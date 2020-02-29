Forum Main Moto-Related Atlanta Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Atlanta Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 169 13 671 267 699 7519 104 6

Posts: 8218

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/29/2020 6:15 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/29/2020 6:15 AM



45 minutes until free practice starts!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

kongols

Vital MX member kongols 17089 kongols https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17089/avatar/c50_Stewart_1451774253.jpg?1451773890 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kongols,17089/all 09/22/09 7 862 20008 6 1

Posts: 20870

Joined: 9/22/2009

Location: Riga, LVA

2/29/2020 6:18 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/29/2020 6:19 AM

Holeshot bitches!

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 169 13 671 267 699 7519 104 6

Posts: 8218

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/29/2020 6:22 AM

It’s an early one, so I’m thinking it’ll take a while for guys to trickle in.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

kongols

Vital MX member kongols 17089 kongols https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17089/avatar/c50_Stewart_1451774253.jpg?1451773890 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kongols,17089/all 09/22/09 7 862 20008 6 1

Posts: 20870

Joined: 9/22/2009

Location: Riga, LVA

2/29/2020 6:24 AM

GD2 wrote:

It’s an early one, so I’m thinking it’ll take a while for guys to trickle in.

Racing starts at midnight my time. Fine by me. 5.00 am west cost races screw up whole Sunday.

|

gharmon

Vital MX member gharmon 6494 gharmon https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/6494/avatar/c50_221a.jpg?1336482821 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gharmon,6494/all 04/01/08 1 131 1722 15 1

Posts: 1853

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Valley, AL USA

2/29/2020 6:26 AM

GD2 wrote:

It’s an early one, so I’m thinking it’ll take a while for guys to trickle in.

This is my 16th straight year and it has never started this early before. Had I not looked last night I would have been late as hell. Already later than I had intended on being there. Not really sure why they are doing this this year. It is really weird.

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 169 13 671 267 699 7519 104 6

Posts: 8218

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/29/2020 7:15 AM

250 B is on track.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 169 13 671 267 699 7519 104 6

Posts: 8218

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/29/2020 7:21 AM



|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

DKmxFAN

Vital MX member DKmxFAN 55816 DKmxFAN /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DKmxFAN,55816/all 01/16/17 5 111

Posts: 116

Joined: 1/16/2017

Location: Big Lake, MN USA

2/29/2020 7:22 AM

I love these early races!

|

B00tySweat33

Vital MX member B00tySweat33 66454 B00tySweat33 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/B00tySweat33,66454/all 10/17/18 10 23 79

Posts: 33

Joined: 10/17/2018

Location: Gainesville, FL USA

2/29/2020 7:25 AM

One more week til Daytoner

|

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 5 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 125 4088 23

Posts: 4217

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

2/29/2020 7:28 AM

Anyone know what time RDL actually starts today?

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 169 13 671 267 699 7519 104 6

Posts: 8218

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/29/2020 7:30 AM

250 A Free Practice:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Jeff alessi

Vital MX member Jeff alessi 30372 Jeff alessi https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/30372/avatar/c50_F7013B67_C7B7_4DC1_ADFD_1BF976750973_1515228488.jpg?1515227725 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jeff-alessi,30372/all 10/28/11 11 13 768 3 2

Posts: 781

Joined: 10/28/2011

Location: Victorville, CA USA

2/29/2020 7:30 AM

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 169 13 671 267 699 7519 104 6

Posts: 8218

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/29/2020 7:32 AM

aeffertz wrote:

Anyone know what time RDL actually starts today?

Should start in 30 minutes.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

chrisg19

Vital MX member chrisg19 44608 chrisg19 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44608/avatar/c50_CN8A4460_1566145869.jpg?1566145230 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/chrisg19,44608/all 10/06/14 15 213

Posts: 228

Joined: 10/6/2014

Location: Castle Rock, CO USA

2/29/2020 7:33 AM

aeffertz wrote:

Anyone know what time RDL actually starts today?

It’s always a mystery as they post different times everywhere, but the latest I read was 11AM EST

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 169 13 671 267 699 7519 104 6

Posts: 8218

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/29/2020 7:40 AM

450 A Free Practice:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

eGGz

Vital MX member eGGz 46585 eGGz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46585/avatar/c50_cooldog_1453663177.jpg?1453662669 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/eGGz,46585/all 03/22/15 3 158

Posts: 161

Joined: 3/22/2015

Location: Kenwood, CA USA

2/29/2020 7:42 AM

aeffertz wrote:

Anyone know what time RDL actually starts today?

8:00 am PST

|

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 2 208

Posts: 210

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

2/29/2020 7:46 AM

Love the early time this weekend, finally a "normal" sleeping schedule for us Europeans. 😋
Ken for the win tonight!

|

govolsdeep1983

Vital MX member govolsdeep1983 78323 govolsdeep1983 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/govolsdeep1983,78323/all 12/29/19 6 28

Posts: 35

Joined: 12/29/2019

Location: Athens, TN USA

2/29/2020 7:46 AM

I think what is crazy is they're not opening the gates until 430 so you have 30 minutes to get in the gate and sit down before the first race I feel like there's a good chance a lot of people will miss opening ceremonies

|

KYFHO699

Vital MX member KYFHO699 25356 KYFHO699 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25356/avatar/c50_DC7F0149_9E9E_4442_820E_29A6C0AAD11A_1552773959.jpg?1552773555 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KYFHO699,25356/all 01/15/11 1 3 249 3

Posts: 253

Joined: 1/15/2011

Location: MT, USA

2/29/2020 7:47 AM

Webb did pretty good in free practice. My guess is his body is going to not feel so good the more laps he puts in throughout the day. At least he has the balls to try and salvage some points.

|

logan_140

Vital MX member logan_140 43436 logan_140 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43436/avatar/c50_IMG_0621_1485457441.jpg?1485456753 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/logan-140,43436/all 06/09/14 2 428 2732

Posts: 3160

Joined: 6/9/2014

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

2/29/2020 7:50 AM

Hmm cooper right where he always is.. he’s gonna do this thing isn’t he??

|
