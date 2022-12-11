Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Paris Supercross

Bench Racing - Paris Supercross

Related: Bench Racing Paris Supercross
Bench Racing Paris Supercross
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649388391.jpg?1649387793 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 337 16 671 140 951 8690 119 6

Posts: 9641

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

11/12/2022 3:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 11/12/2022 8:59 AM

Photo

This will serve as our Bench Racing thread for both days of racing in Paris this year. Racing should kick off today at 10 AM Pacific, 12 PM Central.

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649388391.jpg?1649387793 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 337 16 671 140 951 8690 119 6

Posts: 9641

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

11/12/2022 4:59 AM

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649388391.jpg?1649387793 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 337 16 671 140 951 8690 119 6

Posts: 9641

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

11/12/2022 5:15 AM

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Old Mate

Vital MX member Old Mate 14466 Old Mate https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14466/avatar/c50_3aussies_podama.jpg?1325099769 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Old-Mate,14466/all 03/09/09 3 145 1656 11 4

Posts: 1801

Joined: 3/9/2009

Location: Sussex Inlet, AUS

11/12/2022 5:34 AM

So practice or qualifying now?

|

www.mossyonline.com.au

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649388391.jpg?1649387793 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 337 16 671 140 951 8690 119 6

Posts: 9641

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

11/12/2022 5:38 AM

Old Mate wrote:

So practice or qualifying now?

...more

It’s free practice followed by SX2 timed practice. I can’t seem to get live timing working though. Not sure if anyone else is having that issue.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649388391.jpg?1649387793 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 337 16 671 140 951 8690 119 6

Posts: 9641

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

11/12/2022 5:45 AM

SX2 Practice (From RacerX Twitter):
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Old Mate

Vital MX member Old Mate 14466 Old Mate https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14466/avatar/c50_3aussies_podama.jpg?1325099769 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Old-Mate,14466/all 03/09/09 3 145 1656 11 4

Posts: 1801

Joined: 3/9/2009

Location: Sussex Inlet, AUS

11/12/2022 5:46 AM

WSX setting the pace, Go to Parris sx fb page for timing link, I couldn’t get vital timing link to workPhoto

|

www.mossyonline.com.au

tek14

Vital MX member tek14 41925 tek14 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41925/avatar/c50_tek14_1467663667.jpg?1467663589 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tek14,41925/all 01/26/14 52 3878 18 1

Posts: 3930

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: Vantaa, FIN

11/12/2022 6:09 AM

Matt Moss is racing after doping ban?

|

scrubbin

Vital MX member scrubbin 5708 scrubbin https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/5708/avatar/c50_Woody_1545532600.jpg?1545532035 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/scrubbin,5708/all 04/01/08 1 11 178 11

Posts: 189

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Edinboro, PA USA

11/12/2022 6:10 AM

Photo
|

studworx

Vital MX member studworx 87361 studworx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/87361/avatar/c50_CA2AFF3D_B0D3_449B_AA95_460303942812_1643072830.jpg?1643072636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/studworx,87361/all 01/24/22 19

Posts: 19

Joined: 1/24/2022

Location: CAN

11/12/2022 6:13 AM

tek14 wrote:

Matt Moss is racing after doping ban?

...more

Was a 4 year ban over 6 years ago

|

scrubbin

Vital MX member scrubbin 5708 scrubbin https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/5708/avatar/c50_Woody_1545532600.jpg?1545532035 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/scrubbin,5708/all 04/01/08 1 11 178 11

Posts: 189

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Edinboro, PA USA

11/12/2022 6:24 AM

Photo
|

gregyou

Vital MX member gregyou 78913 gregyou /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gregyou,78913/all 01/26/20 5 501

Posts: 506

Joined: 1/26/2020

Location: AUS

11/12/2022 6:37 AM

tek14 wrote:

Matt Moss is racing after doping ban?

...more

How he races at all after smashing that skid steer is a miracle

|

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2240_2_1603906420.jpg?1603906050 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 15 2368 22 1

Posts: 2384

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

11/12/2022 6:38 AM

Webb not showing all that well in "practice"... I think there should be reasonable expectations.

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

With ZachO retired, it's JA21 and AP for me...

TG243 fan!

scrubbin

Vital MX member scrubbin 5708 scrubbin https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/5708/avatar/c50_Woody_1545532600.jpg?1545532035 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/scrubbin,5708/all 04/01/08 1 11 178 11

Posts: 189

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Edinboro, PA USA

11/12/2022 6:46 AM

Photo
|

Old Mate

Vital MX member Old Mate 14466 Old Mate https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14466/avatar/c50_3aussies_podama.jpg?1325099769 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Old-Mate,14466/all 03/09/09 3 145 1656 11 4

Posts: 1801

Joined: 3/9/2009

Location: Sussex Inlet, AUS

11/12/2022 6:47 AM
Edited Date/Time: 11/12/2022 7:09 AM

To think Tanti beat Brayton at Aussie sx last week

|

www.mossyonline.com.au

Old Mate

Vital MX member Old Mate 14466 Old Mate https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14466/avatar/c50_3aussies_podama.jpg?1325099769 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Old-Mate,14466/all 03/09/09 3 145 1656 11 4

Posts: 1801

Joined: 3/9/2009

Location: Sussex Inlet, AUS

11/12/2022 6:57 AM

tek14 wrote:

Matt Moss is racing after doping ban?

