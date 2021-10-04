Forum Main Moto-Related Atlanta 1 Supercross - Main Races Bench Racing

Atlanta 1 Supercross - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

Administrator

4/10/2021 11:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/10/2021 11:30 AM

Photo

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

-MAVERICK-

4/10/2021 11:30 AM

Holeshot!

aeffertz

4/10/2021 11:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/10/2021 11:31 AM

Holeshot!

EDIT: Holenot

ocscottie

4/10/2021 11:30 AM

Let it rain!

aeffertz

4/10/2021 11:33 AM

Suppose to stop raining a little after 3PM local time and hold off the rest of the night. We may get lucky! Sky is lightening up, too!

http://wagaradio2.com/index.html/HTMLPages/ATLSpeedCam1B.html

nickp

4/10/2021 11:36 AM

The two statistical milestones that the Atlanta Supercross round is reaching today is that Atlanta Motor Speedway is the fourth venue for the Atlanta round and that this is the first outdoor event in Atlanta since 1992

rockyuno

4/10/2021 11:39 AM

Any alternative link to watch from non developed countries?

FlickitFlat

4/10/2021 11:40 AM

As far as practice goes, I think whoever picked the Jason Anderson photo for the presented by Fly add got the holeshot. LOL Funny how things like that work out.

buck nutty

4/10/2021 11:41 AM

Does anyone know if the race is uploaded to the supercross live app immediately after the race is done? Or is it several hours later?
I'm doing yard work and want to watch the race later tonight instead of this afternoon

Munson'd

4/10/2021 11:45 AM

buck nutty wrote:

Does anyone know if the race is uploaded to the supercross live app immediately after the race is done? Or is it several hours later?
I'm doing yard work and want to watch the race later tonight instead of this afternoon

It’s usually on peacock a few mins after it’s over.

Bidirella

4/10/2021 11:45 AM

I don’t know how muddy it will turnout but.. Can Anstie suprise tonight?

Reese95w

4/10/2021 11:45 AM

Since they canceled the 2nd round of qualifying sessions I took a nap. I just got up, really groggy I am, or else I would have gotten that holeshot.

buck nutty

4/10/2021 11:46 AM

buck nutty wrote:

Does anyone know if the race is uploaded to the supercross live app immediately after the race is done? Or is it several hours later?
I'm doing yard work and want to watch the race later tonight instead of this afternoon

Munson'd wrote:

It’s usually on peacock a few mins after it’s over.

Perfect, thanks!

BobPA

4/10/2021 11:49 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/10/2021 11:50 AM

Reese95w wrote:

Since they canceled the 2nd round of qualifying sessions I took a nap. I just got up, really groggy I am, or else I would have gotten that holeshot.

Were you playing rocket league?

Reese95w

4/10/2021 11:57 AM

Reese95w wrote:

Since they canceled the 2nd round of qualifying sessions I took a nap. I just got up, really groggy I am, or else I would have gotten that holeshot.

BobPA wrote:

Were you playing rocket league?

No, I don't know what that is. But I did have a dream during my nap about Taylor Swift sitting on my lap. Now I'm not even a fan of her music but the dream was OK.

-MAVERICK-

4/10/2021 11:59 AM

Not bad.

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

ocscottie

4/10/2021 12:01 PM

SHOWTIME!

Press516

4/10/2021 12:02 PM

This might actually turn out to be everything we hoped for.

Brittneyb30

4/10/2021 12:03 PM

Let’s go! And it’s clearing up Photo

ocscottie

4/10/2021 12:03 PM

The track is ginormous!

gt80rider

4/10/2021 12:04 PM

Where's the mud??

Sandwarrior752

4/10/2021 12:04 PM

Stream is live cool, nice evening start time for eu viewers this time around haha

ocscottie

4/10/2021 12:04 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/10/2021 12:05 PM

Justin Cooper down hard!

aeffertz

4/10/2021 12:04 PM

This track got wet enough for this to be BRUTAL. The ruts will be unreal. I love this track!

I hate Rutledge.

-MAVERICK-

4/10/2021 12:05 PM

Cooper down.

Reese95w

4/10/2021 12:05 PM

Photo
AZ35

4/10/2021 12:05 PM

Looks like the rain has passed, so the track should mostly dry out- but will probably be lots of ruts since it is so soft.

Should make for lots of mistakes, hopefully it makes for some great racing! The track looks awesome!

Press516

4/10/2021 12:05 PM

And down goes the red plate... Excitement incoming.

Herb Eaversmells

4/10/2021 12:06 PM

Great, wood-nut again

ocscottie

4/10/2021 12:06 PM

Damn they arent even hitting the triple

