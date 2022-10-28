+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

1999 Honda CR250R 4

2 of 3830

Vital MX member vmx3 36070 vmx3 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/36070/avatar/c50_Farleigh_VetsMXdN_2012_127.jpg?1351695282 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/vmx3,36070/all 10/31/12 6 6 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/vmx3,36070/setup 12 243 48 1
Bike of the Day 10/28/22
Bike of the Day 10/28/22 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R The bike got a makeover for the MXdN 1999 Honda CR250R This bike I bought to ride in the desert a little, in typical Craigslist form it of course was black but at least this time it wasn't painted, the previous owner actually bought plastic. 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R This is how the bike looked when I bought it 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R 1999 Honda CR250R
Related: Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1999
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Tires Bridgestone
Sprockets Sunstar
Chain RK
Brake Pads EBC
Oils/Lubes Motul
4 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest