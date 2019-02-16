Arlington SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

About 30 minutes until free practice! Hopefully it's a good day of racing.
Good late morning there GD
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
So factory Husky went from nobody to Deano and Zacho... win.
I sure hope my fantasy picks this weekend pay off.
2019 Husqvarna TX300
2016 Kawasaki KX450F
I have NBC gold and it's not showing me able to watch qualifying, any ideas?
Edit: Probably because it hasn't started.
Nobody pick Webb, I just cursed him.
You were supposed to say "Holeshot".
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
250C into the 55 second range... ruh roh..
Mine says it doesn't start for another 45mins what gives.
250 C Free Practice:
250 B Free Practice:
The one time I did that last year I was 2nd by the time my fat finger hit enter lol
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
Looks like ET3 may have found the groove.
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
Fast racetrack by the times, must be "easy", Butler Bros may as well go home.
track is looking good.
Looks like last weeks track.
There's something happening here, what it is ain't exactly clear.
250A , 450A times?
Gif, am I mistaken or has Dustin moved from Group C to Group B today?
I thought it was hard pack track this
There is some dumbfux on twitter bashing Reedy for posting about CBDmd. Ignorant sluts!
Thanks
Whoops look none existent, really shallow
Yeah, colder than a witches elbow. I spent the morning trying to get tires on my truck. Bosley was the only place that had them in stock and could do them today.
