Bench Racing - Southwick National Main Races

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
holeshot!
Right behind ya
Podium!
Jett was on it in qualifying. He'll save a lot of energy in the motos with his smooth/light style. The Jett haters might not like it but he's been pretty much untouchable all season and today he's coming in pissed about the DNF last week. Look out.
Have a feeling Anderson will be super good today, just remember how much sand riding he did in europe befor MXON 2020.
Levi third in the second qualifier just a few hundredths off of Cooper. Hope he can get a start.
I don’t think Jett has any haters.
… yet.
Jett haters?
Didn't realize Southwick was still really dense in 1988. When did it get so sandy? Did they bring sand in or did it break down to sand over the years?
2019?
If anything, it’s gotten LESS sandy over the years.
Yup
yeah that could have been more right of a year
Lets go Canning !
Ready to get this thing going. Going to be cooking a small brisket today during the race. Motocross and BBQ.... Livin' the good life! lol
Just got home... Perfect timing!!! Pulling for Anderson and Anstie today!
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
With ZachO retired, it's JA21 and AP for me...
TG243 fan!
Flipping on Peacock makes me sad what has happened to coverage this year. Peacock was easy, it just worked. Plus there is other content on Peacock worth watching, IndyCar, TourdeFrance, even a few movies.
Me too
Podium for Dungey today?
The stream on NBC is crystal clear. And when we switch back to MAV , it'll be back down to 720p. Gawd I wish we could of kept everything on NBC.
" And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.”
No. You been compromised.
" And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.”
Watching shitty illegal stream because its only option for international motocross fan.. and I PAID TO WATCH Mavtvplus.
Hope Dunge gets a good start.
I can see why you might think that. However, I don’t need to look at a video. I was there.
Ando down. Fuck.
Canning in 4th.
2016 Southwick Kenny today?