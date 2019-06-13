FMF Racing Factory 4.1 RCT Titanium FS for KX250

For this test of the FMF 4.1 system on our 2019 Kawasaki KX250, we tapped into one of our testers, former supercross racer Steve Boniface. He's been riding our KX250 and will be turning it into a project bike, but in the meantime we asked him to give us feed back on some of the individual parts, such as this full exhaust system.

Features

Available in Blue Anodized Titanium Muffler with Carbon End Cap

Power gains throughout the RPM range.

Weight savings

FMF uses the highest quality proprietary blend of alloy grade titanium made especially to our standards.

On The Track

With OEM pipes being as good as they are these days, installing an aftermarket pipe can sometimes just mean moving the power around rather than increasing it. But, just like we have found on the 2019 YZ250F that we tested earlier this year, the FMF Factory 4.1 for the KX250 doesn’t really change the the stock power curve. It does, according to Boniface, boost the power just a little across the board. There isn’t a huge hit on bottom, in the mid, or on top - just a consistent increase in torquy-ness throughout the powerband. Boniface also noticed more throttle response that made it easier to jump obstacles right out of corners and this also gave him more control of the bike.

The only real downside to the FMF system is that it doesn’t focus it’s increase in power in any section of the rpm range. Meaning, rather than a small increase in power across the board, some pipes concentrate the increase of power on the bottom to give the bike a stronger torque character, or they can concentrate the power on top to make a bike rev out longer and stronger.

Overall, the FMF Factory 4.1 helped the 2019 KX250 wake up a little bit and gave it an even spread of increased power. This is the pipe for you if you really like the way the KX250 makes power stock. If you are a lugger and just want more bottom, or if you rev your 250F to the moon, this might not be exactly what you are looking for.