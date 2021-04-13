Forum Main Moto-Related Atlanta 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Atlanta 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Related: 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Atlanta 2 Bench Racing Supercross 2021
2021 Monster Energy Supercross Atlanta 2 Bench Racing Supercross 2021
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 240 16 671 177 797 8018 107 6

Posts: 8815

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/13/2021 8:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/13/2021 8:00 AM

Photo

Free practice kicks off in 30-ish minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2240_2_1603906420.jpg?1603906050 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 11 1396 10 1

Posts: 1408

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

4/13/2021 8:00 AM

HOLESHOT!!!

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

PRM31

Vital MX member PRM31 16391 PRM31 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16391/avatar/c50_EPSON002.jpg?1365989350 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/PRM31,16391/all 08/07/09 27 1924 9

Posts: 1951

Joined: 8/7/2009

Location: Bristow, VA USA

4/13/2021 8:06 AM

Podium!

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 240 16 671 177 797 8018 107 6

Posts: 8815

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/13/2021 8:16 AM

I’m at work today so I won’t be posting time sheets. I’ll pop in when I can.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Dimblewambie

Vital MX member Dimblewambie 56011 Dimblewambie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56011/avatar/c50_BCA9F880_0F19_4EB8_B3E7_32F3A36A801B_1604686045.jpg?1604685867 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dimblewambie,56011/all 01/28/17 22 1124 1

Posts: 1146

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

4/13/2021 8:17 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/13/2021 8:17 AM

I got a 3rd place holeshot edit: 4th

|

Mantis Toboggan, M.D

dl117

Vital MX member dl117 1279 dl117 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1279/avatar/c50_moto_plate_1505403679.jpg?1505403426 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dl117,1279/all 02/08/07 2 12 14 1409 177

Posts: 1423

Joined: 2/8/2007

Location: Cambridge, MN USA

4/13/2021 8:24 AM

good thing i have 2 screens at work

|

kcco

Forty

Vital MX member Forty 16153 Forty https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16153/avatar/c50_IMG_0021_1539022935.jpg?1539022896 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Forty,16153/all 07/27/09 8 2202 16

Posts: 2210

Joined: 7/27/2009

Location: Saint Paul, MN USA

4/13/2021 8:28 AM

Still a nice surprise this Tuesday racing is.

|

Crossup

Vital MX member Crossup 2656 Crossup https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/2656/avatar/c50_Jarvis_2_1550524597.jpg?1550524537 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Crossup,2656/all 12/13/07 1 27 1112 1

Posts: 1139

Joined: 12/13/2007

Location: Freetown, MA USA

4/13/2021 8:29 AM

Did I miss something or did we all just...

Photo

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 449 25683 119

Posts: 26140

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/13/2021 8:40 AM

250 Group C Free Practice

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 449 25683 119

Posts: 26140

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/13/2021 8:42 AM

Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

CJ Hadwin

Vital MX member CJ Hadwin 81129 CJ Hadwin /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CJ-Hadwin,81129/all 06/03/20 2 168

Posts: 170

Joined: 6/3/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

4/13/2021 8:42 AM

Crossup wrote:

Did I miss something or did we all just...

Photo

I was thinking the same thing...I logged on and was like "oh shit!!" then raced over to Peacock only to find out it's not for another hour and a half...bastards.

|

toroP

Vital MX member toroP 14802 toroP https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14802/avatar/c50_118754220_1239116577.jpg?1294189978 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/toroP,14802/all 04/06/09 97 3070 2

Posts: 3168

Joined: 4/6/2009

Location: Cincinnati, OH USA

4/13/2021 8:44 AM

Is the track identical?

|

Jordan421

Vital MX member Jordan421 2583 Jordan421 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/2583/avatar/c50_2583_4757855250134.jpg?1294180260 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jordan421,2583/all 12/05/07 1 5 119 1495 58 1

Posts: 1614

Joined: 12/5/2007

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

4/13/2021 8:45 AM

GD2 wrote:

I’m at work today so I won’t be posting time sheets. I’ll pop in when I can.

