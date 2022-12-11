Bench Racing - Paris Supercross

Edited Date/Time:
This will serve as our Bench Racing thread for both days of racing in Paris this year. Racing should kick off today at 10 AM Pacific, 12 PM Central.
Race Links
So practice or qualifying now?
It’s free practice followed by SX2 timed practice. I can’t seem to get live timing working though. Not sure if anyone else is having that issue.
SX2 Practice (From RacerX Twitter):
WSX setting the pace, Go to Parris sx fb page for timing link, I couldn’t get vital timing link to work
Matt Moss is racing after doping ban?
Webb not showing all that well in "practice"... I think there should be reasonable expectations.
To think Tanti beat Brayton at Aussie sx last week
... so no Vince Feline today?
https://www.ffmoto.org/live/paris-la-defense-arena-92-amc-de-france-0
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
I think that's blocked in the US...
That drop away step down out of the corner is interesting.
Why no Ferrandis?
Why did they come out , rip a bunch of starts and then that’s all ? Wtf was I watching ?
It's on mxgp_tv if any of you guys have it, starts in 15 min
I bought MXGP-TV for next season already, but for me anyway, the Paris SX is an extra charge….
$10