Atlanta 1 Supercross Links

2021 Monster Energy Supercross Atlanta Supercross 2021 Vital Links
GD2

Posts: 8788

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/7/2021 9:28 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/9/2021 9:23 PM

Round 13 - Atlanta 1 (Saturday, April 10th)
Animated Track Map

Tickets

250 Entry List
450 Entry List
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on Peacock TV at 6:00 AM Pacific, 9:00 AM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC & Peacock TV at 12:00 PM Pacific, 3:00 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy a subscription to Peacock TV here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Eastern Time):
Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Instagram
Vital MX Twitter
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
FlickitFlat

Posts: 2696

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: ,, WV USA

4/8/2021 8:53 PM

Is that really the track? I had a 2 minute lap time just eye balling it.

-MAVERICK-

Moderator

Posts: 26029

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/8/2021 10:17 PM

FlickitFlat wrote:

Is that really the track? I had a 2 minute lap time just eye balling it.

Yeah, check the pics I posted in the Atlanta pics?thread.

EngIceDave

Posts: 2088

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Merritt Island, FL USA

4/9/2021 11:09 AM

On TV live against The Masters CBS and a UFC Fight on ABC

Reese95w

Posts: 11927

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/9/2021 4:04 PM

Peacock live qualifying starts at 6:00 AM PST. $%#&! I've not had to get up that early in a long time. But I will. I been going thru Supercross withdrawals for 3 weeks now.

GD2

Posts: 8788

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/9/2021 5:52 PM

The schedule has been updated due to weather.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 26029

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/9/2021 6:16 PM

As predicted, no practice and straight into qualifiers.

Sully

Posts: 4417

Joined: 8/24/2006

Location: JPN

4/9/2021 8:08 PM

Is anyone else's TV schedule showing a Mecum auction on NBCSN when the race is supposed to be on? I set my DVR to record the auction just in case, but I found it weird they'd show a 5 1/2 hour auction in the middle of the day.

DJAKE

Posts: 55

Joined: 9/1/2016

Location: San Marcos, CA USA

4/9/2021 10:03 PM

Sully wrote:

Is anyone else's TV schedule showing a Mecum auction on NBCSN when the race is supposed to be on? I set my DVR to record the auction just in case, but I found it weird they'd show a 5 1/2 hour auction in the middle of the day.

It's on NBC tomorrow, not NBCSN. Supercross is big time bro!

Sully

Posts: 4417

Joined: 8/24/2006

Location: JPN

4/9/2021 11:12 PM

Sully wrote:

Is anyone else's TV schedule showing a Mecum auction on NBCSN when the race is supposed to be on? I set my DVR to record the auction just in case, but I found it weird they'd show a 5 1/2 hour auction in the middle of the day.

DJAKE wrote:

It's on NBC tomorrow, not NBCSN. Supercross is big time bro!

It is? Dammit, I don’t think Sling carries NBC!

The Latest