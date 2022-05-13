+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

1999 KX125 Splitfire

1999 KX125 Splitfire
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1999
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Cycra
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Sunline
Brake Lever Sunline
Seat Other
Footpegs Pro Circuit
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Piston Wiseco
Cam Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Pro Circuit
Triple Clamps Pro Circuit
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods Pro Circuit
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Maxima
