Bench Racing - Hangtown Qualifying

GD2

Posts: 8995
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA

Posts: 8995

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/11/2021 7:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/11/2021 7:30 AM

Photo

Practice starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

motomike137

Posts: 5317
Joined: 4/22/2010
Location: Fenton, MI USA

Posts: 5317

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

9/11/2021 7:32 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/11/2021 7:33 AM

I'm winning timedqualifyingpractice!

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 29415
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 29415

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/11/2021 7:37 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/11/2021 7:40 AM

For us Canadians we have Tanner Ward lining up for his first US Pro National. He and his mechanic made the 40 hour drive this week to make it happen.

Tanner finished 4th overall in the outdoor nationals and won 2 races.

Photo

For the US guys, Darian Sanayei who finished 2nd in our outdoor series with 2 wins is also lining up for his first US national of the year.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

R66

Posts: 57
Joined: 4/16/2021
Location: Atlanta, GA USA

Posts: 57

Joined: 4/16/2021

Location: Atlanta, GA USA

9/11/2021 7:46 AM

Go Blake Ashley # 195!

|

Graybeard

Posts: 797
Joined: 11/25/2013
Location: Athens, TX USA

Posts: 797

Joined: 11/25/2013

Location: Athens, TX USA

9/11/2021 7:57 AM

Mornin boys! Its RACEDAY!!!!!!!

|

tek14

Posts: 3214
Joined: 1/26/2014
Location: Vantaa, FIN

Posts: 3214

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: Vantaa, FIN

9/11/2021 7:58 AM

Did they come out with Mookies Husky deal yet?

|

https://instagram.com/rczone

jeffro503

Posts: 24814
Joined: 7/22/2007
Location: St Helens, OR USA

Posts: 24814

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

9/11/2021 8:08 AM

Nothing like being late to the party , and showing up for the last round of the year there Jeffro.

Morning guys.

|

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

scrubbin

Posts: 171
Joined: 4/1/2008
Location: Edinboro, PA USA

Posts: 171

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Edinboro, PA USA

9/11/2021 8:12 AM

Live timing still doesn't work. Except mobile live timing

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 29415
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 29415

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/11/2021 8:14 AM

scrubbin wrote:

Live timing still doesn't work. Except mobile live timing

...more

Classic view works.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

scrubbin

Posts: 171
Joined: 4/1/2008
Location: Edinboro, PA USA

Posts: 171

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Edinboro, PA USA

9/11/2021 8:21 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Classic view works.

...more

Could you post the link to the classic view please.

|

GD2

Posts: 8995
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA

Posts: 8995

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/11/2021 8:23 AM

450 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 29415
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 29415

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/11/2021 8:26 AM

scrubbin wrote:

Could you post the link to the classic view please.

...more

http://americanmotocrosslive.com/

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Suicidal_Tendencies

Posts: 991
Joined: 12/4/2019
Location: Addison, TX USA

Posts: 991

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Addison, TX USA

9/11/2021 8:36 AM

Cooper Webb!

|

GD2

Posts: 8995
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA

Posts: 8995

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/11/2021 8:38 AM

450 A Qualifying 1:
Photo
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

FerCzD

Posts: 952
Joined: 5/6/2018
Location: Pue, MEX

Posts: 952

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

9/11/2021 8:38 AM

The 450 field looks depleted, the cream always rises to the top and finishes the series, but damn it sure seems thin.

|

aeffertz

Posts: 6044
Joined: 7/16/2015
Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

Posts: 6044

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

9/11/2021 8:46 AM

FerCzD wrote:

The 450 field looks depleted, the cream always rises to the top and finishes the series, but damn it sure seems thin.

...more

It’s completely decimated!

|

agn5008

Posts: 404
Joined: 3/8/2021
Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

Posts: 404

Joined: 3/8/2021

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

9/11/2021 8:56 AM

FerCzD wrote:

The 450 field looks depleted, the cream always rises to the top and finishes the series, but damn it sure seems thin.

...more

It’s very depleted. Look at 5th on in that first practice session. Other than Ferrandis you wouldn’t expect any of those guys to be inside the top 10 normally.

|

SEMAC

Posts: 172
Joined: 11/21/2017
Location: MEX

Posts: 172

Joined: 11/21/2017

Location: MEX

9/11/2021 9:04 AM

Only 2 Hondas and 3 Kawasakis,people think austrian bikes will ride for them,as if the bike would do the difference, the results are always the same

|

SilverSpurs

Posts: 410
Joined: 2/5/2021
Location: Sarasota, FL USA

Posts: 410

Joined: 2/5/2021

Location: Sarasota, FL USA

9/11/2021 9:05 AM

Classic timing showing last weeks 450 Moto 2 results still.

|

Sawfish

Posts: 255
Joined: 6/8/2013
Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

Posts: 255

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

9/11/2021 9:05 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/11/2021 9:06 AM

Love to see that sort of top 10. These guys are badasses! Get those well deserved points, boys!

|
