Bench Racing - Oakland Timed Qualifying

1/15/2022 11:00 AM
30 minutes until practice kicks off!

thatswhathappens

1/15/2022 11:00 AM

Holeshaaaat

Johnny Ringo

1/15/2022 11:01 AM

Damn it. 2nd

Alright Lunger, Let's Do It

JJO741

1/15/2022 11:02 AM

Podium?

Graybeard

1/15/2022 11:02 AM

Woohoo! Raceday!

-MAVERICK-

1/15/2022 11:03 AM

Nick Schmidt filling in for Justin Hill on the PRMX team.

Photo

curtiss938

1/15/2022 11:09 AM

hoping for some good close racing tonight!!! can't wait till till 9 tonight

ArmPumped

1/15/2022 11:13 AM

Shimoda Holeshot!

curtiss938

1/15/2022 11:15 AM

friese podiums tonight and Lawrence wins the 250

plowboy

1/15/2022 11:18 AM

ArmPumped wrote:

Shimoda Holeshot!

Not sure about a holie but I'm digging Joe...hope he has a really good ride. If he does...I think he will finish up front for the rest of the series.

-MAVERICK-

1/15/2022 11:40 AM

No one is even close to Difrancesco in the Futures class.

gt80rider

1/15/2022 11:41 AM

Kick the tires and light the fires it is Race Day!

mgifracing

1/15/2022 11:43 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

No one is even close to Difrancesco in the Futures class.

he is definitely a bit above these guys.

DonM

1/15/2022 11:44 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

No one is even close to Difrancesco in the Futures class.

Wow! 8.5 seconds….

-MAVERICK-

1/15/2022 11:45 AM

250 SX Futures Free Practice

Photo

Press516

1/15/2022 12:00 PM

Surprises me that Deegan isn't riding in that futures event... Looks like Ryder D is getting after it.

JJO741

1/15/2022 12:01 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

250 SX Futures Free Practice

Photo

I know Ryder is team Green. Any of these other guys on top amateur teams?

GD2

1/15/2022 12:01 PM

250 B Free Practice:
Photo

aeffertz

1/15/2022 12:03 PM

Press516 wrote:

Surprises me that Deegan isn't riding in that futures event... Looks like Ryder D is getting after it.

...more

We’ll race ‘em when it’s time.

-MAVERICK-

1/15/2022 12:04 PM
JJO741 wrote:

I know Ryder is team Green. Any of these other guys on top amateur teams?

I don't follow amateur MX that closely, so I couldn't tell you. If I had to guess, I would say no.

MX Culture

1/15/2022 12:06 PM
-MAVERICK- wrote:

250 SX Futures Free Practice

Photo

JJO741 wrote:

I know Ryder is team Green. Any of these other guys on top amateur teams?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

I don't follow amateur MX that closely, so I couldn't tell you. If I had to guess, I would say no.

No.
Cuhna has done a bunch of futures races, but none are on any teams.

toddw12

1/15/2022 12:10 PM

Press516 wrote:

Surprises me that Deegan isn't riding in that futures event... Looks like Ryder D is getting after it.

aeffertz wrote:

We’ll race ‘em when it’s time.

😂😂😂

GD2

1/15/2022 12:15 PM

250 A Free Practice:
Photo

bogle's leg

1/15/2022 12:21 PM

Looks like Raceday Live should be showing the Futures qualifying practice right at the start of the show. Since their race is after qualifying ends but before the night show, I really hope they show the whole thing on a delay during the broadcast. It's only 6 minutes +2... my realistic guess is that they show a 30 second highlight reel like the KTM juniors. Holeshot, 1 or 2 passes/crashes, winner going over the line, top 3 standing on the podium silly

aeffertz

1/15/2022 12:23 PM

bogle's leg wrote:

Looks like Raceday Live should be showing the Futures qualifying practice right at the start of the show. Since their race is ...more

They are broadcasting the futures race on RDL.

plowboy

1/15/2022 12:24 PM

It's early but Craig seems to be feeling it but Mosiman looks frisky....this might be good.

gym_jackets

1/15/2022 12:25 PM

bogle's leg wrote:

Looks like Raceday Live should be showing the Futures qualifying practice right at the start of the show. Since their race is ...more

From the times it looks like it will just be Ryder D waxing the field and then carnage behind him as all the kids try to keep it on 2 wheels.

bogle's leg

1/15/2022 12:26 PM

bogle's leg wrote:

Looks like Raceday Live should be showing the Futures qualifying practice right at the start of the show. Since their race is ...more

aeffertz wrote:

They are broadcasting the futures race on RDL.

Oh awesome, thanks!

GD2

1/15/2022 12:30 PM

450 A Free Practice:
Photo

Heggo

1/15/2022 12:36 PM

Craig's race to loose
Mosiman to run into someone or the ground
Hunter a steady consistent podium
Joe works through field after bad start

That sounds like last week actuallylaughing