Your company must not know how important you are to the vital community...

I love race days on Tuesday!!

|

Chuck Norris is the reason why Waldo is hiding.

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2240_2_1603906420.jpg?1603906050 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 11 1396 10 1

Posts: 1408

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

4/13/2021 8:49 AM

toroP wrote:

Is the track identical?

No, the major change is running it backwards... But also some sections have changed a bit.

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

CJ Hadwin

Vital MX member CJ Hadwin 81129 CJ Hadwin /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CJ-Hadwin,81129/all 06/03/20 2 168

Posts: 170

Joined: 6/3/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

4/13/2021 8:51 AM

The track map for today's track has me hella confused. lol Where it looks like they're going to go for the finish line jump, they verge left and take a big ass detour. haha!

Gonna be a great race.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 449 25683 119

Posts: 26140

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/13/2021 8:56 AM

250 Group B Free Practice

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 449 25683 119

Posts: 26140

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/13/2021 8:57 AM

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 449 25683 119

Posts: 26140

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/13/2021 9:00 AM

For the fantasy players, Hardy Munoz is out for the remainder of Supercross with a knee injury.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 449 25683 119

Posts: 26140

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/13/2021 9:05 AM

Team Solitaire Nuclear Blast Records Yamaha are running special gear and graphics for this race.

SLAYER 🤘

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2240_2_1603906420.jpg?1603906050 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 11 1396 10 1

Posts: 1408

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

4/13/2021 9:09 AM

Not a single KTM in 250A... I find that odd.

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

Dimblewambie

Vital MX member Dimblewambie 56011 Dimblewambie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56011/avatar/c50_BCA9F880_0F19_4EB8_B3E7_32F3A36A801B_1604686045.jpg?1604685867 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dimblewambie,56011/all 01/28/17 22 1124 1

Posts: 1146

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

4/13/2021 9:10 AM

Every time I hear or see Slayer I immediately have Don Veto yelling in my head “She says she doesn’t like Slayer!”

Bad ass setup.

|

Mantis Toboggan, M.D

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 449 25683 119

Posts: 26140

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/13/2021 9:14 AM

250 Group A Free Practice

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 449 25683 119

Posts: 26140

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/13/2021 9:17 AM

Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 449 25683 119

Posts: 26140

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/13/2021 9:25 AM

450 Group A Free Practice

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 449 25683 119

Posts: 26140

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/13/2021 9:28 AM

Nice clean setup.

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

deluxeman

Vital MX member deluxeman 52920 deluxeman /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/deluxeman,52920/all 06/27/16 10 697 1

Posts: 707

Joined: 6/27/2016

Location: Saranac, MI USA

4/13/2021 9:31 AM

Press516 wrote:

Not a single KTM in 250A... I find that odd.

There are all kinds of them in 250A, they just aren't Orange

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 449 25683 119

Posts: 26140

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/13/2021 9:38 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/13/2021 9:42 AM

Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 449 25683 119

Posts: 26140

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/13/2021 9:40 AM

450 Group B Free Practice

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Logan_724

Vital MX member Logan_724 84357 Logan_724 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Logan-724,84357/all 02/20/21 2 90

Posts: 92

Joined: 2/20/2021

Location: Greenville, SC USA

4/13/2021 9:44 AM

Hopefully no monster truck shit tonight on the broadcast

|

DK23

Vital MX member DK23 83267 DK23 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/83267/avatar/c50_1554376371708_1606567325.jpg?1606566784 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DK23,83267/all 11/27/20 136

Posts: 136

Joined: 11/27/2020

Location: PA, USA

4/13/2021 9:48 AM

Logan_724 wrote:

Hopefully no monster truck shit tonight on the broadcast

Heard they're going for a double backflip tonight.

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Atlanta 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The Latest