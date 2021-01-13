Forum Main Moto-Related Houston 1 Supercross Links

Houston 1 Supercross Links

GD2

Posts: 8571

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/13/2021 10:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/14/2021 4:40 PM

Round 1 - Houston 1 (Saturday, January 16th)
Photo

Entry Lists
Injury Report - Racer X

Tickets

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on Peacock TV at 9 AM Pacific, 12 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN and Peacock TV at 3 PM Pacific, 6 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy a subscription to Peacock TV here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Central Time):
Photo
Photo

Hammer 663s

Posts: 975

Joined: 6/2/2016

Location: Forest Grove, OR USA

1/13/2021 11:42 AM

Just got an email on Round 2 seating. Still good seats but I was looking forward to a slightly different view between rounds.

Attention fan!


We just learned that the some of the upper sections will now be closed and NRG Stadium needs to move you to a new spot at your upcoming event and they’ve found new seats they hope you'll like just as much!



Monster Energy Supercross

NRG Stadium

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 Doors open at 6PM/ Event 7PM


Account Number: 32-42


New seats:

Section 109, Row T, Seat(s) xxx-xxx


Posts: 24441

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/14/2021 6:10 AM

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Posts: 641

Joined: 7/28/2011

Location: Atlanta, TX USA

1/14/2021 6:17 AM

Sweet, I just grabbed some cheap seats for us. We'll be in 136. Would love to shake your hand and chat for a minute!

|

Posts: 975

Joined: 6/2/2016

Location: Forest Grove, OR USA

1/14/2021 6:37 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/14/2021 6:38 AM

mxracer816 wrote:

Sweet, I just grabbed some cheap seats for us. We'll be in 136. Would love to shake your hand and chat for a minute!

Sounds great! I’m in 103 Saturday and 109 Tuesday. On our way to the airport now.

Hammer 663s

|

Posts: 4881

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

1/15/2021 7:48 AM

Heck yes!!!! what a crappy off-season.... can NOT wait for A1.. I mean H1!!! LOL

|

mxracer816

Posts: 641

Joined: 7/28/2011

Location: Atlanta, TX USA

1/15/2021 1:58 PM

Is there any way to get in and watch free practice?

|

Posts: 1

Joined: 1/15/2021

Location: New York, NY USA

1/15/2021 2:37 PM

Can any one help me to enjoy the free practice?

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Houston 1 Supercross Links

