Bench Racing - Oakland Timed Qualifying

Looks like Raceday Live should be showing the Futures qualifying practice right at the start of the show. Since their race is after qualifying ends but before the night show, I really hope they show the whole thing on a delay during the broadcast. It's only 6 minutes +2... my realistic guess is that they show a 30 second highlight reel like the KTM juniors. Holeshot, 1 or 2 passes/crashes, winner going over the line, top 3 standing on the podium