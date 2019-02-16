Forum Main Moto-Related Arlington SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Arlington SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 7168

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/16/2019 9:30 AM


About 30 minutes until free practice! Hopefully it's a good day of racing.

mgifracing

Posts: 1203

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

2/16/2019 9:32 AM

Good late morning there GD

drt410

Posts: 1677

Joined: 3/18/2017

Location: Boston, MA USA

2/16/2019 9:33 AM

So factory Husky went from nobody to Deano and Zacho... win.

ky_savage

Posts: 2034

Joined: 12/4/2008

Location: Harrodsburg, KY USA

2/16/2019 9:37 AM

I sure hope my fantasy picks this weekend pay off.

Hcallz5

Posts: 1108

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

2/16/2019 9:40 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/16/2019 9:43 AM

I have NBC gold and it's not showing me able to watch qualifying, any ideas?

Edit: Probably because it hasn't started.

Hcallz5

2/16/2019 9:53 AM

Nobody pick Webb, I just cursed him.


Reese95w

2/16/2019 10:03 AM

mgifracing wrote:

Good late morning there GD

You were supposed to say "Holeshot".

Fox88

2/16/2019 10:10 AM

250C into the 55 second range... ruh roh..

Hcallz5

2/16/2019 10:17 AM

Mine says it doesn't start for another 45mins what gives.

GD2

2/16/2019 10:18 AM

250 C Free Practice:

Jjglass535

2/16/2019 10:19 AM

Hcallz5 wrote:

Mine says it doesn't start for another 45mins what gives.

Starts 2:00 eastern time

eGGz

2/16/2019 10:22 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/16/2019 10:23 AM

Hcallz5 wrote:

Mine says it doesn't start for another 45mins what gives.

Free practice is not broadcast.

GD2

2/16/2019 10:23 AM

250 B Free Practice:

mgifracing

2/16/2019 10:39 AM

mgifracing wrote:

Good late morning there GD

Reese95w wrote:

You were supposed to say "Holeshot".

The one time I did that last year I was 2nd by the time my fat finger hit enter lol

mgifracing

2/16/2019 10:40 AM

Looks like ET3 may have found the groove.

DA498

2/16/2019 10:43 AM

Fast racetrack by the times, must be "easy", Butler Bros may as well go home.

levimx22

2/16/2019 10:52 AM

track is looking good.

ledger

2/16/2019 10:52 AM

Looks like last weeks track.

toroP

2/16/2019 11:08 AM

250A , 450A times?

Tarz483

2/16/2019 11:09 AM

ledger wrote:

Looks like last weeks track.

It Definitely does , so should we just pick last weeks winners for fantasy?
LOL

theprizefighter

2/16/2019 11:15 AM

toroP wrote:

250A , 450A times?

On the homepage are the results.

plowboy

2/16/2019 11:15 AM

Gif, am I mistaken or has Dustin moved from Group C to Group B today?

mx_phreek

2/16/2019 11:17 AM

I thought it was hard pack track this

ocscottie

2/16/2019 11:17 AM

There is some dumbfux on twitter bashing Reedy for posting about CBDmd. Ignorant sluts!

mgifracing

2/16/2019 11:18 AM

plowboy wrote:

Gif, am I mistaken or has Dustin moved from Group C to Group B today?

Not sure, Had a rush here crazily enough on a frozen Saturday.

toroP

2/16/2019 11:20 AM

toroP wrote:

250A , 450A times?

theprizefighter wrote:

On the homepage are the results.

Thanks

logan_140

2/16/2019 11:25 AM

ocscottie wrote:

There is some dumbfux on twitter bashing Reedy for posting about CBDmd. Ignorant sluts!

I told him to run that shit and give the 🖕🏻 To the ama.

mx_phreek

2/16/2019 11:25 AM

Whoops look none existent, really shallow

logan_140

2/16/2019 11:28 AM

mx_phreek wrote:

Whoops look none existent, really shallow

Man I looked at the track map earlier this week and got excited. So far it’s a let down.

plowboy

2/16/2019 11:32 AM

plowboy wrote:

Gif, am I mistaken or has Dustin moved from Group C to Group B today?

mgifracing wrote:

Not sure, Had a rush here crazily enough on a frozen Saturday.

Yeah, colder than a witches elbow. I spent the morning trying to get tires on my truck. Bosley was the only place that had them in stock and could do them today.

