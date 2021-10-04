Atlanta 1 Supercross - Main Races Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Holeshot!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot!
EDIT: Holenot
Let it rain!
Suppose to stop raining a little after 3PM local time and hold off the rest of the night. We may get lucky! Sky is lightening up, too!
http://wagaradio2.com/index.html/HTMLPages/ATLSpeedCam1B.html
The two statistical milestones that the Atlanta Supercross round is reaching today is that Atlanta Motor Speedway is the fourth venue for the Atlanta round and that this is the first outdoor event in Atlanta since 1992
Any alternative link to watch from non developed countries?
As far as practice goes, I think whoever picked the Jason Anderson photo for the presented by Fly add got the holeshot. LOL Funny how things like that work out.
Does anyone know if the race is uploaded to the supercross live app immediately after the race is done? Or is it several hours later?
I'm doing yard work and want to watch the race later tonight instead of this afternoon
buck nutty wrote:
Does anyone know if the race is uploaded to the supercross live app immediately after the race is done? Or is it several hours later?
I'm doing yard work and want to watch the race later tonight instead of this afternoon
It’s usually on peacock a few mins after it’s over.
I don’t know how muddy it will turnout but.. Can Anstie suprise tonight?
Since they canceled the 2nd round of qualifying sessions I took a nap. I just got up, really groggy I am, or else I would have gotten that holeshot.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
buck nutty wrote:
Does anyone know if the race is uploaded to the supercross live app immediately after the race is done? Or is it several hours later?
I'm doing yard work and want to watch the race later tonight instead of this afternoon
Munson'd wrote:
It’s usually on peacock a few mins after it’s over.
Perfect, thanks!
No, I don't know what that is. But I did have a dream during my nap about Taylor Swift sitting on my lap. Now I'm not even a fan of her music but the dream was OK.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Not bad.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
SHOWTIME!
This might actually turn out to be everything we hoped for.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
Let’s go! And it’s clearing up
The track is ginormous!
Where's the mud??
www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord
Stream is live cool, nice evening start time for eu viewers this time around haha
Edited Date/Time:
Justin Cooper down hard!
This track got wet enough for this to be BRUTAL. The ruts will be unreal. I love this track!
I hate Rutledge.
Cooper down.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Looks like the rain has passed, so the track should mostly dry out- but will probably be lots of ruts since it is so soft.
Should make for lots of mistakes, hopefully it makes for some great racing! The track looks awesome!
And down goes the red plate... Excitement incoming.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
Great, wood-nut again
Damn they arent even hitting the triple