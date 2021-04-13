Atlanta 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Free practice kicks off in 30-ish minutes!
Race Links
HOLESHOT!!!
Podium!
I’m at work today so I won’t be posting time sheets. I’ll pop in when I can.
I got a 3rd place holeshot edit: 4th
Mantis Toboggan, M.D
good thing i have 2 screens at work
kcco
Still a nice surprise this Tuesday racing is.
Did I miss something or did we all just...
250 Group C Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Is the track identical?
No, the major change is running it backwards... But also some sections have changed a bit.
The track map for today's track has me hella confused. lol Where it looks like they're going to go for the finish line jump, they verge left and take a big ass detour. haha!
Gonna be a great race.
250 Group B Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
For the fantasy players, Hardy Munoz is out for the remainder of Supercross with a knee injury.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Team Solitaire Nuclear Blast Records Yamaha are running special gear and graphics for this race.
SLAYER 🤘
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Not a single KTM in 250A... I find that odd.
Every time I hear or see Slayer I immediately have Don Veto yelling in my head “She says she doesn’t like Slayer!”
Bad ass setup.
Mantis Toboggan, M.D
250 Group A Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
450 Group A Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Nice clean setup.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
450 Group B Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Hopefully no monster truck shit tonight on the broadcast