Bench Racing - Southwick National Main Races

GD2

GD2

Posts: 9474

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

7/9/2022 10:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/9/2022 10:00 AM

Photo

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

sebastianer

Vital MX member sebastianer 45176 sebastianer https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/45176/avatar/c50_gajser_scrub_2_1486159917.jpg?1486159525 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/sebastianer,45176/all 12/05/14 3 66 665 2

Posts: 731

Joined: 12/5/2014

Location: FIN, FIN

7/9/2022 10:00 AM

holeshot!

|

Jaybird67k

Vital MX member Jaybird67k 40793 Jaybird67k https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40793/avatar/c50_DSC_6049_1382903702.jpg?1382902994 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jaybird67k,40793/all 10/27/13 2 22 443 1 1

Posts: 465

Joined: 10/27/2013

Location: Vidor, TX USA

7/9/2022 10:03 AM

Right behind ya

|

MXPawPaw on Facebook

@mxpawpaw on instagram

Grenader26

Vital MX member Grenader26 38951 Grenader26 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/38951/avatar/c50_image_1420399769.jpg?1420399287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Grenader26,38951/all 05/17/13 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Grenader26,38951/setup 11 191 41

Posts: 204

Joined: 5/17/2013

Location: Denton, TX USA

7/9/2022 10:04 AM

Podium!

|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 102 2190 2

Posts: 2292

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

7/9/2022 10:05 AM

Jett was on it in qualifying. He'll save a lot of energy in the motos with his smooth/light style. The Jett haters might not like it but he's been pretty much untouchable all season and today he's coming in pissed about the DNF last week. Look out.

|

sebastianer

Vital MX member sebastianer 45176 sebastianer https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/45176/avatar/c50_gajser_scrub_2_1486159917.jpg?1486159525 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/sebastianer,45176/all 12/05/14 3 66 665 2

Posts: 731

Joined: 12/5/2014

Location: FIN, FIN

7/9/2022 10:07 AM

Have a feeling Anderson will be super good today, just remember how much sand riding he did in europe befor MXON 2020.

|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 102 2190 2

Posts: 2292

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

7/9/2022 10:09 AM

Levi third in the second qualifier just a few hundredths off of Cooper. Hope he can get a start.

|

soggy

Vital MX member soggy 67382 soggy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67382/avatar/c50_8cb6834fae43b668f76977516e18a7d4_cartoon_dog_cartoon_characters_1590025414.jpg?1590025145 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/soggy,67382/all 12/03/18 1 43 2774 1

Posts: 2818

Joined: 12/3/2018

Location: UT, USA

7/9/2022 10:10 AM

str8line wrote:

Jett was on it in qualifying. He'll save a lot of energy in the motos with his smooth/light style. The Jett haters might not ...more

...more

I don't think Jett has any haters.

… yet.

|

1911

Vital MX member 1911 9600 1911 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9600/avatar/c50_986A7E3F_2D0A_4641_A0D6_85DB765BC63F_1651714204.jpg?1651714073 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/1911,9600/all 04/02/08 3 32 2573 2

Posts: 2605

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: LAS VEGAS, NV USA

7/9/2022 10:11 AM

Jett haters?

|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 102 2190 2

Posts: 2292

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

7/9/2022 10:17 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/9/2022 10:19 AM

Didn't realize Southwick was still really dense in 1988. When did it get so sandy? Did they bring sand in or did it break down to sand over the years?

|

DPR250R

Vital MX member DPR250R 720 DPR250R https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/720/avatar/c50_627271418_1208822570.jpg?1294177979 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DPR250R,720/all 09/14/06 2 3 6 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DPR250R,720/setup 29 2015 2 5 4

Posts: 2044

Joined: 9/14/2006

Location: NJ, USA

7/9/2022 10:17 AM

sebastianer wrote:

Have a feeling Anderson will be super good today, just remember how much sand riding he did in europe befor MXON 2020.

...more

2019?

|

WhatsStoppingU

Vital MX member WhatsStoppingU 63772 WhatsStoppingU https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63772/avatar/c50_053F7E26_A416_409E_A799_FF60AB172C59_1639501825.jpg?1639501565 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/WhatsStoppingU,63772/all 05/14/18 16 536 4

Posts: 552

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

7/9/2022 10:19 AM

str8line wrote:

Didn't realize Southwick was still really dense in 1988. When did it get so sandy? Did they bring sand in or did it break down ...more

...more

If anything, it's gotten LESS sandy over the years.

|

backinthesaddleagain

Vital MX member backinthesaddleagain 28574 backinthesaddleagain https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/28574/avatar/c50_CT_TTD_corner_1422482025.jpg?1422481493 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/backinthesaddleagain,28574/all 07/08/11 1 41 1537 14 1

Posts: 1578

Joined: 7/8/2011

Location: RI, USA

7/9/2022 10:27 AM

str8line wrote:

Didn't realize Southwick was still really dense in 1988. When did it get so sandy? Did they bring sand in or did it break down ...more

...more
WhatsStoppingU wrote:

If anything, it's gotten LESS sandy over the years.

...more

Yup

|

sebastianer

Vital MX member sebastianer 45176 sebastianer https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/45176/avatar/c50_gajser_scrub_2_1486159917.jpg?1486159525 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/sebastianer,45176/all 12/05/14 3 66 665 2

Posts: 731

Joined: 12/5/2014

Location: FIN, FIN

7/9/2022 10:28 AM

sebastianer wrote:

Have a feeling Anderson will be super good today, just remember how much sand riding he did in europe befor MXON 2020.

