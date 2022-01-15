Bench Racing - Oakland Timed Qualifying

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until practice kicks off!
Holeshaaaat
Damn it. 2nd
Alright Lunger, Let's Do It
Podium?
Woohoo! Raceday!
Nick Schmidt filling in for Justin Hill on the PRMX team.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
hoping for some good close racing tonight!!! can't wait till till 9 tonight
Shimoda Holeshot!
friese podiums tonight and Lawrence wins the 250
Not sure about a holie but I'm digging Joe...hope he has a really good ride. If he does...I think he will finish up front for the rest of the series.
No one is even close to Difrancesco in the Futures class.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Kick the tires and light the fires it is Race Day!
Die Antwoord
he is definitely a bit above these guys.
Wow! 8.5 seconds….
“I’m not Swap…”
250 SX Futures Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Surprises me that Deegan isn't riding in that futures event... Looks like Ryder D is getting after it.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
With ZachO retired, I'll be rooting for AC and AP.
TG243 fan!
I know Ryder is team Green. Any of these other guys on top amateur teams?
250 B Free Practice:
I don't follow amateur MX that closely, so I couldn't tell you. If I had to guess, I would say no.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
No.
Cuhna has done a bunch of futures races, but none are on any teams.
😂😂😂
250 A Free Practice:
Looks like Raceday Live should be showing the Futures qualifying practice right at the start of the show. Since their race is after qualifying ends but before the night show, I really hope they show the whole thing on a delay during the broadcast. It's only 6 minutes +2... my realistic guess is that they show a 30 second highlight reel like the KTM juniors. Holeshot, 1 or 2 passes/crashes, winner going over the line, top 3 standing on the podium
They are broadcasting the futures race on RDL.
It's early but Craig seems to be feeling it but Mosiman looks frisky....this might be good.
From the times it looks like it will just be Ryder D waxing the field and then carnage behind him as all the kids try to keep it on 2 wheels.
Oh awesome, thanks!
450 A Free Practice:
Craig's race to loose
Mosiman to run into someone or the ground
Hunter a steady consistent podium
Joe works through field after bad start
That sounds like last week actually