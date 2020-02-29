Atlanta Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
45 minutes until free practice starts!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot bitches!
It’s an early one, so I’m thinking it’ll take a while for guys to trickle in.
GD2 wrote:
It’s an early one, so I’m thinking it’ll take a while for guys to trickle in.
This is my 16th straight year and it has never started this early before. Had I not looked last night I would have been late as hell. Already later than I had intended on being there. Not really sure why they are doing this this year. It is really weird.
250 B is on track.
I love these early races!
One more week til Daytoner
Anyone know what time RDL actually starts today?
250 A Free Practice:
Should start in 30 minutes.
450 A Free Practice:
Love the early time this weekend, finally a "normal" sleeping schedule for us Europeans. 😋
Ken for the win tonight!
I think what is crazy is they're not opening the gates until 430 so you have 30 minutes to get in the gate and sit down before the first race I feel like there's a good chance a lot of people will miss opening ceremonies
Webb did pretty good in free practice. My guess is his body is going to not feel so good the more laps he puts in throughout the day. At least he has the balls to try and salvage some points.
Hmm cooper right where he always is.. he’s gonna do this thing isn’t he??