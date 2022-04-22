Forum Main Moto-Related Foxborough Supercross & MXGP of Latvia Links

Foxborough Supercross & MXGP of Latvia Links

Foxborough MXGP of Latvia Vital Links
GD2

GD2

Posts: 9318

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/22/2022 10:10 AM

Foxborough - Round 15
Photo

Tickets

Animated Track Map

250 Entry List
450 Entry List

Injury report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on Peacock TV at 6:00 AM Pacific, 9:00 AM Eastern
Daytime Show LIVE on NBC and Peacock TV at 12:00 PM Pacific, 3:00 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy a subscription to Peacock TV here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Eastern):
Photo
Photo


MXGP of Latvia - Round 6
Photo

Track Info

Live Timing
Results

TV Coverage
LIVE Broadcast on MXGP-TV

Time Table

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List

Reese95w

Reese95w

Posts: 521

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/22/2022 4:01 PM

Why have the last two Eastern time zone Supercross races been so early? Should they not be starting around 7:00 PM eastern?

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 33030

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/22/2022 5:14 PM

Reese95w wrote:

Why have the last two Eastern time zone Supercross races been so early? Should they not be starting around 7:00 PM eastern?

...more

Next week is also starting at 3pm eastern. I think it has something to do with the races airing live on NBC.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

The Latest