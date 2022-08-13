Bench Racing - Unadilla National Main Races

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
From the outside
I had no idea Malcolm Stewart was racing Una. Is there another #27 Malcolm on a Husky I am not aware of? I can't believe this isnt big news. Seeing him in or around p20 is tho.
Helloooo....
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
mark293 wrote:
I had no idea Malcolm Stewart was racing Una. Is there another #27 Malcolm on a Husky I am not aware of? I can't believe this ...moremark293 wrote:
I had no idea Malcolm Stewart was racing Una. Is there another #27 Malcolm on a Husky I am not aware of? I can't believe this isnt big news. Seeing him in or around p20 is tho.
Dude hasn't raced outdoors since before RV retired, what did you expect?
Just drove through Unadilla, Nebraska. What a ripoff.
Didn't know Talviku was racing, that's pretty cool
Edited Date/Time:
Top 10, back where I belong I guess.
Is this the weekend Dungey finally makes the podium? I would guess Kroc lands on the podium
~~~~ ^ Genius downvoters of a subjective opinion (Only Beta's Downvote)
Brapasaurus Rex
How long until the first gate drop?
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Is anybody else kind of stoked ?
Chuck Norris puts the laughter back in manslaughter
Holeshot Coffee Co.
Each bag sold donates $1 to Road2Recovery
Fro for president!
Anyone have a link?
Thank god mx racing is back
Jett fastest overall qualifying time. Lol, this ******* guy
SOB, Flo failed to stream from iPhone to Chromecast for practice ....same shit now. No issues seen when testing Youtube and Peacock.
Fuck Flo, Fuck MavTV, and Fuck MX Sports
elsinore wrote:
SOB, Flo failed to stream from iPhone to Chromecast for practice ....same shit now. No issues seen when testing Youtube and ...moreelsinore wrote:
SOB, Flo failed to stream from iPhone to Chromecast for practice ....same shit now. No issues seen when testing Youtube and Peacock.
Fuck Flo, Fuck MavTV, and Fuck MX Sports
I agree with Mick Jagger..."I ain't got that much jam".
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Weege with his “wait a minute!” Catch phrase!!!!!
Bondo with the assist
If Cooper wants that MXdN ride he needs to come through this pack right now.
The picture is really good rn casting from app to TV
J-Coop just lost his MXDN spot
Don't ever let facts get in the way of a great story
Are the commentators blind
Love how we STILL don't have live timing. This will be the last outdoor season I pay to watch.
The nature of my post was I didn't have any expectations at all. What surprising is a non-outdoor factory rider (especially a Stewart) to randomly show up for a national and race. Even more so, he did it without any social media hype. Seeing as I haven't kept up, (too busy reading Deegan drama I guess), is Husky short on riders and they said, "hey, go get your boots on"?
Could we get the live timing box please? Someone tell Daniel Blair to turn it on
Damn Romano is battling. Such fun racing to watch.