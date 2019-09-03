Forum Main Moto-Related Daytona SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Daytona SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

It's finally time for what many of us consider to be the best Supercross race of the year. Free practice will kick off in roughly 30 minutes.

jjavaman

Hole shot!

elsinore

You jumped the gate man! Daytona is so cool

GD2

ICYMI:



scrubbin

47 second lap times don't bring the feeling of Daytona to me.

mac3-d

scrubbin wrote:

47 second lap times don't bring the feeling of Daytona to me.

? It's timed

str8line

Not so sure about this new camera technique of showing 1/4 of a guys face.

GD2

250 C Free Practice:

GD2

250 B Free Practice:

GD2

250 A Free Practice:

Sir Roostsalot

str8line

Chase Sexton is in the zone lately.

DA498

Baker Factory!

ML512

The track sized has been restricted due to a few changes to the tri-oval area and there's less area they want the track built on from what I heard.

GD2

450 A Free Practice:

WCRider

This race is going to be brutal.

Brad460

Leaving to drive over to Daytona now..will be my first time there! After a few cooler days in FL, it’s warmed up nicely today..

DPR250R

Brad460 wrote:

Leaving to drive over to Daytona now..will be my first time there! After a few cooler days in FL, it’s warmed up nicely today..

Nice man... hope the night doesn’t disappoint!!

RichardLoots

WCRider wrote:

This race is going to be brutal.

lets hope so

str8line

After watching press day Musquin looked so smooth I picked him to win. Looks like he's at a different level at the moment.
str8line

But could Zach win? I think he has it in him.
Press516

Expecting a great night of racing!

GD2

450 B Free Practice:

Press516

str8line wrote:
But could Zach win? I think he has it in him.

Certainly can... I expect him to be settled in a bit better tonight. Not expecting a win, but I think a top 5 would not at all be a surprise.

aeffertz

Race day live starting at 12:00 Central?

Kyle_McNab

str8line wrote:
But could Zach win? I think he has it in him.

That’s going to be tough for Zach. If he had been racing all year I could see it but i think he would be pumped for a podium. Could be Marvin’s night. Tomac is more off the pace than I thought

GD2

450 C Free Practice:

Tarz483

str8line wrote:
But could Zach win? I think he has it in him.

Press516 wrote:

Certainly can... I expect him to be settled in a bit better tonight. Not expecting a win, but I think a top 5 would not at all be a surprise.

It Feels like the perfect storm is Brewing today , with a Unique Track thats gonna get Rough and Multiple People that Could win. Im loving it i wish i was there!

ocscottie

aeffertz wrote:

Race day live starting at 12:00 Central?

Yes.

Good morning you bunch of meatheads!!!

77Moto

Mike Alessi was faster on a 450 when he was 14 than now.

