23 crf450rwe

General Info
Model Year
Model Year
2023
Model Year:
Model Year
2023
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CRF
Model:
CRF
Engine Size
450
Engine Size:
450
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Parts
Graphics
Other
Design lab
Designlabco.com
Graphics: Other Design lab. Misc: Designlabco.com
Plastic
Acerbis
Plastic: Acerbis
Handlebar
Pro Taper
ACF
Sx race bend
Handlebar: Pro Taper ACF. Misc: Sx race bend
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever
ARC
Clutch Lever: ARC
Brake Lever
ARC
Brake Lever: ARC
Seat
Guts
Seat: Guts
Exhaust
Yoshimura
Exhaust: Yoshimura
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Triple Clamps
Ride Engineering
23.5
Triple Clamps: Ride Engineering 23.5
Fork
Kayaba
A-kit
Fork: Kayaba A-kit
Rear Shock
Other
Mx tech national shock
Rear Shock: Other Mx tech national shock
Suspension Mods
MX-Tech
Suspension Mods: MX-Tech
Tires
Dunlop
MX34
Tires: Dunlop MX34
Rims
D.I.D
TCR wheel lacing
Refurbed talon hubs dirt star stx wheel
Rims: D.I.D TCR wheel lacing. Misc: Refurbed talon hubs dirt star stx wheel
Hubs
Talon
Hubs: Talon
Sprockets
JT
Sprockets: JT
Chain
DID
Chain: DID
Additional Info
FCP engine mounts installed as well. Works connection catalogue etc.
Additional Info:
FCP engine mounts installed as well. Works connection catalogue etc.