...more
DPR250R wrote:

2019?

...more

yeah that could have been more right of a year laughing

|

NP301

Vital MX member NP301 18784 NP301 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18784/avatar/c50_32130745_2105139216436724_6006785928398372864_n_1656792518.jpg?1656792447 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/NP301,18784/all 01/19/10 25 351 1740 7 1

Posts: 2091

Joined: 1/19/2010

Location: Keene, NH USA

7/9/2022 10:29 AM

Lets go Canning !

|



MXWebmaster

Vital MX member MXWebmaster 58195 MXWebmaster https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/58195/avatar/c50_oldschoolyz_1497935486.jpg?1497934993 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXWebmaster,58195/all 06/19/17 9 502 2

Posts: 511

Joined: 6/19/2017

Location: South Central, TX USA

7/9/2022 10:29 AM

Ready to get this thing going. Going to be cooking a small brisket today during the race. Motocross and BBQ.... Livin' the good life! lol

|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 102 2190 2

Posts: 2292

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

7/9/2022 10:30 AM

str8line wrote:

Didn't realize Southwick was still really dense in 1988. When did it get so sandy? Did they bring sand in or did it break down ...more

...more
WhatsStoppingU wrote:

If anything, it's gotten LESS sandy over the years.

...more

Did you look at the video? Pretty stark difference to today.
|

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2240_2_1603906420.jpg?1603906050 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 15 2018 17 1

Posts: 2034

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

7/9/2022 10:30 AM

Just got home... Perfect timing!!! Pulling for Anderson and Anstie today!

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

With ZachO retired, it's JA21 and AP for me...

TG243 fan!

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 102 2190 2

Posts: 2292

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

7/9/2022 10:32 AM

MXWebmaster wrote:

Ready to get this thing going. Going to be cooking a small brisket today during the race. Motocross and BBQ.... Livin' the ...more

...more

Good day to be inside hiding from the heat over here. Might get to 105 degrees.
|

katooom

Vital MX member katooom 22169 katooom https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/22169/avatar/c50_98592620_1283560242.jpg?1294200043 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/katooom,22169/all 09/03/10 7 369

Posts: 376

Joined: 9/3/2010

Location: Broad Run, VA USA

7/9/2022 10:33 AM

Flipping on Peacock makes me sad what has happened to coverage this year. Peacock was easy, it just worked. Plus there is other content on Peacock worth watching, IndyCar, TourdeFrance, even a few movies.

|

Jaybird67k

Vital MX member Jaybird67k 40793 Jaybird67k https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40793/avatar/c50_DSC_6049_1382903702.jpg?1382902994 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jaybird67k,40793/all 10/27/13 2 22 443 1 1

Posts: 465

Joined: 10/27/2013

Location: Vidor, TX USA

7/9/2022 10:33 AM

Me too

|

MXPawPaw on Facebook

@mxpawpaw on instagram

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 102 2190 2

Posts: 2292

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

7/9/2022 10:34 AM

Podium for Dungey today?

|

jeffro503

Vital MX member jeffro503 1897 jeffro503 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1897/avatar/c50_Jeffro_RM2_1468475135.jpg?1468474511 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jeffro503,1897/all 07/22/07 66 53 626 25156 61 18

Posts: 25782

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

7/9/2022 10:37 AM

The stream on NBC is crystal clear. And when we switch back to MAV , it'll be back down to 720p. Gawd I wish we could of kept everything on NBC.

|

" And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.”

jeffro503

Vital MX member jeffro503 1897 jeffro503 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1897/avatar/c50_Jeffro_RM2_1468475135.jpg?1468474511 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jeffro503,1897/all 07/22/07 66 53 626 25156 61 18

Posts: 25782

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

7/9/2022 10:39 AM

No. You been compromised.

Photo

|

" And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.”

tek14

Vital MX member tek14 41925 tek14 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41925/avatar/c50_tek14_1467663667.jpg?1467663589 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tek14,41925/all 01/26/14 50 3713 18 1

Posts: 3763

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: Vantaa, FIN

7/9/2022 10:42 AM

jeffro503 wrote:

The stream on NBC is crystal clear. And when we switch back to MAV , it'll be back down to 720p. Gawd I wish we could of kept ...more

...more

Watching shitty illegal stream because its only option for international motocross fan.. and I PAID TO WATCH Mavtvplus.

|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 102 2190 2

Posts: 2292

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

7/9/2022 10:42 AM

Hope Dunge gets a good start.

|

WhatsStoppingU

Vital MX member WhatsStoppingU 63772 WhatsStoppingU https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63772/avatar/c50_053F7E26_A416_409E_A799_FF60AB172C59_1639501825.jpg?1639501565 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/WhatsStoppingU,63772/all 05/14/18 16 536 4

Posts: 552

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

7/9/2022 10:42 AM

str8line wrote:

Didn't realize Southwick was still really dense in 1988. When did it get so sandy? Did they bring sand in or did it break down ...more

...more
WhatsStoppingU wrote:

If anything, it’s gotten LESS sandy over the years.

...more
str8line wrote:
Did you look at the video? Pretty stark difference to today.
...more

I can see why you might think that. However, I don’t need to look at a video. I was there.

|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 102 2190 2

Posts: 2292

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

7/9/2022 10:43 AM

Ando down. Fuck.

|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 102 2190 2

Posts: 2292

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

7/9/2022 10:44 AM

Canning in 4th.

|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 102 2190 2

Posts: 2292

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

7/9/2022 10:45 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/9/2022 10:46 AM

2016 Southwick Kenny today?

|
