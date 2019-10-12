12 Days of MXMas: Bell Helmets

- Home
Back up, all you adults. Here's one specifically for the kids, with a youth-sized Bell Moto-9 helmet.
Who’s ready for another round of the Vital MX 12 Days of MXMas? For those of you unfamiliar with how it works, here’s the primer.
For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these away to our Vital MX members.
How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.
Here’s one specifically for the kids, in the form of a youth-sized Bell Moto 9 ($259.95). This is Bell's first dedicated off-road helmet for smaller riders, so they can get the same Bell quality and MIPS rotational energy management protection that adults have enjoyed, but in a youth-sized package. They also get a lightweight Tri-Matrix shell construction, and the interior features a removable, washable interior padding, along with ten vents and three brow ports, to ensure they stay cool and comfortable whether they're putting in laps at the local track or in your backyard. This one is DOT and ECE certified, it's available in Youth SM–XL; and it comes in four colors, including the Matte Green/Black/Infrared shown here.
Need more info? Visit the page on Bell's site for the Moto-9 Youth MIPS.
Oh yeah, if you want a shot at picking up one of these for free, leave a comment below!
Awood
12/11/2019 12:24 AM
Need this!
Yz229
12/11/2019 12:05 AM
For my boy!
mattyhamz2
12/10/2019 11:56 PM
Awesome helmet! My almost 4 year old needs one!
565301
12/10/2019 11:46 PM
Great helmet
GingerSnap267
12/10/2019 11:45 PM
Hell yeah
Boom66
12/10/2019 11:38 PM
Nice 😎
Matt Fisher
12/10/2019 11:30 PM
Noggin protection for the little ones.
snackfedbear
12/10/2019 11:12 PM
My squid needs one
craigathan404
12/10/2019 11:08 PM
I’ll take it!
shuggs
12/10/2019 11:04 PM
I’d have them green with envy
Yzf916
12/10/2019 11:04 PM
My nephew will love it
Sachmo831
12/10/2019 10:58 PM
This will make some kid very happy
SaltyLizard711
12/10/2019 10:47 PM
Niiiiice.
agn5009
12/10/2019 10:26 PM
Sweet!
jwoltz
12/10/2019 10:24 PM
Yes sir!
brandyn14
12/10/2019 10:19 PM
First