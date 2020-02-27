Forum Main Moto-Related Atlanta Supercross & MXGP of Great Britain Links

Atlanta Supercross & MXGP of Great Britain Links

Related: Vital Links
Vital Links
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 168 13 671 267 698 7513 104 6

Posts: 8211

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/27/2020 10:56 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/27/2020 5:25 PM

Atlanta - Round 9

Animated Track Map

Track Info / Tickets
Entry Lists
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Race Day Live Pre-Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 8 AM Pacific, 11 AM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 2 PM Pacific, 5 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 2 PM Pacific, 5 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Eastern Time):




MXGP of Great Britain - Round 1

Track Info
Live Timing
Results

LIVE on MXGP-TV

MXGP Class Entry List
MX2 Class Entry List

Schedule (Eastern Time):

SAT 29 FEB, 2020
08:40 AM - LIVE WMX Race 1
09:25 AM - LIVE EMX 125 Race 1
10:05 AM - LIVE MX2 qualifying
11:00 AM - LIVE MXGP qualifying

SUN 01 MAR, 2020
03:40 AM - LIVE WMX Race 2
05:25 AM - LIVE EMX 125 Race 2
07:00 AM - LIVE MX2 Race 1
08:00 AM - LIVE MXGP Race 1
10:00 AM - LIVE MX2 Race 2
11:00 AM - LIVE MXGP Race 2

Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Instagram
Vital MX Twitter
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

cookies

Vital MX member cookies 54322 cookies https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54322/avatar/c50_eating_raw_cookie_dough_1474409472.jpg?1474408542 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cookies,54322/all 09/20/16 2 183

Posts: 185

Joined: 9/20/2016

Location: NLD

2/27/2020 12:07 PM

Anybody know what TV channels will broadcast the MX2&MXGP moto's live? Any country.

There's a broadcaster page on the mxgp website, but it seems a lot of them will air it with a delay, or just the mxgp moto's.

|

fullfloater

Vital MX member fullfloater 16088 fullfloater https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16088/avatar/c50_Bomber_1475866972.jpg?1475866174 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/fullfloater,16088/all 07/22/09 1 39 1997 5

Posts: 2036

Joined: 7/22/2009

Location: N/A, USA

2/28/2020 1:57 PM

Any discount coupons still available for mxgp-tv? found one but it's expired.

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 156 9668 19 1

Posts: 9825

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/28/2020 9:47 PM

Why is the Atlanta Supercross so early?

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

gharmon

Vital MX member gharmon 6494 gharmon https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/6494/avatar/c50_221a.jpg?1336482821 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gharmon,6494/all 04/01/08 1 131 1721 15 1

Posts: 1852

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Valley, AL USA

2/28/2020 10:15 PM

Reese95w wrote:

Why is the Atlanta Supercross so early?

Hell, I am glad I just looked. If not, I would have been late as hell. This is my 16 straight year and never has this race been this early.

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Atlanta Supercross & MXGP of Great Britain Links

The Latest