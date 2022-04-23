Foxborough Supercross - Afternoon Program Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Race Links
Edited Date/Time:
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot!!
Edit: Damn you Reese, you snuck up my inside line.
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot!
Edit: my data service cost me the holeshot.
ProKawi 24 & MotoChris, you snoozed, you loozed!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Must have one of those Varner engines I've been reading about all morning LOL
Bad start but you guys are all pissed at each other...gonna crash out and I get the fat win bonus.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Very NHRA vibe to this
One of those patented RC or Bubba "last to first" kinda things right? lol
It was the disc cleanup Mav guided me to in the practice/qualifying thread that did it.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Edited Date/Time:
Ohh the assist by Mav huh? Ima tip him out of his chair if I ever see him. If you see this Mav, I'm coming for you bro...
"Wheelchair Wars" would make for a hell of a show IMO.
Wow, Vital slowing way down right about now!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Sexton
Tomac
Anderson
Lawrence
Forkner
Hapmshire
Amazing jump by the guy the camera guy was fixed on.
Where’d they get this dirt from
Drink!! everytime Will "talked to someone earlier there".
Didn’t realize it was on so early today, happy i checked in before starting to grease my head bearings!
2021 KTM 350 SXF
2006 KX250
So Pierce how does it feel to beat Jett....
“I’m not Swap…”
250 Heat 1:
Haha same, finally some friendly times for us euro people.
They didn't focus enough on jett in the heat race. maybe they should interview him for his second place ride so we all know how he was feeling on the bike .
Ever watch wheelchair rugby? That shit is rough.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
No s__t. Seen better dirt in Cali construction zones.
Chillin' his way to 2nd.
#FMS
I like the Bradshaw replica helmet on Pierce Brown!
Nice call!
Yeah those dudes are knarly, I'm trying to stay out of the ER for a little while.
Goddamn Forkner, need another superman heat race like last week.
so was daniel standing by the whoops?
