Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!
In this episode, Ping discusses the MXGP rider line-up, why gear companies have moved to athletic fit gear and the option of Supercross using the same point system as Nascar.
Do you have burning questions that need answering?
We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.
Big Lenny
3/18/2022 4:14 PM
Nothin' worse than some old fart tryin' to squeeze into that shit..I like Ping eventhou he did cuss my ass out some years ago..
500 Mike
3/18/2022 3:50 PM
MaxPower
3/18/2022 3:20 PM
crusher773
3/18/2022 11:51 AM
Bradshaw Fan
3/18/2022 8:58 AM
450exc115
3/18/2022 7:03 AM
Death to skinny jeans!!! Most guys have chicken legs why show it off even more!
I've always thought that points should be part of the heat races.. Top 9 that transfer get a point per place - 1st gets 9 points, 2nd gets 8 and go down from there. Top 4 in the LCQ get a point each. This could tighten up the racing even more over the series.
Motocrossmatt
3/18/2022 6:55 AM