12 Days of MXMas: Bell Helmets

Here’s one specifically for the kids, in the form of a youth-sized Bell Moto 9 ($259.95). This is Bell's first dedicated off-road helmet for smaller riders, so they can get the same Bell quality and MIPS rotational energy management protection that adults have enjoyed, but in a youth-sized package. They also get a lightweight Tri-Matrix shell construction, and the interior features a removable, washable interior padding, along with ten vents and three brow ports, to ensure they stay cool and comfortable whether they're putting in laps at the local track or in your backyard. This one is DOT and ECE certified, it's available in Youth SM–XL; and it comes in four colors, including the Matte Green/Black/Infrared shown here.

