Houston 1 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8576

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/16/2021 7:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/16/2021 7:00 AM

Photo

Free practice starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
-MAVERICK-

Posts: 24452

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/16/2021 7:01 AM

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

I'vegotthenutz

Posts: 324

Joined: 4/9/2016

Location: Alberta, CAN

1/16/2021 7:02 AM

good morning dudes!

scrubbin

Posts: 152

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Edinboro, PA USA

1/16/2021 7:07 AM

It's race day!

Brittneyb30

Posts: 509

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: WY, USA

1/16/2021 7:11 AM

What time does the stadium open today for fans?

GD2

Posts: 8576

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/16/2021 7:17 AM

Brittneyb30 wrote:

What time does the stadium open today for fans?

I believe 1 PM local.

Yoji200

Posts: 15

Joined: 5/22/2020

Location: GBR

1/16/2021 7:21 AM

Man I have missed this!!

JohnnyD13

Posts: 581

Joined: 3/23/2014

Location: Loganville, GA USA

1/16/2021 7:28 AM

I can get just the 4.99 peacock subscription and get all moto and supercross? I don't need the 9.99 one?

Motofinne

Posts: 8965

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

1/16/2021 7:29 AM

Yoji200 wrote:

Man I have missed this!!

Until the second RDL has massive technical difficulties like always haha.... Man it's exciting that we have racing again!

bh84

Posts: 1247

Joined: 8/20/2012

Location: CAN

1/16/2021 7:29 AM

Playoff Bills game, Leafs Game and SX opener all in one night! Lets go Baby!

Washed up Canadian ex-pro couch racer. Selling bikes for a living

scrubbin

Posts: 152

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Edinboro, PA USA

1/16/2021 7:30 AM

JohnnyD13 wrote:

I can get just the 4.99 peacock subscription and get all moto and supercross? I don’t need the 9.99 one?

Yes that's correct.

ktmdan

Posts: 932

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Houston, TX USA

1/16/2021 7:40 AM

Brittneyb30 wrote:

What time does the stadium open today for fans?

I believe 3:30.
You must have a fan fest pass to get in for practice at 1.

Brittneyb30

Posts: 509

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: WY, USA

1/16/2021 7:40 AM

Brittneyb30 wrote:

What time does the stadium open today for fans?

GD2 wrote:

I believe 1 PM local.

Thanks

Brittneyb30

Posts: 509

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: WY, USA

1/16/2021 7:41 AM

Brittneyb30 wrote:

What time does the stadium open today for fans?

ktmdan wrote:

I believe 3:30.
You must have a fan fest pass to get in for practice at 1.

Then I'll be buying fan fest pass smile

ShawdowGlen

Posts: 24

Joined: 1/1/2021

Location: La Mesa, CA USA

1/16/2021 7:41 AM

WaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaHoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!

2-strokes forever

Pakoyz250f

Posts: 387

Joined: 8/27/2015

Location: MEX

1/16/2021 7:42 AM

Good morning!! So excited and ready for this!

Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..

mxracer816

Posts: 642

Joined: 7/28/2011

Location: Atlanta, TX USA

1/16/2021 7:44 AM

Brittneyb30 wrote:

What time does the stadium open today for fans?

Everything I saw said fanfest tickets get you in at 11. I sure hope that's right! I'm at a Whataburger 2 miles away patiently waiting 😂

JJO741

Posts: 2260

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

1/16/2021 7:45 AM

I'm not the brightest individual, but how do you get the supercross pass on Peacock?

funktree

Posts: 101

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

1/16/2021 7:46 AM

JJO741 wrote:

I’m not the brightest individual, but how do you get the supercross pass on Peacock?

There's peacock signup link in the race links thread

gt80rider

Posts: 4883

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

1/16/2021 7:47 AM

Kick the tires and light the fires!!!!

scrubbin

Posts: 152

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Edinboro, PA USA

1/16/2021 7:48 AM

Live Timing is up.

FLmxer

Posts: 5468

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: SouthWest, FL USA

1/16/2021 7:48 AM

JJO741 wrote:

I’m not the brightest individual, but how do you get the supercross pass on Peacock?

Have to go to peacock.com/account and upgrade to the 4.99 package

GD2

Posts: 8576

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/16/2021 7:51 AM

250 B is on track for free practice!

chad_111

Posts: 141

Joined: 4/22/2016

Location: CAN

1/16/2021 7:52 AM

Race day live only showing the 2nd qualifying sessions? Looks that way, qualifying starts at 11 local time but race day live doesn't start until 1...

Brittneyb30

Posts: 509

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: WY, USA

1/16/2021 7:52 AM

Brittneyb30 wrote:

What time does the stadium open today for fans?

mxracer816 wrote:

Everything I saw said fanfest tickets get you in at 11. I sure hope that's right! I'm at a Whataburger 2 miles away patiently waiting 😂

Can you let me know?

ktmdan

Posts: 932

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Houston, TX USA

1/16/2021 7:54 AM

Brittneyb30 wrote:

What time does the stadium open today for fans?

ktmdan wrote:

I believe 3:30.
You must have a fan fest pass to get in for practice at 1.

Brittneyb30 wrote:

Then I’ll be buying fan fest pass smile

Hate to be the bearer of bad news but they’re sold out

Munson'd

Posts: 126

Joined: 8/19/2019

Location: Madison, WI USA

1/16/2021 7:55 AM

I’m so excited. The Packers game runs a bit into SX time gonna have to get two TVs going.

mac3-d

Posts: 965

Joined: 4/16/2010

Location: IRL

1/16/2021 7:57 AM

GD2 wrote:

250 B is on track for free practice!

Just looked up the timing page & with so many KTMs on the page thought it was the juniors laughing

GD2

Posts: 8576

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/16/2021 8:01 AM

250 B Free Practice:
Photo

Brittneyb30

Posts: 509

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: WY, USA

1/16/2021 8:02 AM

ktmdan wrote:

I believe 3:30.
You must have a fan fest pass to get in for practice at 1.

Brittneyb30 wrote:

Then I’ll be buying fan fest pass smile

ktmdan wrote:

Hate to be the bearer of bad news but they’re sold out

I guess that’s what I get for waiting till the last minute deciding to go. I haven’t even bought a ticket yet. sideways

