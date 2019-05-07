In our 2019 250F Shootout, the Kawasaki KX250 started to show it’s age when compared to the other bikes in the class. It landed in fifth place, with mixed scores of thirds, fourths, and fifths from our testers. In just a few days we’ll be riding the 2020 bike with a whole bunch of changes, but for now, we wanted to see if we could inject a little more performance into the 2019 bike without getting too carried away with the budget.

Click here for the full FMF pipe test video.

Click here for the Hinson clutch test video.

Parts List

FMF Racing

Factory 4.1 RCT Titanium Anodized Full System Carbon End Cap: $899.99

Factory Connection

Suspension Revalve: $450

Springs: $259.90

Rear Link: $224.95

ODI

Podium Flight MX Handlebars: $89.95

Oversized Handlebar Mounts: $49.95

MX V2 Lock-On Half-Waffle Pro “Soft” Compound: $25.95

SKDA

Custom Graphics Kit With Seat Cover: $280

Polisport

Complete Replica Plastic Kit Black: $145.95

Hinson Racing

Complete Billetproof Clutch Kit: $1,115.99

AS3 Performance

Foot Pegs: $91

Rear Brake Pedal - Black/Green Tip: $59

Gear Lever - Black/Green Tip: $26

Forged Levers - Black: $33

Front Master Cylinder Cover: $17

Rear Master Cylinder Cover: $17

Oil Filler Plug: $17

Steering Stem Nut: $13

Front Brake Line Clamp: $20

Total: $3,835.63



