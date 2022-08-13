Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Unadilla National Main Races

Bench Racing - Unadilla National Main Races

Bench Racing Unadilla MX
GD2

Posts: 9524

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/13/2022 9:30 AM

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Black Diesel Bomber

Posts: 2760

Joined: 1/10/2011

Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

8/13/2022 9:31 AM

From the outside

mark293

Posts: 91

Joined: 5/3/2013

Location: Kingwood, TX USA

8/13/2022 9:34 AM

I had no idea Malcolm Stewart was racing Una. Is there another #27 Malcolm on a Husky I am not aware of? I can't believe this isnt big news. Seeing him in or around p20 is tho.

Boomslang

Posts: 4625

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/13/2022 9:38 AM

Helloooo....

crusty_xx

Posts: 7458

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

8/13/2022 9:40 AM

mark293 wrote:

I had no idea Malcolm Stewart was racing Una. Is there another #27 Malcolm on a Husky I am not aware of? I can't believe this ...more

...more

Dude hasn't raced outdoors since before RV retired, what did you expect?

Tricky1

Posts: 7

Joined: 2/4/2020

Location: Irvine, CA USA

8/13/2022 9:44 AM

davis224

Posts: 4965

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Cornland, IL USA

8/13/2022 9:49 AM

Just drove through Unadilla, Nebraska. What a ripoff.

Juck

Posts: 779

Joined: 5/23/2019

Location: AUS

8/13/2022 9:53 AM

Didn't know Talviku was racing, that's pretty cool

Mavetism

Posts: 1246

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

8/13/2022 9:55 AM
Top 10, back where I belong I guess.

Ozy

Posts: 1580

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

8/13/2022 9:56 AM

Is this the weekend Dungey finally makes the podium? I would guess Kroc lands on the podium

Boomslang

Posts: 4625

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/13/2022 9:56 AM

How long until the first gate drop?

MXR

Posts: 3413

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: WA, USA

8/13/2022 9:58 AM

Is anybody else kind of stoked ?

Mavetism

Posts: 1246

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

8/13/2022 9:59 AM

Boomslang wrote:

How long until the first gate drop?

...more

around 10-12 minutes.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 36443

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/13/2022 9:59 AM

Boomslang wrote:

How long until the first gate drop?

...more

About to start.

USA

Posts: 1364

Joined: 9/4/2016

Location: Richmond, TX USA

8/13/2022 10:03 AM

Photo

Dirt.Squirt

Posts: 650

Joined: 1/5/2022

Location: Eastern, WA USA

8/13/2022 10:03 AM

Fro for president!

Landonious217

Posts: 282

Joined: 11/14/2010

Location: Grapevine, TX USA

8/13/2022 10:05 AM

Anyone have a link?

caviar&cigarettes338

Posts: 454

Joined: 7/29/2008

Location: CAN

8/13/2022 10:05 AM

Thank god mx racing is back

ohhellnah

Posts: 13

Joined: 7/23/2022

Location: CA, USA

8/13/2022 10:06 AM

Jett fastest overall qualifying time. Lol, this ******* guy

elsinore

Posts: 983

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Columbus, GA USA

8/13/2022 10:12 AM

SOB, Flo failed to stream from iPhone to Chromecast for practice ....same shit now. No issues seen when testing Youtube and Peacock.

Fuck Flo, Fuck MavTV, and Fuck MX Sports

plowboy

Posts: 8373

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

8/13/2022 10:16 AM

elsinore wrote:

SOB, Flo failed to stream from iPhone to Chromecast for practice ....same shit now. No issues seen when testing Youtube and ...more

...more

I agree with Mick Jagger..."I ain't got that much jam".

jambalaya

Posts: 722

Joined: 1/16/2021

Location: Spring Valley, CA USA

8/13/2022 10:18 AM

Weege with his “wait a minute!” Catch phrase!!!!!

Bondo with the assist

TropicPilot

Posts: 443

Joined: 2/15/2014

Location: MD, USA

8/13/2022 10:18 AM

If Cooper wants that MXdN ride he needs to come through this pack right now.

mx_phreek

Posts: 1716

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

8/13/2022 10:18 AM

The picture is really good rn casting from app to TV

hubbardmx50

Posts: 1778

Joined: 11/17/2016

Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA USA

8/13/2022 10:19 AM

J-Coop just lost his MXDN spot

Juck

Posts: 779

Joined: 5/23/2019

Location: AUS

8/13/2022 10:19 AM

Are the commentators blind

Narwhal

Posts: 140

Joined: 10/8/2016

Location: Ingleside, IL USA

8/13/2022 10:22 AM

Love how we STILL don't have live timing. This will be the last outdoor season I pay to watch.

mark293

Posts: 91

Joined: 5/3/2013

Location: Kingwood, TX USA

8/13/2022 10:22 AM

crusty_xx wrote:

Dude hasn't raced outdoors since before RV retired, what did you expect?

...more

The nature of my post was I didn't have any expectations at all. What surprising is a non-outdoor factory rider (especially a Stewart) to randomly show up for a national and race. Even more so, he did it without any social media hype. Seeing as I haven't kept up, (too busy reading Deegan drama I guess), is Husky short on riders and they said, "hey, go get your boots on"?

Juck

Posts: 779

Joined: 5/23/2019

Location: AUS

8/13/2022 10:24 AM

Could we get the live timing box please? Someone tell Daniel Blair to turn it on

chasetwo79

Posts: 657

Joined: 12/1/2019

Location: Truckee, CA USA

8/13/2022 10:25 AM

Damn Romano is battling. Such fun racing to watch.

