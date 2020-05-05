+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

2005 KX125 1

1 of 3208

2005 KX125
2005 KX125 i wanted some splitfire graphics, but not replicas. backyard design did an awesome job. the spark plug is hologram but its hard to tell here 2005 KX125 dirt tricks sprocket, ti sprocket bolts 270mm rotor, braided lines, nihilo banjo bolts, a few ti bolts, and some cerakote renthal bars, pc clamps, ti bolts, and some bling ti pegs elite motor all cleaned up, new works pipe, some ti bolts, with some bling added more ti bolts, cerakote, and a few other goodies more bling and polish. can you tell i like green? 2005 KX125 pc carbon/ti silencer how it looked when i bought it. clean and stock. it was in great shape before before
Model Year 2005
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other custom splitfire graphics custom splitfire graphics
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever Works Connection
Seat Guts
Footpegs Other
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Pro Circuit carbon/ti silencer carbon/ti silencer
Clutch Other
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Uni
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Pro Circuit Boyesen engine covers Boyesen engine covers
Triple Clamps Pro Circuit
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods Pro Circuit
Tires Michelin
Rims Warp 9
Hubs Warp 9
Sprockets Other
Chain Renthal
Brakes Nissin cerakoted by MotoWhips cerakoted by MotoWhips
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info nothing was left alone. way too much to list, and way too much money spent, haha. 2019 kx250 conversion kit. powdercoated frame and swingarm. cerakoted brakes. all new bearings, seals, cables and hoses throughout. lots of ti bolts. lots of bling cleaned and polished every other part
