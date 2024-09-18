Boyesen Boyesen

23 crf450rwe

2 of 4668
(3 people)
nick610s
1/22/2025 7:05am
Bike of the Day 1/22/25
Bike of the Day 1/22/25
IMG 6363
IMG 6362
IMG 6365.jpeg?VersionId=6swRUwoEnURZI
Bike of the Day 1/22/25
Bike of the Day 1/22/25
Bike of the Day 1/22/25 IMG 6363 IMG 6362.jpeg?VersionId=Bl IMG 6365
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2023
Model Year:
2023
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CRF
Model:
CRF
Engine Size
450
Engine Size:
450
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
Design lab
Designlabco.com
Graphics: Other Design lab. Misc: Designlabco.com
Plastic
Acerbis
Plastic: Acerbis
Handlebar
Pro Taper
ACF
Sx race bend
Handlebar: Pro Taper ACF. Misc: Sx race bend
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever
ARC
Clutch Lever: ARC
Brake Lever
ARC
Brake Lever: ARC
Seat
Guts
Seat: Guts
Exhaust
Yoshimura
Exhaust: Yoshimura
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Triple Clamps
Ride Engineering
23.5
Triple Clamps: Ride Engineering 23.5
Fork
Kayaba
A-kit
Fork: Kayaba A-kit
Rear Shock
Other
Mx tech national shock
Rear Shock: Other Mx tech national shock
Suspension Mods
MX-Tech
Suspension Mods: MX-Tech
Tires
Dunlop
MX34
Tires: Dunlop MX34
Rims
D.I.D
TCR wheel lacing
Refurbed talon hubs dirt star stx wheel
Rims: D.I.D TCR wheel lacing. Misc: Refurbed talon hubs dirt star stx wheel
Hubs
Talon
Hubs: Talon
Sprockets
JT
Sprockets: JT
Chain
DID
Chain: DID
Additional Info

FCP engine mounts installed as well.  Works connection catalogue etc. 

Additional Info:

FCP engine mounts installed as well.  Works connection catalogue etc. 
nick610s
1/22/2025 7:05am
2 of 4668
0 comments

More Bike Checks

The Shop

See All »