...more
gregyou wrote:

How he races at all after smashing that skid steer is a miracle

...more

Damaged badly for life, tried the wrong repair,

|

www.mossyonline.com.au

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_images.jpeg_12_1661189482.jpg?1661189231 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 165 4764 4

Posts: 4929

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

11/12/2022 7:06 AM

... so no Vince Feline today?

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 700 36777 177

Posts: 37485

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

11/12/2022 7:12 AM

Press516 wrote:

Webb not showing all that well in "practice"... I think there should be reasonable expectations.

...more

Best summer ever? grin

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 700 36777 177

Posts: 37485

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

11/12/2022 7:15 AM

Old Mate wrote:

So practice or qualifying now?

...more
GD2 wrote:

It’s free practice followed by SX2 timed practice. I can’t seem to get live timing working though. Not sure if anyone else is ...more

...more

https://www.ffmoto.org/live/paris-la-defense-arena-92-amc-de-france-0

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2240_2_1603906420.jpg?1603906050 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 15 2368 22 1

Posts: 2384

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

11/12/2022 7:55 AM

Old Mate wrote:

So practice or qualifying now?

...more
GD2 wrote:

It’s free practice followed by SX2 timed practice. I can’t seem to get live timing working though. Not sure if anyone else is ...more

...more

I think that's blocked in the US...

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

With ZachO retired, it's JA21 and AP for me...

TG243 fan!

keinz

Vital MX member keinz 29788 keinz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/29788/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2022_02_06_at_18.42.48_1644166097.jpg?1644165917 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/keinz,29788/all 09/26/11 1 181 1860 1

Posts: 2041

Joined: 9/26/2011

Location: Tallinn, EST

11/12/2022 8:24 AM


|

Sprew

Vital MX member Sprew 3838 Sprew https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/3838/avatar/c50_s1200_TFSav_1368077894.jpg?1368077343 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sprew,3838/all 04/01/08 7 329 1

Posts: 336

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

11/12/2022 8:47 AM

That drop away step down out of the corner is interesting.

|

KurtJ99

Vital MX member KurtJ99 56181 KurtJ99 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56181/avatar/c50_D04EBC06_829B_49C0_A93A_C59CE89A926C_1547166663.jpg?1547166498 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KurtJ99,56181/all 02/06/17 1 3 1024 8

Posts: 1027

Joined: 2/6/2017

Location: CA, USA

11/12/2022 8:52 AM

Why no Ferrandis?

|

lestat

Vital MX member lestat 12388 lestat /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/lestat,12388/all 10/03/08 104 1538

Posts: 1642

Joined: 10/3/2008

Location: Piut, REU

11/12/2022 9:02 AM

Why did they come out , rip a bunch of starts and then that’s all ? Wtf was I watching ?

|

TeamGreen

Vital MX member TeamGreen 13095 TeamGreen https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13095/avatar/c50_Rip_Beach_SHot.jpg?1354830123 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TeamGreen,13095/all 11/25/08 20 405 24039 31

Posts: 24445

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

11/12/2022 9:06 AM

Brayton on Genuine Honda…?

Non longer “Vince’s Team-mate”…? grin

|

Nobody ever told me, I found out for myself. You've got to believe in foolish miracles. It's not how you play the game, it's if you win or lose. You can choose. Don't confuse. Win or lose. It's up to you!

mmcmx

Vital MX member mmcmx 11901 mmcmx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11901/avatar/c50_10001573_269494056551139_12019156_n_1453800343.jpg?1453800144 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mmcmx,11901/all 08/31/08 7 46 2183 43

Posts: 2229

Joined: 8/31/2008

Location: Perafita, Catalunya, PER

11/12/2022 9:45 AM

It's on mxgp_tv if any of you guys have it, starts in 15 min

|

chrisg19

Vital MX member chrisg19 44608 chrisg19 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44608/avatar/c50_86527385_20200920_Vintage_Racing_at_TV_2784_2_3_1601052476.jpg?1601051611 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/chrisg19,44608/all 10/06/14 21 357 1

Posts: 378

Joined: 10/6/2014

Location: Castle Rock, CO USA

11/12/2022 10:28 AM

I bought MXGP-TV for next season already, but for me anyway, the Paris SX is an extra charge….

|




Business link - www.bc-inspect.com

Old Mate

Vital MX member Old Mate 14466 Old Mate https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14466/avatar/c50_3aussies_podama.jpg?1325099769 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Old-Mate,14466/all 03/09/09 3 145 1656 11 4

Posts: 1801

Joined: 3/9/2009

Location: Sussex Inlet, AUS

11/12/2022 10:30 AM

$10

|

www.mossyonline.com.au

Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Paris Supercross

The Latest