John Gallagher | The Inside Line Podcast 1

John Gallagher may have the toughest gig in the sport. As the race director for the Monster Energy Supercross series, he's part of the crew that has to make decisions and has to dispense penalties when things get out of line.

4/10/2019 9:31 PM

Being a ref in any sport is tough. But  judging from some of the comments that we've seen in the forum lately, people misunderstand not only what he does, but some of the hows and why that goes into a lot of the decision-making process. That's why we asked John to sit down for a chat.

 

2019 Monster Energy Supercross John Gallagher The Inside Line Podcast
