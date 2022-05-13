1999 KX125 Splitfire

- 8
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1999
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Cycra
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Sunline
|Brake Lever
|Sunline
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Pro Circuit
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Cam
|Other
|Ignition
|Other
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Triple Clamps
|Pro Circuit
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Suspension Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Renthal
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|Braking
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima