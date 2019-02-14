Forum Main Moto-Related Arlington Supercross Links

Arlington Supercross Links

Related: Vital Links
Vital Links
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 13 10 671 289 591 6573 83 6

Posts: 7168

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/14/2019 10:18 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/14/2019 3:23 PM

Round 7 - Arlington

Animated Track Map

Entry Lists
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 5:30 PM Pacific, 8:30 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 5:30 PM Pacific, 8:30 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Central Time):



Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

system

Vital MX member system 43020 system https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43020/avatar/c50_bobby_bikey_1476386606.jpg?1476386528 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/system,43020/all 05/01/14 2 58

Posts: 60

Joined: 5/1/2014

Location: Aubrey, TX USA

2/15/2019 7:39 AM

Is Fan Fest (aka Pit Party) still free if you bring a can of Monster and have an SX ticket?

|

I'm just a fan, so I don't know anything.

Just south of Paradise...

Vital MX member Just south of Paradise... 61680 Just south of Paradise... /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Just-south-of-Paradise,61680/all 01/22/18 3 124

Posts: 127

Joined: 1/22/2018

Location: Butte Valley, CA USA

2/15/2019 4:06 PM

system wrote:

Is Fan Fest (aka Pit Party) still free if you bring a can of Monster and have an SX ticket?

It was at Oakland this year, not sure if all races handle it the same way. I would assume so?

|

Roorda085

Vital MX member Roorda085 27105 Roorda085 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/27105/avatar/c50_IMG951419.jpg?1302193987 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Roorda085,27105/all 04/07/11 1 4 102 1

Posts: 106

Joined: 4/7/2011

Location: Grapevine, TX USA

2/15/2019 5:37 PM

system wrote:

Is Fan Fest (aka Pit Party) still free if you bring a can of Monster and have an SX ticket?

Yes, check out near the bottom of the page on this link.

https://www.supercrosslive.com/events/arlington-tx-2019-tickets

|

SexyUnicorn

Vital MX member SexyUnicorn 69254 SexyUnicorn https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69254/avatar/c50_9e2f00aeb3c984dd3f1ebab8ced0b405_twinkle_lights_string_lights_1549698718.jpg?1549698269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/SexyUnicorn,69254/all 02/08/19 15

Posts: 15

Joined: 2/8/2019

Location: PHL

2/15/2019 10:16 PM

Great! I think we could have some fun in here. great job!

|

Jeff_Crutcher

Vital MX member Jeff_Crutcher 53112 Jeff_Crutcher https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/53112/avatar/c50_IMG_3089_1483964215.jpg?1483963799 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jeff-Crutcher,53112/all 07/08/16 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jeff-Crutcher,53112/setup 58 488 4

Posts: 546

Joined: 7/8/2016

Location: Belton, MO USA

2/16/2019 10:44 AM

Does anyone know what side of the stadium will call is on?

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Arlington Supercross Links

The Latest