Bench Racing - Hangtown Qualifying

Practice starts in 30 minutes!
I'm winning timedqualifyingpractice!
For us Canadians we have Tanner Ward lining up for his first US Pro National. He and his mechanic made the 40 hour drive this week to make it happen.
Tanner finished 4th overall in the outdoor nationals and won 2 races.
For the US guys, Darian Sanayei who finished 2nd in our outdoor series with 2 wins is also lining up for his first US national of the year.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Go Blake Ashley # 195!
Mornin boys! Its RACEDAY!!!!!!!
Did they come out with Mookies Husky deal yet?
Nothing like being late to the party , and showing up for the last round of the year there Jeffro.
Morning guys.
And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja
Live timing still doesn't work. Except mobile live timing
Classic view works.
Could you post the link to the classic view please.
450 B Qualifying 1:
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Cooper Webb!
450 A Qualifying 1:
The 450 field looks depleted, the cream always rises to the top and finishes the series, but damn it sure seems thin.
It’s completely decimated!
It’s very depleted. Look at 5th on in that first practice session. Other than Ferrandis you wouldn’t expect any of those guys to be inside the top 10 normally.
Only 2 Hondas and 3 Kawasakis,people think austrian bikes will ride for them,as if the bike would do the difference, the results are always the same
Classic timing showing last weeks 450 Moto 2 results still.
Love to see that sort of top 10. These guys are badasses! Get those well deserved points, boys!