Fairview, WV USA

2/6/2021 4:30 PM

Holeshot!

420Racing

Posts: 134

Joined: 4/9/2014

Location: Fairview, WV USA

2/6/2021 4:31 PM

Dag nab it!

Reese95w

Posts: 11405

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/6/2021 4:37 PM

Forgot to put it in gear! Damn!

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 24988

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/6/2021 4:41 PM

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

eric513anderson

Posts: 1816

Joined: 7/9/2015

Location: Saint Marys, OH USA

2/6/2021 4:48 PM

Mosiman out with a broken hand

2011 Yamaha YZ 250 -MX
1996 Yamaha Banshee 350 -Trails
1982 Chevy S10
2005 Pontiac GTO -451rwhp

ocscottie

Posts: 65866

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/6/2021 4:49 PM

eric513anderson wrote:

Mosiman out with a broken hand

Damn what a bummer, he was riding so well!

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

1911

Posts: 1632

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: shakedown street, NV USA

2/6/2021 4:54 PM

Holeshot!! Wait, what, No, this is not a new frame. Pulled off the gate!

KMC440

Posts: 7150

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

2/6/2021 4:54 PM

Damn Yamabog again !! 😭 Nooooooooo

Pat_Boyd

Posts: 75

Joined: 3/31/2016

Location: Bloomington, CA USA

2/6/2021 4:54 PM

Came in like a wrecking , all cleaned everyone, out. Pick it , and go.

Jaybird67k

Posts: 428

Joined: 10/27/2013

Location: Vidor, TX USA

2/6/2021 4:55 PM

eric513anderson wrote:

Mosiman out with a broken hand

Wow. What a bummer Mosiman.
I hope Craig or Lawrence can bounce back and would enjoy a Webb win.

MXPawPaw on Facebook

@mxpawpaw on instagram

Reese95w

Posts: 11405

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/6/2021 4:56 PM

Photo
"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

FerCzD

Posts: 734

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

2/6/2021 5:00 PM

Photo
Sandwarrior752

Posts: 4339

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

2/6/2021 5:01 PM

Here we go boys! Crazy how i caught all 6 rounds live from eu timezone so far, love it cool

ocscottie

Posts: 65866

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/6/2021 5:01 PM

WOW Mosiman didnt even crash.

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

ocscottie

Posts: 65866

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/6/2021 5:04 PM

Sandwarrior752 wrote:

Here we go boys! Crazy how i caught all 6 rounds live from eu timezone so far, love it cool

Because you're a warrior!! cool

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Reese95w

Posts: 11405

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/6/2021 5:05 PM

NO NO, show the fucking race!

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

mxpaul802

Posts: 70

Joined: 9/16/2006

Location: Cape Coral, FL USA

2/6/2021 5:05 PM

And here we gooooooooo

cwel11

Posts: 354

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Orangeville, PA USA

2/6/2021 5:06 PM

Man this is such a tight track

aeffertz

Posts: 5449

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

2/6/2021 5:06 PM

We are live! Sorry, Windows decided now was the time to update. 🤦‍♂️

Join My Discord Live Race Day Party!

motomike137

Posts: 4708

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

2/6/2021 5:06 PM

Do we really need a minute of Oldenburgs problems in the middle of a 6 minute race?

Sully22

Posts: 1961

Joined: 9/9/2009

Location: NV, USA

2/6/2021 5:06 PM

Did Honda sit Jett down and talk to him, or is he riding slower bc the shoulder? Combo of Both?

katooom

Posts: 192

Joined: 9/3/2010

Location: Broad Run, VA USA

2/6/2021 5:07 PM

Lets just leave a live race for 60sec of last weeks review. There will be plenty of dead time later.

Is the ANY WAY to get a message to the production crew. You keep hoping but It just never gets better.

eric513anderson

Posts: 1816

Joined: 7/9/2015

Location: Saint Marys, OH USA

2/6/2021 5:07 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/6/2021 5:08 PM

I never heard why but why is Todd Harris filling in for Leigh Diffey?

2011 Yamaha YZ 250 -MX
1996 Yamaha Banshee 350 -Trails
1982 Chevy S10
2005 Pontiac GTO -451rwhp

davis224

Posts: 4004

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Cornland, IL USA

2/6/2021 5:07 PM

I still almost do a spit take when I hear them say "muc off" quickly

eric513anderson

Posts: 1816

Joined: 7/9/2015

Location: Saint Marys, OH USA

2/6/2021 5:08 PM

Sully22 wrote:

Did Honda sit Jett down and talk to him, or is he riding slower bc the shoulder? Combo of Both?

Sounded like Kenny had a talk with him

2011 Yamaha YZ 250 -MX
1996 Yamaha Banshee 350 -Trails
1982 Chevy S10
2005 Pontiac GTO -451rwhp

ocscottie

Posts: 65866

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/6/2021 5:08 PM

Shimoda went for it!

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

duckdog77

Posts: 338

Joined: 3/28/2019

Location: Laotto, IN USA

2/6/2021 5:09 PM

Shimoda sendin it!

