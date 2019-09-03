Daytona SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

It's finally time for what many of us consider to be the best Supercross race of the year. Free practice will kick off in roughly 30 minutes.
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Hole shot!
You jumped the gate man! Daytona is so cool
ICYMI:
47 second lap times don't bring the feeling of Daytona to me.
Not so sure about this new camera technique of showing 1/4 of a guys face.
250 C Free Practice:
250 B Free Practice:
250 A Free Practice:
Edited Date/Time:
THERE IS NO SECOND MOTO IN LIFE!
Chase Sexton is in the zone lately.
Baker Factory!
The track sized has been restricted due to a few changes to the tri-oval area and there's less area they want the track built on from what I heard.
Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512
450 A Free Practice:
This race is going to be brutal.
Leaving to drive over to Daytona now..will be my first time there! After a few cooler days in FL, it’s warmed up nicely today..
Expecting a great night of racing!
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
450 B Free Practice:
str8line wrote:
But could Zach win? I think he has it in him.
Certainly can... I expect him to be settled in a bit better tonight. Not expecting a win, but I think a top 5 would not at all be a surprise.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
Race day live starting at 12:00 Central?
450 C Free Practice:
It Feels like the perfect storm is Brewing today , with a Unique Track thats gonna get Rough and Multiple People that Could win. Im loving it i wish i was there!
aeffertz wrote:
Race day live starting at 12:00 Central?
Yes.
Good morning you bunch of meatheads!!!
-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook
Mike Alessi was faster on a 450 when he was 14 than now.