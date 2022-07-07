Forum Main Moto-Related Southwick AMA National Links

Southwick AMA National Links

Southwick - Round 6

Tickets
Track Info
Animated Track Map

250 Entry List
450 Entry List

Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

Broadcast Times (Central Time):
Photo

Timed Qualifying LIVE on MAVTV on FloRacing and YouTube at 7:00 AM Pacific, 10:00 AM Eastern
450 Moto 1 LIVE on NBC at 10:30 AM Pacific, 1:30 PM Eastern
Remaining Motos LIVE on MAVTV on FloRacing and MAVTV at 11:30AM Pacific, 2:30 PM Eastern
450 Moto 1 TAPE DELAYED on MAVTV on FloRacing at 2:30 PM Pacific, 5:30 PM Eastern

Streaming is available on MavTV Plus until July 27th, then the series will move to FloRacing full time.
You can sign up for FloRacing for $6.99 per month.

Schedule (Eastern):
Photo

