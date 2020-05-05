2005 KX125

- 1
- 175
- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2005
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
custom splitfire graphics
|custom splitfire graphics
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Brake Lever
|Works Connection
|Seat
|Guts
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
carbon/ti silencer
|carbon/ti silencer
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Uni
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Pro Circuit
Boyesen engine covers
|Boyesen engine covers
|Triple Clamps
|Pro Circuit
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Suspension Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Tires
|Michelin
|Rims
|Warp 9
|Hubs
|Warp 9
|Sprockets
|Other
|Chain
|Renthal
|Brakes
|Nissin
cerakoted by MotoWhips
|cerakoted by MotoWhips
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|nothing was left alone. way too much to list, and way too much money spent, haha. 2019 kx250 conversion kit. powdercoated frame and swingarm. cerakoted brakes. all new bearings, seals, cables and hoses throughout. lots of ti bolts. lots of bling cleaned and polished every other part
Moto_Geek
5/5/2020 11:26 AM