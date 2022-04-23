Forum Main Moto-Related Foxborough Supercross - Afternoon Program Bench Racing

Foxborough Supercross - Afternoon Program Bench Racing

Bench Racing Foxborough Supercross 2022
GD2

Administrator

4/23/2022 11:30 AM
Photo

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Reese95w

4/23/2022 11:30 AM

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

ProKawi24

4/23/2022 11:30 AM
Holeshot!!

Edit: Damn you Reese, you snuck up my inside line.

MotoChris

4/23/2022 11:30 AM
Holeshot!
Edit: my data service cost me the holeshot.

MotoChris

4/23/2022 11:32 AM

Reese95w

4/23/2022 11:32 AM

ProKawi 24 & MotoChris, you snoozed, you loozed!

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

ProKawi24

4/23/2022 11:35 AM

Reese95w wrote:

ProKawi 24 & MotoChris, you snoozed, you loozed!

...more

Must have one of those Varner engines I've been reading about all morning LOL

plowboy

4/23/2022 11:47 AM

Bad start but you guys are all pissed at each other...gonna crash out and I get the fat win bonus.devil

nickp

4/23/2022 11:49 AM

Very NHRA vibe to this

ProKawi24

4/23/2022 11:53 AM

plowboy wrote:

Bad start but you guys are all pissed at each other...gonna crash out and I get the fat win bonus.devil

...more

One of those patented RC or Bubba "last to first" kinda things right? lol

Reese95w

4/23/2022 11:55 AM

Reese95w wrote:

ProKawi 24 & MotoChris, you snoozed, you loozed!

...more
ProKawi24 wrote:

Must have one of those Varner engines I've been reading about all morning LOL

...more

It was the disc cleanup Mav guided me to in the practice/qualifying thread that did it.

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

ProKawi24

4/23/2022 12:03 PM
Reese95w wrote:

ProKawi 24 & MotoChris, you snoozed, you loozed!

...more
ProKawi24 wrote:

Must have one of those Varner engines I've been reading about all morning LOL

...more
Reese95w wrote:

It was the disc cleanup Mav guided me to in the practice/qualifying thread that did it.

...more

Ohh the assist by Mav huh? Ima tip him out of his chair if I ever see him. If you see this Mav, I'm coming for you bro...

"Wheelchair Wars" would make for a hell of a show IMO.

Reese95w

4/23/2022 12:03 PM

Wow, Vital slowing way down right about now!

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

HD1200

4/23/2022 12:03 PM

Sexton
Tomac
Anderson

Lawrence
Forkner
Hapmshire

aeffertz

4/23/2022 12:08 PM

Amazing jump by the guy the camera guy was fixed on. grin

FIREfish148

4/23/2022 12:09 PM

Where'd they get this dirt from

Mavetism

4/23/2022 12:12 PM

Drink!! everytime Will "talked to someone earlier there".

bvm111

4/23/2022 12:14 PM

Didn't realize it was on so early today, happy i checked in before starting to grease my head bearings!

DonM

4/23/2022 12:15 PM

So Pierce how does it feel to beat Jett....

"I'm not Swap…"

GD2

4/23/2022 12:15 PM

250 Heat 1:
Photo

Mavetism

4/23/2022 12:17 PM

bvm111 wrote:

Didn't realize it was on so early today, happy i checked in before starting to grease my head bearings!

...more

Haha same, finally some friendly times for us euro people.

diz330

4/23/2022 12:18 PM

They didn't focus enough on jett in the heat race. maybe they should interview him for his second place ride so we all know how he was feeling on the bike .

-MAVERICK-

4/23/2022 12:18 PM

ProKawi24 wrote:

Ohh the assist by Mav huh? Ima tip him out of his chair if I ever see him. If you see this Mav, I'm coming for you bro...

...more

...more

Ever watch wheelchair rugby? That shit is rough.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

BMSOBx2

4/23/2022 12:19 PM

FIREfish148 wrote:

Where'd they get this dirt from

...more

No s__t. Seen better dirt in Cali construction zones.laughing

Joey_Bridges

4/23/2022 12:19 PM

Chillin' his way to 2nd.

nickp

4/23/2022 12:19 PM

I like the Bradshaw replica helmet on Pierce Brown!

aeffertz

4/23/2022 12:20 PM

diz330 wrote:

They didn't focus enough on jett in the heat race. maybe they should interview him for his second place ride so we all know ...more

...more

Nice call!

ProKawi24

4/23/2022 12:22 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Ever watch wheelchair rugby? That shit is rough.

...more

Yeah those dudes are knarly, I'm trying to stay out of the ER for a little while.

ProKawi24

4/23/2022 12:23 PM

Goddamn Forkner, need another superman heat race like last week.

bvm111

4/23/2022 12:23 PM

so was daniel standing by the whoops?

