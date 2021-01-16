Houston 1 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Free practice starts in 30 minutes!
Edited Date/Time:
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
good morning dudes!
It's race day!
What time does the stadium open today for fans?
I believe 1 PM local.
Man I have missed this!!
I can get just the 4.99 peacock subscription and get all moto and supercross? I don’t need the 9.99 one?
Playoff Bills game, Leafs Game and SX opener all in one night! Lets go Baby!
Washed up Canadian ex-pro couch racer. Selling bikes for a living
2008 KTM 525XC
2009 KTM 450SX
2016 YFZ450R
I believe 3:30.
You must have a fan fest pass to get in for practice at 1.
Thanks
Then I’ll be buying fan fest pass
WaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaHoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!
2-strokes forever
Good morning!! So excited and ready for this!
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
Everything I saw said fanfest tickets get you in at 11. I sure hope that's right! I'm at a Whataburger 2 miles away patiently waiting 😂
I’m not the brightest individual, but how do you get the supercross pass on Peacock?
Kick the tires and light the fires!!!!
www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord
Live Timing is up.
250 B is on track for free practice!
Race day live only showing the 2nd qualifying sessions? Looks that way, qualifying starts at 11 local time but race day live doesn't start until 1...
Can you let me know?
Hate to be the bearer of bad news but they’re sold out
I’m so excited. The Packers game runs a bit into SX time gonna have to get two TVs going.
250 B Free Practice:
I guess that’s what I get for waiting till the last minute deciding to go. I haven’t even bought a ticket yet.