Especially with modern 250Fs, a fresh clutch can make a huge difference when trying to get maximum power out of your motocross bike. The most economical way to do this is to just replace fibers and steels, but that isn’t the route factory racers go. A full clutch kit with clutch cover, basket, inner hub, pressure plate, fiber & steel plates and springs is what we are looking at here from Hinson Racing.

Why not just a clutch pack? The is a ton of energy going through your clutch and while stock clutch baskets, hubs, and plates work to the durability standards that the OEMs have set, they can always be improved. Heat is the the enemy, and with Hinson’s components, you are getting T-6 aircraft quality aluminum machined from billet at aerospace tolerances and hard coated, which runs cooler and is overall stronger than stock parts. They claim that, with proper maintenance, their clutch kit has five times better wear resistance than stock.

Hinson Complete Billetproof Conventional Clutch Kit Features

MSRP: $1,115.99

The Winningest Clutch in the World, race proven by all the best teams worldwide including Team Muscle Milk Honda, Team Red Bull KTM, Team Monster Kawasaki, Team Yoshimura Suzuki and Team Rinaldi Yamaha.

Includes Billetproof® Clutch Cover, Basket, Inner Hub, Pressure Plate, Fiber & Steel Plates and Springs.

Used by most major factory teams and riders.

Improves clutch performance and life.

Improves heat dissipation.

Precision machined from billet T-6 aircraft quality aluminum to aerospace tolerances, and hard coated for five times the wear resistance to stock* (*with proper maintenance).

Allows clutch assembly to spin truer creating less heat when clutch is disengaged and providing a more positive smooth clutch engagement.

Helps eliminate clutch chatter.

Pros

With any fresh clutch, the bike is going to feel better. But the main difference that Boniface felt with the full Hinson kit, even over just a stock clutch pack replacement, was better power transfer in the rollers and whoops. Even with a fresh stock clutch, the heavy load of pinning the throttle and having the rear wheel slam into the dirt can cause the clutch to slip a little. But with this full kit, Boniface said that he didn’t notice any power loss and constant power throughout the track.

The other plus to this kit is smooth and strong clutch engagement without being too stiff at the lever. You can get super stiff clutch springs that slam your clutch tight, but you need Popeye’s arms to actually pull the left lever. With the Hinson kit, the clutch pull took slightly more effort but not enough to be any kind of hindrance on the track. Boniface said there was good feel and precise engagement.

Cons

Boniface is self-admittedly not very mechanical, so he had a buddy install the clutch kit for him. Overall, this should be within the realm of the average mechanic but there are some tricky steps and you need something to hold the clutch basket, or you could use an impact wrench. Not really a con if you’ve done this before.

The only other negative to this kit is that is pretty brutal on the wallet. But to be fair, there are a lot of parts included and a lot of CNC’d aluminum. Plus, with cooler running temps, your clutch pack could last longer saving time and money in the long run. It would have a 4 instead of a 3.5 if it was nicer to the bank account.