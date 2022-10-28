- 9
- 138
- 1
2 of 3830
|Model Year
|1999
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Throttle Jockey
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Sprockets
|Sunstar
|Chain
|RK
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Oils/Lubes
|Motul
Adam43
10/28/2022 7:01 AM
vmx3
10/28/2022 7:25 AM
Lightning78
1/12/2021 3:59 PM
Beautiful bike!!
"Alex, I'll take..... It's amazing how perfectly he got all those stripes in the graphics and seat cover lined up so perfectly for $1,000 please"
vmx3
1/13/2021 5:40 AM